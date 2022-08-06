Philadelphia Stars WR Devin Gray Signs With Kansas City Chiefs

Read on usflnewsroom.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Nelle E. Peters Historic Districts in Kansas City, Missouri celebrate her as a notable female architect for her timeCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
The Chiefs Tight End RoomChiefs Focus News And More.Kansas City, MO
Why are the Kansas City Chiefs in a phenomenal position due to Alex SmithChiefs Focus News And More.Kansas City, MO
Undervalued Chiefs Fantasy StarsChiefs Focus News And More.Kansas City, MO
2022 Chiefs Rookie OutlookChiefs Focus News And More.Kansas City, MO
Related
Chiefs Have Reportedly Cut Former 1st Round Pick
The Kansas City Chiefs have reportedly parted ways with a former first round pick. According to a report on Sunday morning, the Chiefs have released a former New York Giants first round selection. Kansas City had signed cornerback Deandre Baker, but is parting ways with him before the regular season.
Michael Vick joins Chiefs training camp as special guest
On Sunday, former NFL quarterback Michael Vick joined the Chiefs at training camp in St. Joseph. The team shared a pic of Vick alongside Travis Kelce, Patrick Mahomes and the rest of the team as they broke huddle during practice.
NFL World Reacts To Chiefs Practice Field Goal Video
The Kansas City Chiefs just found their backup kicker in case Harrison Butker gets hurt. Safety Justin Reid lined up from the Chiefs' own 45-yard line to attempt a 65-yard field goal and he made it with ease. The kick drew a lot of cheers from the crowd as some...
Tyreek Hill says he's 'sick of going up against Xavien Howard' in practice
For nine days, the Miami Dolphins have been going against each other on the practice fields at the Baptist Health Training Complex. While they’ve been enjoying the competition of practicing against themselves, practicing with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers this week will be a welcomed change. After Saturday’s training camp...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Popculture
Kansas City Chiefs Cut Former First-Round Pick After Two Seasons With Team
An NFL player who was drafted in the first round back in 2019 is looking to play for a new team. According to ESPN, the Kansas City Chiefs cut cornerback Deandre Baker after being with the team for two seasons. In his two years with the Chiefs, Baker played in 10 games with two starts and recorded 21 tackles, one sack and two passes defended.
Gamespot
Madden 23 - Indianapolis Colts Roster
Madden 23 is here, and that means virtual football fans once more have a full season's worth of debates to have, first downs to pick up, and hopefully, more than a few touchdown dances to choreograph. We're breaking down the Madden 23 rosters for all 32 teams, and in this guide, we'll be taking a look at the Indianapolis Colts. The Colts have an interesting year ahead of them, as they return many of their starters from the 2022 season. The big question surrounds their huge offseason acquisition of quarterback Matt Ryan. However, in the world of Madden, Indy will still be a desirable to team to play as due to the sheer power of running back Jonathan Taylor and their dominant offensive line. If you're curious who the Colts' best players are, where they stack up in the league as a whole, or which roster spots may need to be improved in Franchise mode, here's everything you need to know about the Madden 23 Colts roster.
4 takeaways from Day 10 of Chiefs training camp
The Kansas City Chiefs were back at training camp practice at Missouri Western State University in St. Joseph, Missouri on Sunday. It was a crowded house for the ever-popular “Family Fun Day” at training camp. Families of Chiefs fans flocked to practice in order to get a look at the newest iteration of the team. If they were hoping to find the offense in midseason form, Chiefs Kingdom probably left practice disappointed. It was a rough practice session for the starting offense in particular, though they did have some nice moments as practice continued.
NBC Sports
Las Vegas to host 2023 NFL Pro Bowl
The NFL Pro Bowl is returning to Las Vegas in 2023. Allegiant Stadium, home of the Las Vegas Raiders, will host the NFL's all-star game for a second straight year in 2023. The Las Vegas Review-Journal's Mick Akers first reported the news. According to Akers, the Las Vegas Convention and...
RELATED PEOPLE
Gruden roasts Commanders name & fight song, says he 'didn't make any decisions' in DC
Former Washington coach Jay Gruden roasted the heck out of the Commanders nickname and their new fight song, while also telling Grant Paulsen he didn’t have any decision-making power in Washington.
Rams HC Sean McVay confirms he signed an extension during offseason
In a piece published early Tuesday morning, ESPN's Seth Wickersham noted that Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay "received a raise" at some point this offseason after the club's Super Bowl LVI win over the Cincinnati Bengals in February. Neither the Rams nor McVay had previously announced that news...
NFL・
Colts worked out four LBs
The Indianapolis Colts held a tryout for four linebackers, per the league’s transaction wire Saturday. The four linebackers included Aaron Hansford, Justin Hilliard, Dorian O’Daniel and Kadofi Wright. The Colts showed interest in Hansford before the 2022 NFL draft. Hilliard spent some time with the San Francisco 49ers...
NBA Star Donovan Mitchell Headlines This Jazz-Sixers Trade
First-round picks are the currency of the modern NBA. It feels like every major trade these days is informed by them. You know the template. Team X receives: Star Player X. Team Y receives: an unthinkable number of first-round picks. The days of the star-for-star trade are dead and gone.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Watch: Sportsmanship Moment at LLWS Regional Final Goes Viral
A class act of sportsmanship between two young players is worth watching.
Lakers insider says there's a good chance of a LeBron James extension
Over the last several months, there has been plenty of concern about whether LeBron James will stay with the Los Angeles Lakers beyond the 2022-23 season. They are coming off a disastrous season in which they didn’t reach the play-in tournament despite being expected to contend for the NBA championship, and they don’t seem any closer to returning to elite status.
Comments / 0