ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Hong Kong Investors Lost $50M From Crypto Scams in 2022 (Report)

By Editorials
cryptopotato.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on cryptopotato.com

Comments / 0

Related
u.today

Legendary Investor Jim Rogers on Crypto: "It's Going to Be Government Money"

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
MARKETS
forkast.news

China shuts 13,000 social media accounts for promoting crypto investment

China has shut down nearly 13,000 accounts advocating cryptocurrency investments on popular Chinese social media platforms this year, deleted 51,000 related posts and closed 105 websites offering crypto-related information, the Cyberspace Administration of China (CAC) announced on Tuesday. Fast facts. The CAC said the account-deletion campaign is to enforce the...
MARKETS
cryptopotato.com

Another Crypto Lender Suspends Services

The Asian crypto lender said that it would focus on stabilizing its liquidity and preserving assets. Crypto lending platform Hodlnaut announced freezing withdrawals, deposits, as well as token swaps, citing “difficult market conditions” amid a swathe of similar mishaps. As per the official announcement, Hodlnaut informed the Monetary...
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Digital Asset#Online Scams#Economy#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Investment#Web3#Hong Kong Investors Lost#Crypto Scams
cryptopotato.com

CryptoCom Secures a Regulatory Approval in South Korea

CryptoCom doubled down on its global expansion efforts by completing a Virtual Asset Service Provider registration in South Korea. CryptoCom – received Electronic Financial Transaction Act and Virtual Asset Service Provider registration from the South Korean regulators after acquiring the payment service provider – PnLink Co. – and the digital asset firm – OK-BIT Co.
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Whatsapp
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Crypto
Country
Switzerland
Country
China
americanmilitarynews.com

US loses half its fighter jets, tons of warships in China war game

American military strategists are actively gaming U.S. military response scenarios to a potential Chinese invasion of Taiwan by 2026. The wargames have already found that the U.S. would have to lose more than 900 fighter jets — up to half of its fighter jet fleet — and a large number of U.S. warships to turn back China, a new report revealed Monday.
MILITARY
dailyhodl.com

Ethereum Whales Pile Into Dogecoin Competitor Shiba Inu As Holdings Explode by Over 500%

Ethereum (ETH) whales are aggressively increasing their holdings of a Dogecoin (DOGE) rival as the crypto market stages a modest recovery. According to transactions tracker WhaleStats, Ethereum whales have increased their holdings of Shiba Inu (SHIB) by slightly over 580% from $736,000 to over $5 million in under 24 hours, in the process moving the Dogecoin competitor from being their seventh-largest holding to the second-largest holding.
MARKETS
decrypt.co

Cathie Wood Cites SEC Securities Warning in Dropping Coinbase Stock

Ark Invest CEO Cathie Wood confirmed Monday that the Securities and Exchange Commission’s (SEC) labeling of nine tokens traded on Coinbase as unregistered securities prompted the firm to sell a portion of the shares it held in the cryptocurrency exchange. The CEO said the SEC’s claim, which came just...
STOCKS
cryptopotato.com

Here’s the Next Target for Bitcoin if $24K Falls (BTC Price Analysis)

Bitcoin’s price finally seems to be breaking the $24K resistance level after a period of rejections. The cryptocurrency has rebounded from the $17K-$20K range. It surpassed the 50-day moving average but has so far been unable to breach the $24K level to the upside. Technical Analysis. By: Edris. The...
CURRENCIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy