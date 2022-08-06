ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Watertown, TN

Decomposing body found in Watertown, investigation underway

By Ethan Illers, Nikki McGee
 3 days ago

WILSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Wilson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a body was found in Watertown.

The sheriff’s office says deputies were called to a property off Trammel Lane in Watertown after a decomposed body was found Saturday morning. Property owners discovered the body while they were out for a walk.

Detectives are processing the scene and the investigation is currently in the preliminary stages.

The body is decomposed to such a high degree that authorities are currently unable to identify the gender, age or cause of death, according to the sheriff’s office.

Captain Scott Moore told News 2 the sheriff’s office is working with the TBI to identify the remains. The remains could take several weeks or months to positively identify.

“At this time we’ll also be going through missing person reports to connect any of those once we’re able to identify the body,” Captain Moore said.

Despite the disturbing nature of this case, investigators hope the remains will lead to answers for a family somewhere.

“One thing we always make it a goal is to find out not only the identification of the body, but what happened to it because it’s going to affect a family out there and one thing we want to bring is closure,” Captain Moore said.

If you have any information about this case, you’re asked to call Wilson County Crime Stoppers at 615-444-5245.

