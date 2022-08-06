Hong Kong Investors Lost $50M From Crypto Scams in 2022 (Report)

Read on cryptopotato.com
u.today
Legendary Investor Jim Rogers on Crypto: "It's Going to Be Government Money"
forkast.news
China shuts 13,000 social media accounts for promoting crypto investment
China has shut down nearly 13,000 accounts advocating cryptocurrency investments on popular Chinese social media platforms this year, deleted 51,000 related posts and closed 105 websites offering crypto-related information, the Cyberspace Administration of China (CAC) announced on Tuesday. Fast facts. The CAC said the account-deletion campaign is to enforce the...
Coinbase posts loss as crypto market turmoil hits trading volumes
Aug 9 (Reuters) - Coinbase Global Inc (COIN.O) reported a larger-than-expected quarterly loss as investors worried by this year's rout in risky assets shied away from trading in cryptocurrencies, sending its shares down 6% after the bell on Tuesday.
cryptopotato.com
Another Crypto Lender Suspends Services
The Asian crypto lender said that it would focus on stabilizing its liquidity and preserving assets. Crypto lending platform Hodlnaut announced freezing withdrawals, deposits, as well as token swaps, citing “difficult market conditions” amid a swathe of similar mishaps. As per the official announcement, Hodlnaut informed the Monetary...
cryptopotato.com
CryptoCom Secures a Regulatory Approval in South Korea
CryptoCom doubled down on its global expansion efforts by completing a Virtual Asset Service Provider registration in South Korea. CryptoCom – received Electronic Financial Transaction Act and Virtual Asset Service Provider registration from the South Korean regulators after acquiring the payment service provider – PnLink Co. – and the digital asset firm – OK-BIT Co.
dailyhodl.com
Crypto Billionaire Mike Novogratz Doubles Down on Prediction That Bitcoin (BTC) Explodes to $500,000
Galaxy Digital founder and CEO Mike Novogratz is still optimistic that Bitcoin (BTC) will hit a price of half a million dollars. When asked on Bloomberg if BTC can hit $500,000 over the next first years, Novogratz answered, “I do, I do.”. According to Novogratz, there are institutional investors...
dailyhodl.com
Biggest Whale in Bitcoin Suddenly Dumps Over $1,400,000,000 in Crypto As BTC Cracks $23,000
One of the biggest Bitcoin (BTC) whales in the world is rapidly selling off BTC amid the crypto market upswing. The whale, which was the richest non-exchange address in the world until earlier this week, has sold off a whopping 78,484 BTC since Monday, according to BitInfoCharts. With Bitcoin trading...
americanmilitarynews.com
dailyhodl.com
Mysterious Bitcoin Wallet Amasses $3,000,000,000 Crypto Fortune in Just Three Days
A new Bitcoin wallet has amassed a massive crypto fortune after collecting more than $3 billion worth of BTC in less than one week. Data from BitInfoCharts reveals that the whale address has gobbled up 132,877 BTC, worth about $3 billion at time of writing, in just three days – between July 19th and July 21st of 2022.
Crypto exchange Binance taps its 36-year-old billionaire co-founder He Yi to lead its $7.5 billion venture capital division
The world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange is turning to one of its earliest leaders to help guide its venture capital efforts. On Wednesday, Binance announced that He Yi—its 36-year-old co-founder—would take over Binance Labs, the company’s venture capital arm. Binance, in addition to being an exchange, has...
dailyhodl.com
Ethereum Whales Pile Into Dogecoin Competitor Shiba Inu As Holdings Explode by Over 500%
Ethereum (ETH) whales are aggressively increasing their holdings of a Dogecoin (DOGE) rival as the crypto market stages a modest recovery. According to transactions tracker WhaleStats, Ethereum whales have increased their holdings of Shiba Inu (SHIB) by slightly over 580% from $736,000 to over $5 million in under 24 hours, in the process moving the Dogecoin competitor from being their seventh-largest holding to the second-largest holding.
US's SEC declares $300 million crypto scam as a pyramid scheme
Forsage was founded in February 2020 by promoters who stayed in Georgia, Indonesia, and Russia. It operated in five U.S. states and continued operations even after cease-and-desist orders. The SEC aims to recover the company's income with interest. The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) in the U.S. has charged 11...
CNBC
Crypto mixing service Tornado Cash blacklisted by Treasury Department for alleged use in laundering
The Treasury Department has sanctioned the popular cryptocurrency mixing service Tornado Cash for allegedly helping launder over $7 billion of virtual currency. The decision means that Americans are banned from using the service. Similar sanctions were imposed in May 2022 on another popular service, Blender.io. The U.S. Department of Treasury...
decrypt.co
Cathie Wood Cites SEC Securities Warning in Dropping Coinbase Stock
Ark Invest CEO Cathie Wood confirmed Monday that the Securities and Exchange Commission’s (SEC) labeling of nine tokens traded on Coinbase as unregistered securities prompted the firm to sell a portion of the shares it held in the cryptocurrency exchange. The CEO said the SEC’s claim, which came just...
dailyhodl.com
Popular Crypto Trader Forecasts What’s Next for Bitcoin (BTC), ApeCoin (APE) and Two Ethereum-Based Altcoins
A widely followed crypto trader is sharing his outlook for Bitcoin (BTC), ApeCoin (APE) and two Ethereum (ETH)-based altcoins amid signs of potential recovery for the crypto market. As Bitcoin continues to trade above its 200-day exponential moving average (EMA), Altcoin Sherpa tells his 180,700 Twitter followers that the leading...
cryptopotato.com
Here’s the Next Target for Bitcoin if $24K Falls (BTC Price Analysis)
Bitcoin’s price finally seems to be breaking the $24K resistance level after a period of rejections. The cryptocurrency has rebounded from the $17K-$20K range. It surpassed the 50-day moving average but has so far been unable to breach the $24K level to the upside. Technical Analysis. By: Edris. The...
CoinDesk
First Mover Asia: Bitcoin Snaps Its 4-Day Rally Tuesday; Troubles in Cryptoland? Not at Korea's Muted Mega-Blockchain Week
Prices: Bitcoin snaps its four-day rally; ether and other cryptos are lower. Insights: A muted Korea Blockchain Week fails to tackle the industry's recent troubles or challenge its panelists. Catch the latest episodes of CoinDesk TV for insightful interviews with crypto industry leaders and analysis. And sign up for First...
kitco.com
BlackRock's partnership with Coinbase shows that institutions are looking to buy the dip
Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. Through the agreement, users of Blackrock's Aladdin institutional investment platform will be able to sign up for Coinbase...
