Tesla is in hot water with California DMV over its Autopilot and self-driving claims

Tesla Has a New Rival for Fastest Electric Vehicle
Elon Musk's Tesla Roadster has claimed the title as "quickest car in the world," according to its website. The 2022 Tesla Roadster has good credentials to claim to be the quickest electric vehicle as its specs say it accelerates from 0 to 60 miles per hour in 1.9 seconds, can reach speeds over 250 miles per hour with 800 to 1,000 horsepower. It also has a range of about 620 miles.
electrek.co
Rimac finally brings its Nevera electric hypercar to production
After years of development and jumping through hoops to get the Nevera on the road, which will likely usher in the next generation of top-performance vehicles, Rimac has finally started production of the Nevera electric hypercar. Deliveries to customers are imminent. A decade ago, Rimac set a new benchmark for...
Chinese Automaker Makes Electric Pickup Before Tesla
Aside from owning a few notable brands such as Volvo, Polestar, and Lotus, there are very few reasons why American car enthusiasts should know much about Chinese automaker Geely. The company makes some decent-looking cars, but none of them are sold in the United States. To be honest, there haven't...
Feds Investigating Yet Another Fatal Tesla Crash, Again
The NHTSA has opened 37 investigations into Tesla-involved crashes since 2016. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration opened its 37th special crash investigation against Tesla after a 2015 Tesla Model S struck a stationary Walmart truck in Florida on July 6, killing the two occupants. It's unclear if Autopilot is...
Tesla Rival Reveals Why People Buy EVs (It's Not Environmental)
A common belief about most buyers of electric vehicles is they purchase these vehicles as part of their efforts to save the planet. People seeking to buy a Tesla (TSLA) - Get Tesla Inc. Report or other electric vehicle from Ford (F) - Get Ford Motor Company Report, General Motors (GM) - Get General Motors Company Report or maybe Volkswagen are believed by many to be most concerned about climate change and unhealthy air caused by emissions from internal combustion engines powered by fossil fuels, as well as water pollution caused by drilling and fracking for crude oil and natural gas.
The 3 Electric Vehicles With the Best Fuel Economy Ratings
Concerning miles per gallon equivalent (MPGe), here are the three electric vehicles on the market with the best fuel economy ratings! The post The 3 Electric Vehicles With the Best Fuel Economy Ratings appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
yankodesign.com
Volkswagen just announced that they’ve been working on their first eVTOL ‘flying car’
Volkswagen has thrown its cap in the eVTOL game, announcing their first ever ‘air taxi’ named the V.MO (short for Vertical Mobility). Coming from the VW China team, V.MO was created in partnership with London-based studio Tangerine and Sunward, a China-based aviation manufacturer, helped build the first-ever prototype. “In 2020, Volkswagen Group China launched a Vertical Mobility project to explore the next generation of mobility solutions, including the urban air mobility market and the extension of urban traffic into airspace”, said Volkswagen in a press release. “After intensive research, conceptual work, and development, the project team has now developed its first validation model – the V.MO.”
Tesla Model 3 Is the Cheapest Luxury Car to Own
The Tesla Model 3 has distinguished itself in the electric vehicle market with top-tier safety, range, and performance credentials. However, the baby Tesla also has money-saving skills in the luxury car segment. In addition to its better features, the Model 3 depreciates less and costs less to own than its cheapest conventional and EV luxury competitors.
The Verge
Tesla is offering half off its Full Self Driving package and more for loyal customers in China
Tesla has a new rewards program in China to encourage customers to trade in their used models for a brand new one (via Electrek). From now until September 30th, Tesla vehicle owners in China who opt for the deal will receive half off the Full Self Driving feature, 15,000km (9,320.57 miles) of Supercharging credits, and a home charger installation savings of about $1,184.
Watch: The Tesla Model Y Refuses to Roll
Telsa makes some of the safest electric vehicles on the market. For instance, a Model 3 recently protected its occupant when a large tree fell onto it in China. Compared to industry standards, that kind of roof strength has made the Tesla Model 3 and the Tesla Model Y forgiving in rollover accidents. Still, there is one ace up the EV’s sleeve that might keep you from rolling over in the first place.
The 2022 Tesla Model 3 Has Twice the Fuel Economy of the 2022 Ford F-150 Lightning Platinum
Concerning MPGe (miles per gallon equivalent), the 2022 Tesla Model 3 is twice as efficient as the 2022 Ford F-150 Lightning Platinum! The post The 2022 Tesla Model 3 Has Twice the Fuel Economy of the 2022 Ford F-150 Lightning Platinum appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
electrek.co
Tesla launches new ‘Ownership Loyalty Program’ with some significant discounts
Tesla has launched a new “Ownership Loyalty Program” with some significant discounts – something that CEO Elon Musk has said Tesla wouldn’t do. But the program is only in China for now. Aside from the $1,000 discount with the now defunct referral program and other discounts...
electrek.co
Tesla (TSLA) sales and export in China are down, but factory upgrade is to blame
Tesla’s (TSLA) sales in China are down more than 60% month-to-month in July, but Gigafactory Shanghai’s planned upgrade is to blame. After a tough Q2 in China due to the restrictions in the city of Shanghai forcing Tesla to shut down its factory, the automaker started to ramp production back up again with 78,906 vehicles and exported 968 in June 2022.
electrek.co
Autonomy places giant EV order from Tesla, GM, VW, Ford, Rivian, and more
Autonomy, an EV subscription service, has now officially placed its giant order for 23,000 electric vehicles from Tesla, GM, VW, Ford, Rivian, and more. Last month, we reported on Autonomy, a California-based company offering simply subscriptions to electric vehicles – we learned that they were preparing to place a giant order for 23,000 electric vehicles.
biztoc.com
California regulators aim to revoke Tesla dealer license over deceptive practices
California DMV accused Tesla of deceptive marketing over its driver assistance systems. Tesla's "Full Self-Driving Capability" does not operate as claimed, according to the complaint. Penalties may include suspension or revocation of the company's license to sell cars in the state. Tesla's marketing claims the cars function with "autopilot" or...
MotorTrend Magazine
The New Tesla of Luxury Campers Will Make Airstreams Blush
If you see a riveted travel trailer that resembles an Airstream but isn't, it may be a Bowlus. That's assuming you're extremely lucky, too—there simply aren't many of these rare, upscale campers out there, so spotting one is like peeping Bigfoot. The company roots trace back to an aircraft...
electrek.co
Sunrun, Ford’s official charging partner, launches a home EV charger
San Francisco-headquartered Sunrun, the largest residential solar and battery storage installer in the US, has launched a new home electric vehicle (EV) charger. Sunrun’s 40-amp Level 2 EV charger is compatible with all EV models. The charger also offers smart features that allow customers to configure charger settings and control charging.
Tesla’s self-driving claims are ‘not based on facts’ says California DMV
Tesla’s autopilot and self-driving claims have been called into question by the California Department of Motor Vehicles, which has filed a complaint against Elon Musk’s car company.The 11-page filing states that Tesla has made “statements that are untrue or misleading” regarding its advanced driver assistance systems.It alleges that Tesla, instead of simply identifying product or brand names, uses ‘Autopilot’ and ‘Full Self-Driving Capability’ labels and descriptions to suggest that its cars can operate as an autonomous vehicle.Tesla ads ran in marketing materials on the company’s website "on at least five dates" between May 2021 and July 2022, the complaint says."All you...
electrek.co
Senate improves EV tax credit in largest climate bill ever
The Senate has voted to pass the Inflation Reduction Act, which includes nearly $400 billion over 10 years in funding for climate and energy related programs, and an extension and improvement of the US electric car tax credit. The bill passed with a vote of 51-50, with all Democrats supporting...
CNBC
California DMV accuses Tesla of deceptive practices in marketing Autopilot and Full Self-Driving options
In a pair of July 28 filings with California's Office of Administrative Hearings, an official and lawyers for the DMV wrote that Tesla's "Autopilot" and "Full Self-Driving" marketing suggest the cars are capable of operating autonomously, when in fact they can't. In a worst-case scenario, the company could temporarily lose...
