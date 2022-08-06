Elon Musk challenges Twitter CEO to a ‘public debate’ about bots

Read on www.theverge.com
hotnewhiphop.com
Elon Musk Begged Forgiveness On One Knee After Having An Affair With Google Co-Founder's Wife: Report
Elon Musk has found himself at the centre of controversy, once again. On Sunday (July 24), the Wall Street Journal shared a bombshell report claiming that the Tesla CEO slept with the wife of Google co-founder Sergey Brin, who also happens to be one of Musk's longtime friends (and was once even a major source of financial aid for him).
Elon Musk's fixer faces ax from his job at Tesla after 'suspicious' purchase of special glass 'he claimed was being used by Musk for "secret" personal project'
A top Tesla executive has left the electric vehicle maker amid an investigation into whether he misused his position to purchase a hard-to-get glass for Elon Musk. Omead Afshar, one of Musk's top lieutenants, is expected to part ways with Tesla, likely through a leave of absence, insiders allege. Investigators...
Elon Musk's Sister Believed He Would Go Through With Twitter Deal: 'If He Says He's Going To Do It...'
Tesla Inc TSLA CEO Elon Musk’s sister Tosca Musk believed that the entrepreneur would go ahead with the purchase of Twitter Inc TWTR. What Happened: Musk’s younger sister made the revelation in an interview with the Sunday Times, published Saturday. “If he says he’s going to do it,...
Elon Isn't the Only Entrepreneurial Musk — Brother Kimbal Is a Success in His Own Right
So what if Elon Musk is the wealthiest man in the world? That doesn't make him any better than his brother, Kimbal, in the eyes of their dear old dad, Errol Musk. Kimbal Musk may not have the net worth his older brother does, but he is Errol's "pride and joy," the elder Musk recently told an Australian radio show.
Elon Musk Denies Allegation He Had Affair with Google Co-Founder Sergey Brin's Wife Nicole Shanahan
Elon Musk has denied any romantic involvement with Google co-founder Sergey Brin's estranged wife. The Tesla founder responded on Twitter after the Wall Street Journal reported on Sunday, that Musk, 51, was involved in a "brief affair" with Nicole Shanahan last fall and cited people familiar with the matter. The...
What Does Elon Musk Do On His Birthdays? Here's How The World's Richest Man Celebrates
For a person who loves memes and numbers like 69 and 420, people might be surprised about one of the weirdest facts about Tesla Inc TSLA CEO Elon Musk. What Happened: Elon Musk’s birthday is on June 28, which is 69 days after 4/20 (April 20). “How is my...
Pete Davidson Proposed to Kim Kardashian Before Their Breakup
UPDATE: 8/8/22 at 10:25 AM — Sources close to the former couple deny that any proposal took place.Pete Davidson got down on one knee before Kim Kardashian ended their intense 9-month relationship.“Everything was just moving too fast. Kim wanted to slow things down and instead Pete proposed,” sources tell Radar. “He is devastated. Everyone warned him that he was going to push her away, but he didn’t listen. Remember, this is the same guy that proposed to Ariana Grande after just a few weeks. Pete learned nothing from that relationship. He falls hard and he falls fast.”Insiders add that Kim...
Google co-founder Sergey Brin told his financial advisers to sell his investments in Elon Musk's companies after Musk had an affair with his wife
Sergey Brin reportedly told his advisers to sell off all of his financial investments in Elon Musk's companies. Brin made the call after learning that Musk reportedly had an affair with Brin's wife, Nicole Shanahan. Brin, a co-founder of Google, had previously invested $500,000 in Tesla. Google co-founder Sergey Brin...
Elon Musk says $44 billion Twitter takeover could go ahead if it gives details of fake accounts
Elon Musk said he'd proceed with his $44 billion takeover of Twitter if he is given bot info. The world's richest man called for a public debate on how Twitter assesses fake accounts. Musk has accused the platform of withholding bot information, which is blocking the deal. Elon Musk says...
The app Elon Musk used to calculate the number of bots on Twitter also thought he was a bot, according to Twitter's lawyers
Elon Musk is trying to back out of his $44 billion deal to purchase Twitter. In his lawsuit against the company, he said it is undercounting the number of bots on the site. But Twitter's lawyers said the tool Musk is using once classified his account as a potential bot.
EXCLUSIVE: Elon Musk has been approached by one network and two cable channels who want to air public debate between him and Twitter chair Parag Agrawal as legal battle over aborted $44b takeover rages
Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk has been approached by one unnamed network and two unnamed cable channels to air his proposed debate against Twitter chairman Parag Agrawal, after Musk dropped his bid to buy Twitter, sources tell DailyMail.com. Musk tweeted at Agrawal on Saturday, challenging him to a public...
Elon Musk says $44 billion Twitter deal will complete if it shows bot-counting method, challenges CEO to debate
What just happened? Elon Musk says his $44 billion acquisition of Twitter could still go through, on the condition that Twitter shows exactly how it counts the number of fake accounts on the platform. The Tesla boss has long insisted that the company lies about the number of bots on the site, and he is now challenging CEO Parag Agrawal to "a public debate" on the issue.
Hackers might have figured out your secret Twitter accounts
A security vulnerability on Twitter allowed a bad actor to find out the account names associated with certain email addresses and phone numbers (and yes, that could include your secret celebrity stan accounts), Twitter confirmed on Friday. Twitter initially patched the issue in January after receiving a report through its bug bounty program, but a hacker managed to exploit the flaw before Twitter even knew about it.
Musk says Twitter deal could move ahead with 'bot' info
Elon Musk said Saturday his planned $44 billion takeover of Twitter should move forward if the company can confirm some details about how it measures whether user accounts are ‘spam bots’ or real people. The billionaire and Tesla CEO has been trying to back out of his April agreement to buy the social media company, leading Twitter to sue him last month to complete the acquisition. Musk countersued, accusing Twitter of misleading his team about the true size of its user base and other problems he said amounted to fraud and breach of contract. Both sides are headed toward an October trial in a Delaware court. “If Twitter simply provides their method of sampling 100 accounts and how they’re confirmed to be real, the deal should proceed on original terms,” Musk tweeted early Saturday. “However, if it turns out that their SEC filings are materially false, then it should not.”
FOXBusiness
Twitter subpoenas Oracle co-founder in lawsuit to force Elon Musk's $44 billion purchase: report
Twitter has subpoenaed Oracle co-founder Larry Ellison in the social media company's lawsuit to try to force Tesla CEO Elon Musk to follow through with his $44 billion purchase, Bloomberg News reports. According to Twitter's original lawsuit, Ellison was the largest outside investor in the deal, committing $1 billion to...
motor1.com
Elon Musk makes fun of Lucid’s recent production cut announcement
Lucid recently announced that it was cutting its production target for 2022 again, after it had previously been reduced from 20,000 to 12,000 - 14,000 units. Now the fledgling manufacturer has said that it only expects to manufacture between 6,000 and 7,000 Airs this year, prompting a strong ironic reaction from Elon Musk, a longtime critic of Lucid.
Twitter responds to Musk's claims, calls them 'excuses'
Twitter denied in a court filing that it had deprived its would-be acquirer, billionaire and Tesla CEO Elon Musk, of necessary information or misrepresented details about its business. Musk originally made those charges to justify his attempt to back out of a $44 billion deal to buy the social platform, which he later claimed was infested with much larger numbers of “spam bots” and fake accounts than Twitter had disclosed.That fate of that acquisition, which Musk agreed to without taking the time to examine the details of Twitter’s business, now rests with a Delaware court where Twitter sued to...
Twitter labels Elon Musk claims over fake accounts ‘excuses’
Twitter has accused Elon Musk of “looking for an excuse” to get out of a deal to buy the company because the stock market decline meant it was no longer favourable for him.The social media platform has sued Mr Musk to force the completion of the 44 billion dollar (£36.2 billion) takeover after the Tesla and SpaceX boss said he was backing out.Mr Musk’s counter-claims against Twitter have not yet been made public, but a published court filing from the social media site directly responds to several of Mr Musk’s claims – including him accusing Twitter of fraud and hiding...
Elon Musk Lives In A $45,000 House: "It's very small"
Elon Musk is the world's wealthiest person. According to Forbes, he has a net worth of $279.3 billion at age 50. Elon runs four companies. These are Tesla and SpaceX, plus two small start-ups, Neuralink and The Boring Company.
Dogecoin Daily: Price On The Move Up, Elon Musk Discusses The Meme Coin In Podcast Appearance
Dogecoin DOGE/USD traded 1.5% higher at $0.07 over 24 hours leading up to early Friday morning after Tesla Inc. TSLA CEO Elon Musk mentioned the meme coin on a podcast. DOGE traded higher along with other major coins as the global cryptocurrency market cap increased 1.09% to $1.09 trillion. Dogecoin...
