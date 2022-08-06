1 Dead When Car Rear-Ends Semi On I-15 Near The Town Of Baker

Read on paininthepass.info
Motorcycle Crash On Highway 138 Monday Morning
PHELAN, CA. (Pain In The Pass) >> A male motorcyclist injured in an accident on Highway 138 Monday morning. California Highway Patrol and San Bernardino County Fire Department responded to the incident. The vehicles involved in the crash was a gray pick up truck with a cargo bed and a motorcycle unknown make from the CHP traffic log. The crash was reported about 9:35am, Monday August 8, 2022. Located on eastbound Highway 138 near Interstate 15.
Two Vehicle Crash On Highway 138 Sunday Afternoon
PHELAN, CA. (Pain In The Pass) >> Two people injured after a two-pickup truck accident in Phelan Sunday afternoon when a witness said a truck veered into oncoming traffic. California Highway Patrol and San Bernardino County Fire Department received calls of a white Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck and a sliver Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck on Highway 138 at Eaglestone Lane just before Hess Road. The crash was reported at about 3:27pm Sunday August 7, 2022.
Solo-Vehicle Rollover Crash Leaves Three Injured, Snares Sunday Afternoon Traffic On I-15
BAKER, CA. (Pain In The Pass) >> A solo-vehicle rollover crash along Interstate 15 near Baker Boulevard offramp sent three people to the hospital Sunday afternoon, with two having to be airlifted due to extensive injuries. California Highway Patrol and San Bernardino County Fire Department responded to the traffic crash...
Pedestrian struck and killed in front of VVC in Victorville
VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — One person is dead after being struck by a pickup truck Tuesday morning. The crash was reported at 3:46 a.m. on August 9, 2022, along the 18200 block of Bear Valley Road, just west of Jacaranda Avenue, in front of Victor Valley College. When First...
Drivers Hurt in Rear-End Crash on Amargosa Road [Victorville, CA]
The incident occurred on July 28th, at around 4:10 a.m., near the intersection of Hook Boulevard and Amargosa Road. According to reports, a silver Kia Forte rear-ended a white 2017 GMC Arcadia SUV. The force of the impact injured both of the drivers. Responding officers arrived shortly after and started...
25-year-old killed after a fiery head-on crash in Victorville
VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A 25-year-old man was killed after a head-on multi-vehicle crash with fire Sunday afternoon in Victorville. It happened on August 7, 2022, just before 5:00 pm, on Air Expressway Boulevard and Nevada Avenue. The four vehicles involved were a 2007 Toyota Corolla, a 2020 Chevrolet Silverado, a 2013 Kia Soul, and a 2014 Volkswagen Jetta,
Brush Fire Breaks Out In The Buttom Of The Cajon Pass Monday Morning
DEVORE, CA, (Pain In The Pass) >> A brush fire that broke out in the Cajon Pass Monday morning has burned about 2 acres, threatening nearby homes. The fire dubbed the Devore Fire was reported at about 10:52am Monday, August 8, 2022. Located on northbound Interstate 215 at the I-15 split between the truck bypass . US Forest Service, CAL Fire, and San Bernardino County Fire Department firefighters were quickly on scene. The fire had consumed about 2 acres. At one point the fire could have potential for 100 acres and threating homes.
Thirteen residents are displaced by fire which damaged multiple apartments in San Bernardino
Thirteen residents were displaced by a two-alarm fire which damaged multiple apartments in San Bernardino on Aug. 9, according to the San Bernardino County Fire Department. No firefighters or residents were injured during the incident, which took place at 1:15 a.m. in the 300 block of West 8th Street. Firefighters...
News Update: San Bernardino County, CA: Multiple roads in the Mojave National Preserve remain closed as crews continue to clear debris and repair washouts from storms.
Source: National Park Service and Mojave National Preserve (Information) Pictures: National Park Service and Mojave National Preserve (Courtesy) San Bernardino County, California: Multiple roads in the Mojave National Preserve remain closed as crews continue to clear debris and repair washouts from storms. Last week, debris and washouts have affected access...
Small Brush Fire Breaks Out in Victorville Near I-15
VICTOVILLE, CA. (Pain In The Pass) >> A small brush fire blackened about one acre in Victorville next to Interstate 15 Saturday morning. The fire was reported at 7:23am on August 6, 2022. The location was in the hills behind the mobile homes on D Street near Interstate 15 according to the Victorville Fire Department.
Needles, CA: Local man arrested during the afternoon last Thursday after deputies discovered stolen firearm and drugs during wellness check.
Source: San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department’s Colorado River Station (Information and Press Release) Needles, California: A local man was arrested on Thursday, August 4th, 2022 for after deputies discovered stolen firearm and drugs during wellness check. According to a press release from the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department’s...
Suspect arrested after committing string of armed robberies in Highland
HIGHLAND, Calif. - A man is behind bars after deputies say he committed five armed robberies within hours of each other. According to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department, around 9:40 p.m. August 4, James Hutchinson IV, 19, robbed a restaurant in Highland. At 10:16 p.m., he then robbed a convenience store, at 11:50 p.m. he robbed a gas station, at 12:21 a.m. he robbed a second restaurant and at 10 a.m. he committed his fifth robbery at another gas station.
Parents arrested a year after toddler drowned in pool
CHINO HILLS, Calif. - A year after 2-year-old Melanie Garcia died, her parents have been arrested for child endangerment. On June 13, 2021 deputies from the Chino Hills Station were called to the hospital after a two-year-old died. According to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Office, the child was taken to the hospital by her parents who found her unresponsive in the pool of their home.
Report says there was an increase in crime in cities covered by S.B. County Sheriff's Department
There was an increase in crime last year in the cities and areas contracting the law enforcement services of the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department, according to the department’s annual report. Violent crimes increased 13 percent in 2021 compared to 2020, the Sheriff’s Department said. There were 64...
Homicide investigation launched in Victorville after man's mysterious autopsy findings
VICTORVILLE, Calif. - Detectives with the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department launched a homicide investigation after an autopsy revealed a man found dead on a dirt access road died from a gunshot wound. On Saturday, July 2 just after 3:10 p.m., deputies were called to an area near Gas...
Two Southern California Locals Are Lucky Lottery Winners
Have you ever tried your luck on a lottery scratcher?. Two Southern California residents struck some luck and they are now $1 million richer. Jason Brody and Wilbur Staton Jr. are the lucky winners that spent $10 on a lottery scratcher and are happy they did. Brody bought his Lucky...
San Bernadino deputies arrest dealer with 19 kilos of cocaine
Authorities arrested a man in Grand Terrace for possession of a large amount of narcotics Friday, police said. Deputies estimated confiscating at least 19 kilos, or 42 pounds, of cocaine.
SHERIFF INVESTIGATING THREE CASES OF MISSING PERSONS LOCALLY
A Yucca Valley man that has been missing for over a month joins two other missing person cases currently seeking the public’s help. Brett Goutin, 30, was last seen June 4th at the Sands Motel in Joshua Tree. Goutin is 5 foot 5 inches tall with brown hair, brown eyes and tattoos on one arm. He appeared in Joshua Tree courthouse on June 3rd and was ordered to attend a drug addiction treatment program. The sheriff’s office currently considers Brett Goutin to be voluntarily missing.
Breeze Airways brings the first scheduled airline passenger service to San Bernardino, CA, adds Provo
Breeze Airways, as planned, on Friday, August 4, 2022 brought the first scheduled airline passenger service to San Bernardino International Airport. Top Copyright Photo: The first scheduled airline passenger flight arrives at SBD. Embraer ERJ 190-100 IGW N126BZ (msn 19000124) arrives at SBD from SFO (Michael B. Ing). The airport...
Department of Aging Tells Elderly Californians, “There Is Help for You”
Aldon Thomas Stiles | California Black Media and BVN Staff. The San Bernardino Saint Paul African Methodist Episcopal Church’s Commission on Social Action held a community meeting on aging recently with Susan DeMarios, Director of the California Department of Aging (CDA) and Sharon Nevins, Director of Bernardino County’s Department of Aging and Adult Services.
