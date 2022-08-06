1 Dead When Car Rear-Ends Semi On I-15 Near The Town Of Baker

DEVORE, CA, (Pain In The Pass) >> A brush fire that broke out in the Cajon Pass Monday morning has burned about 2 acres, threatening nearby homes. The fire dubbed the Devore Fire was reported at about 10:52am Monday, August 8, 2022. Located on northbound Interstate 215 at the I-15 split between the truck bypass . US Forest Service, CAL Fire, and San Bernardino County Fire Department firefighters were quickly on scene. The fire had consumed about 2 acres. At one point the fire could have potential for 100 acres and threating homes.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 1 DAY AGO