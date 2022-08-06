Shawn Mendes shows off abs as he takes a dip in Miami enjoying time off to work on mental health

After almost exactly a year of coming down here, I've made the decision to head back to my home base of the DMV area and I wanted to share some thoughts about this town. #1.) It's gorgeous. Despite everything that goes on out here the weather will always make you feel wealthy when it comes to the experience with nature day in and day out. There's just something so beautiful about living with so much sunshine and having the vibrancy of nature be around 24/7.

MIAMI, FL ・ 5 DAYS AGO