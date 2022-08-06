Local entrepreneurs offer new opportunities for business-minded kids

Read on www.vaildaily.com
Girls on the Rise: Fly-fishing event raises money for Rett Clinic at Children’s Hospital Colorado
The Risers 4 Rett, a fundraising arm for the Rocky Mountain Rett Association (RMRA), is hosting its third annual R4R women’s fly-fishing event in Minturn Aug. 11-14, as well as the inaugural Girls on the Rise event on Aug. 14. Proceeds from both events go to RMRA, which in turn supports the Rett Clinic at Children’s Hospital of Colorado.
Glenwood Springs Post Independent
Hiring hassles in Glenwood Springs
Glenwood Springs is an ever growing city, but growth is hard when businesses can’t hire people to work for them. “According to Indeed analytics we’re in a 99% hardest to hire area,” said Glenwood Springs Jimmy John’s franchise owner Matthew Spidell. Almost every industry in Glenwood...
Romer: Fostering a culture of innovation
Successful companies throughout history strive for continuous improvement. Improvement of systems, improvement in operations, improvement in employee retention and attraction, and improvement in products and services. Successful communities also must foster a culture of innovation. This can be done by encouraging new ideas throughout the community — from elected officials...
Summit Daily News
Summit County developers struggle in light of economic complications
Tony Mathison, the owner and creator of Mathison Custom Building, said the past few years of economic strife have been enough for him to lose joy in his work. “I would say it’s been taxing and telling on everybody in the industry,” Mathison said. “We don’t enjoy our job like we used to. It’s a lot more difficult to build, and it’s not as fun as it used to be.”
Ryerson: Why all girls? The benefits of single-gender education
Before teaching at Zealous Schools, I worked at another school for female-identifying, non-binary, and trans-male students. When people asked me about my job, I’d tell them I am a teacher at a gender-positive all-girls school. I once got the response: “Why all girls, boys aren’t so bad?” I have...
Vail Valley Charitable Fund: Celebrating 26 years and nearly 2,000 grants
Some of them are more memorable than others. All of them have been important. As the Vail Valley Charitable Fund nears our 26th anniversary in September, we can count nearly 2,000 friends and neighbors we have assisted with a grant to help them through a tough time. It is likely that we have helped someone that you care about.
Slifer Smith and Frampton announces new cornerstone partnership with Vail Valley Foundation
Slifer Smith and Frampton has announced a cornerstone partnership with the Vail Valley Foundation as its Exclusive Real Estate Brokerage Partner. As the Exclusive Real Estate Brokerage Partner, Slifer Smith and Frampton will be the only real estate company to receive brand exposure at high-profile Vail Valley Foundation venues and events like the Gerald R. Ford Amphitheatre Summer Concert Series, Vilar Performing Arts Center, the Alpine Bank Showdown Town free summer concert series, and the Xfinity Birds of Prey World Cup Audi FIS World Cup.
Avon partners with Walking Mountains’ Energy Smart Colorado program
The town of Avon has partnered with Walking Mountains Science Center to offer a variety of incentives to offset the cost of energy efficiency and electrification improvements for Avon businesses and residents. Through the partnership, Avon residents are eligible for a $50 on-site home energy assessment, which may be repaid...
Help make Eagle County more energy efficient as an Energy Program employee
Eagle County is partnering with the Northwest Colorado Council of Governments on an Energy Program that will provide energy efficiency services for Eagle County residents. NWCCOG is a cross-county organization focused on providing home energy improvements and other unique needs within northwestern Colorado. It is hiring mission-driven people to join its team and play a vital role in the improvement of lives for people in northwestern Colorado.
In Colorado mountain towns, where affordable housing is scarce, “even living out of your car is gentrified”
Blocked from sleeping in vehicles parked within municipal boundaries, workers in profit-minded Colorado mountain towns now must seek “safe outdoor space” — in Walmart lots, forests or newly designated areas with Wi-Fi and access to bathrooms. But homeowners oppose these SOS zones in Salida and Breckenridge as...
Vail names four finalists for its town manager position
Vail Mayor Kim Langmaid has announced the search for a new Vail Town Manager has been narrowed to four finalists:. Heather Balser, Interim Chief Resiliency Officer, City of Greeley, Colorado. John Craig, Assistant County Administrative Officer, Mono County, California. Russell Forrest, City Manager, City of Gunnison, Colorado. Forrest is the...
Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Colorado Properties’ Vail Village Office and brokers win sales honors
Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Colorado Properties’ Vail Village, along with individual and broker teams, demonstrated top sales performance in the Western Region and Colorado for the second quarter of 2022. The company’s Vail Village office was among the top three in the Western Region for gross commission income. In-state, Denton...
Knapp Ranch acquires local catering company
Knapp Ranch, a sustainable farm located in the upper West Lake Creek valley of Edwards, acquired local catering company Second Nature Gourmet this month. Chef Marla Leblow launched Second Nature Gourmet in the Vail Valley in 2016, a scratch-prepared catering company focusing on ingredient quality and using local and responsibly-sourced products. Leblow said that the two companies share a natural alignment of values and commitment to quality standards, and she would not have sold Second Nature to anyone but the Knapp family.
Glenwood Springs Post Independent
Improvements on tap for popular Penny Hot Springs near Redstone
Plans to improve trail access and parking for Penny Hot Springs are heating up. The Pitkin County Open Space and Trails program decided Thursday to float two options to the public. OST has planned public meetings and outreach events throughout a six-week period for gathering public comment to introduce the...
Eagle County Paramedic Services partners with the Cardiac Arrest Registry to Enhance Survival program
In July, Eagle County Paramedic Services entered into an agreement with the Cardiac Arrest Registry to Enhance Survival (CARES) program to act as the fiscal agent until the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment allocates this role. The signing of HB22-1251 established the Office of Cardiac Arrest Management and went into effect on July 1, 2022. The office is projected to be staffed and functioning in fall 2022.
Olympic cyclist Scott Mercier to visit The Bookworm of Edwards
When: Thursday, August 18, 6 p.m. Where: The Bookworm of Edwards, 295 Main St., unit C101 Edwards, CO 81632. Cost: $10, purchase online or at the Bookworm of Edwards. Many recall when Lance Armstrong was accused of doping during the Tour de France, and the following investigation by the US Anti-Doping Agency in 2012 that found that the US Postal Service Professional Cycling Team “ran the most sophisticated, professionalized and successful doping program that sport has ever seen.”
Ask a Broker: With so many online resources, do I really need a broker?
Question: With all the resources that are available online, do I really need to use a real estate broker to buy and sell?. Answer: The internet can be a powerful tool when it comes to researching real estate. In today’s world, updates on homes for sale and properties going under contract and closing feed websites are updated in real-time. You have access to important variables like estimators of price and comparable sales without ever having to pick up the phone to call a real estate professional for advice. You can even find tools to try on paint colors and measure interior walls to see if your furniture fits in a home. You can do all of this online without ever getting out of your pajamas.
Love Rocks? $250K Colorado Home Could be the Perfect Fixer Upper
We've been trying to come up with rock puns that would be fitting for this home... Instead, the more we look at the photos, the more we are left scratching our heads. If you have an obsession with rocks, this home located in Evergreen, Colorado listed on Realtor for $250K may just be the ideal home for you. However, it appears there is a lot of work that is going to have to go into this place to make it a home that rocks.
Some Colorado school districts are preparing for possible mass shootings
Schools are preparing kids in the event of an active shooter as many districts head back to class this week.
