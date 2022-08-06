ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eagle County, CO

Local entrepreneurs offer new opportunities for business-minded kids

By Ali Longwell
Vail Daily
Vail Daily
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on www.vaildaily.com

Comments / 0

Related
Glenwood Springs Post Independent

Hiring hassles in Glenwood Springs

Glenwood Springs is an ever growing city, but growth is hard when businesses can’t hire people to work for them. “According to Indeed analytics we’re in a 99% hardest to hire area,” said Glenwood Springs Jimmy John’s franchise owner Matthew Spidell. Almost every industry in Glenwood...
GLENWOOD SPRINGS, CO
Vail Daily

Romer: Fostering a culture of innovation

Successful companies throughout history strive for continuous improvement. Improvement of systems, improvement in operations, improvement in employee retention and attraction, and improvement in products and services. Successful communities also must foster a culture of innovation. This can be done by encouraging new ideas throughout the community — from elected officials...
VAIL, CO
Summit Daily News

Summit County developers struggle in light of economic complications

Tony Mathison, the owner and creator of Mathison Custom Building, said the past few years of economic strife have been enough for him to lose joy in his work. “I would say it’s been taxing and telling on everybody in the industry,” Mathison said. “We don’t enjoy our job like we used to. It’s a lot more difficult to build, and it’s not as fun as it used to be.”
SUMMIT COUNTY, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Colorado Society
Vail, CO
Society
Eagle County, CO
Society
County
Eagle County, CO
Eagle County, CO
Business
Local
Colorado Business
Vail, CO
Business
City
Vail, CO
Vail Daily

Slifer Smith and Frampton announces new cornerstone partnership with Vail Valley Foundation

Slifer Smith and Frampton has announced a cornerstone partnership with the Vail Valley Foundation as its Exclusive Real Estate Brokerage Partner. As the Exclusive Real Estate Brokerage Partner, Slifer Smith and Frampton will be the only real estate company to receive brand exposure at high-profile Vail Valley Foundation venues and events like the Gerald R. Ford Amphitheatre Summer Concert Series, Vilar Performing Arts Center, the Alpine Bank Showdown Town free summer concert series, and the Xfinity Birds of Prey World Cup Audi FIS World Cup.
VAIL, CO
Vail Daily

Avon partners with Walking Mountains’ Energy Smart Colorado program

The town of Avon has partnered with Walking Mountains Science Center to offer a variety of incentives to offset the cost of energy efficiency and electrification improvements for Avon businesses and residents. Through the partnership, Avon residents are eligible for a $50 on-site home energy assessment, which may be repaid...
AVON, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Education And Schools#Business School#Business Industry#Linus Business#Smallbusiness Industry#Children S Business Fair
Vail Daily

Help make Eagle County more energy efficient as an Energy Program employee

Eagle County is partnering with the Northwest Colorado Council of Governments on an Energy Program that will provide energy efficiency services for Eagle County residents. NWCCOG is a cross-county organization focused on providing home energy improvements and other unique needs within northwestern Colorado. It is hiring mission-driven people to join its team and play a vital role in the improvement of lives for people in northwestern Colorado.
EAGLE COUNTY, CO
Vail Daily

Vail names four finalists for its town manager position

Vail Mayor Kim Langmaid has announced the search for a new Vail Town Manager has been narrowed to four finalists:. Heather Balser, Interim Chief Resiliency Officer, City of Greeley, Colorado. John Craig, Assistant County Administrative Officer, Mono County, California. Russell Forrest, City Manager, City of Gunnison, Colorado. Forrest is the...
VAIL, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Small Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Kids
NewsBreak
Entrepreneurship
NewsBreak
Relationships
Vail Daily

Knapp Ranch acquires local catering company

Knapp Ranch, a sustainable farm located in the upper West Lake Creek valley of Edwards, acquired local catering company Second Nature Gourmet this month. Chef Marla Leblow launched Second Nature Gourmet in the Vail Valley in 2016, a scratch-prepared catering company focusing on ingredient quality and using local and responsibly-sourced products. Leblow said that the two companies share a natural alignment of values and commitment to quality standards, and she would not have sold Second Nature to anyone but the Knapp family.
EDWARDS, CO
Glenwood Springs Post Independent

Improvements on tap for popular Penny Hot Springs near Redstone

Plans to improve trail access and parking for Penny Hot Springs are heating up. The Pitkin County Open Space and Trails program decided Thursday to float two options to the public. OST has planned public meetings and outreach events throughout a six-week period for gathering public comment to introduce the...
REDSTONE, CO
Vail Daily

Eagle County Paramedic Services partners with the Cardiac Arrest Registry to Enhance Survival program

In July, Eagle County Paramedic Services entered into an agreement with the Cardiac Arrest Registry to Enhance Survival (CARES) program to act as the fiscal agent until the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment allocates this role. The signing of HB22-1251 established the Office of Cardiac Arrest Management and went into effect on July 1, 2022. The office is projected to be staffed and functioning in fall 2022.
EAGLE COUNTY, CO
Vail Daily

Olympic cyclist Scott Mercier to visit The Bookworm of Edwards

When: Thursday, August 18, 6 p.m. Where: The Bookworm of Edwards, 295 Main St., unit C101 Edwards, CO 81632. Cost: $10, purchase online or at the Bookworm of Edwards. Many recall when Lance Armstrong was accused of doping during the Tour de France, and the following investigation by the US Anti-Doping Agency in 2012 that found that the US Postal Service Professional Cycling Team “ran the most sophisticated, professionalized and successful doping program that sport has ever seen.”
EDWARDS, CO
Vail Daily

Ask a Broker: With so many online resources, do I really need a broker?

Question: With all the resources that are available online, do I really need to use a real estate broker to buy and sell?. Answer: The internet can be a powerful tool when it comes to researching real estate. In today’s world, updates on homes for sale and properties going under contract and closing feed websites are updated in real-time. You have access to important variables like estimators of price and comparable sales without ever having to pick up the phone to call a real estate professional for advice. You can even find tools to try on paint colors and measure interior walls to see if your furniture fits in a home. You can do all of this online without ever getting out of your pajamas.
VAIL, CO
KOOL 107.9 KBKL

Love Rocks? $250K Colorado Home Could be the Perfect Fixer Upper

We've been trying to come up with rock puns that would be fitting for this home... Instead, the more we look at the photos, the more we are left scratching our heads. If you have an obsession with rocks, this home located in Evergreen, Colorado listed on Realtor for $250K may just be the ideal home for you. However, it appears there is a lot of work that is going to have to go into this place to make it a home that rocks.
EVERGREEN, CO
Vail Daily

Vail Daily

Vail, CO
3K+
Followers
9K+
Post
937K+
Views
ABOUT

Local news for Vail and Eagle County, Colorado

 https://www.swiftcom.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy