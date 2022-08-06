Philadelphia Stars WR Devin Gray Signs With Kansas City Chiefs

Madden 23 is here, and that means virtual football fans once more have a full season's worth of debates to have, first downs to pick up, and hopefully, more than a few touchdown dances to choreograph. We're breaking down the Madden 23 rosters for all 32 teams, and in this guide, we'll be taking a look at the Indianapolis Colts. The Colts have an interesting year ahead of them, as they return many of their starters from the 2022 season. The big question surrounds their huge offseason acquisition of quarterback Matt Ryan. However, in the world of Madden, Indy will still be a desirable to team to play as due to the sheer power of running back Jonathan Taylor and their dominant offensive line. If you're curious who the Colts' best players are, where they stack up in the league as a whole, or which roster spots may need to be improved in Franchise mode, here's everything you need to know about the Madden 23 Colts roster.

INDIANAPOLIS, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO