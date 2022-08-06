Effective: 2022-08-09 20:12:00 EDT Expires: 2022-08-09 20:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Appling; Bacon; Coffee; Jeff Davis; Ware A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 830 PM EDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN COFFEE...NORTHWESTERN WARE...BACON...JEFF DAVIS AND APPLING COUNTIES At 812 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 6 miles southwest of Lumber City to 8 miles south of Nicholls, moving northeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Baxley, Hazlehurst, Alma, Graham, Surrency, Plant Hatch, Nicholls, Snipesville, West Green and Denton. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

APPLING COUNTY, GA ・ 17 MINUTES AGO