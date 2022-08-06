ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brooklyn, NY

Kendrick Lamar Brings The Arty Rebirth Of The Big Steppers Tour To Brooklyn

By Ryan Leas
Stereogum
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on www.stereogum.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Stereogum

Lambchop – “So There”

Next month, Kurt Wagner is releasing a new Lambchop album, The Bible, the follow-up to last year’s Showtunes. We’ve already heard its lead single “Police Dog Blues,” and today Wagner is sharing another song from it, the soft-focus ballad “So There,” which comes with a music video directed by Isaac Gale that, like his previous one, messes with visual effects software.
MUSIC
Stereogum

VMAs Revive Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award, Announce Nicki Minaj As 2022 Recipient

Over the years, MTV has used its Video Vanguard Award, later rechristened the Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award, as a lifetime achievement award and a chance to secure an appearance by a legit celebrity on their show. They haven’t always handed out the award — it went dormant for most of the 2000s and, after resuming for most of the 2010s, hasn’t been granted since Missy Elliott in 2019 — and the winners haven’t always been known for their iconic music videos. But the show is resurrecting the award this year to honor one Onika Maraj.
NEWARK, NJ
Stereogum

Ev Bird – “The Ring” (Feat. Boldy James)

Montreal polymath Ev Bird just signed to Royal Mountain Records, who will release his new self-produced EP Puff Piece in October. Some of you might already know Bird as “Everett Bird,” who dropped his debut LP People Person in 2018. Now, the genre-surfing Bird is going by “Ev” and sharing a lead single for Puff Piece called “The Ring.” It’s got a featured spot from Detroit rapper Boldy James and a music video featuring the two artists.
MUSIC
Stereogum

JID – “Dance Now” (Feat. Kenny Mason & Foushée)

Nearly four years ago, the frighteningly talented Atlanta rapper JID released his hugely promising full-length DiCaprio 2. Since then, JID hasn’t released anything resembling an album, but his career has continued to grow anyway. JID stands out on posse cuts from crews like Dreamville and Spillage Village, both of which count him as a member, and he’s been annihilating every guest verse he’s attempted, including his spot on Imagine Dragons’ “Enemy,” the hit theme song from the Netflix show Arcane. Later this month, JID — who has apparently dropped the two random-ass periods from his name — will finally come out with The Forever Story, his long-awaited new LP.
THEATER & DANCE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Brooklyn, NY
Entertainment
City
Brooklyn, NY
County
Brooklyn, NY
Stereogum

Stream Young Nudy’s Spaced-Out New Mixtape EA Monster

Look at that cover art. Look at it! It’s so ugly! It’s the best! Atlanta rapper Young Nudy makes a whole lot of music, and most of it is, at the very least, pretty good. Last year, for instance, Nudy released mixtapes like DR. EV4L and Rich Shooter, and I was into them. (I like the cover art on both of those, too.) Yesterday, Nudy came out with another new tape, and it’s another strong display of his whole secret-weirdo style.
MUSIC
Stereogum

Album Of The Week: Panda Bear & Sonic Boom Reset

What’s in the beginning of a song? As Panda Bear and Sonic Boom see it: possibility. Noah Lennox and Peter Kember, the men behind those names, have a long history of mining old music to create something new — Lennox as Panda Bear and part of Animal Collective, Kember with the pioneering psych-rock group Spacemen 3 and, more recently, with his excellent 2020 solo album All Things Being Equal. They first worked together on 2011’s Tomboy; they linked up again and deepened their working relationship on 2015’s Panda Bear Meets The Grim Reaper. Reset, their first true collaborative album, came about after Kember moved to Portugal in 2018 to be closer to Lennox. He brought his extensive record collection along with him.
MUSIC
Stereogum

Pixies – “Vault Of Heaven”

Next month Pixies will release Doggerel, their first album in three years. Today, following June’s lead single “There’s A Moon On,” the indie-rock OGs are dropping a new one called “Vault Of Heaven.” Black Francis’ lyrics repeatedly reference 7-Eleven, and director Charles Derenne’s video takes us there as well. The clip is populated with fearless freaks in Elvis and Zorro costumes, a fittingly odd and colorful visual for the band’s latest surf-rock-inflected tune. Watch below.
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Baby Keem
Person
Kendrick Lamar
Stereogum

Hear Blondie’s Previously Unreleased Demo “Mr. Sightseer”

Later this month, Blondie are releasing a definitive box set collection called Blondie: Against The Odds 1974-1982 that includes a whole bunch of rarities. They’ve already rustled up a cover of the Doors’ “Moonlight Drive” and the previously unreleased demo “I Love You Honey, Give Me A Beer.”
MUSIC
Stereogum

Watch Arctic Monkeys Play “Potion Approaching” For The First Time In 11 Years

With a new album seemingly in the pipeline, Arctic Monkeys just wrapped up their first show since 2019 at Zorlu PSM in Istanbul. The set included at least one rarity: Early on they played “Potion Approaching” from 2009’s Humbug for the first time in 11 years. Check out fan-made footage of that tune below, where you can also find the band’s setlist via setlist.fm.
MUSIC
Stereogum

Summer Camp Call It Quits

Summer Camp are calling it quits. The British duo, made up of married couple Jeremy Warmsley and Elizabeth Sankey, are playing a farewell show in London next month. To usher in the end of the band, they have re-released the first song they ever recorded, a cover of the Flamingos’ “I Only Have Eyes For You.”
MUSIC
Stereogum

Stream Life’s Question’s Hard-As-Hell Debut Album World Full Of…

The Chicago band Life’s Question have a classic New York hardcore sound, one that’s heavy on swagger and crunch. But Life’s Question also bring new things into the mix. They’re big on metal guitar heroics, for instance, and their thundering attack sometimes makes room for sudden bursts of towering melody. Life’s Question’s whole style fits comfortably into the current hardcore zeitgeist, but there’s no other band that sounds quite the way that they do. Today, we get to hear what Life’s Question can do with a whole album. Turns out that they can do a lot.
ROCK MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Performance Art#Interrogation#Barclays Center
Stereogum

Hear Rival Schools’ Acoustic “Holding Sand” From New United By Fate Reissue

Walter Schreifels was already a hardcore legend when he started Rival Schools. Schreifels was a key part of Youth Of Today, Gorilla Biscuits, Quicksand, and about a million other hugely important New York bands. In 1999, shortly after Quicksand first broke up, Schriefels teamed up with a bunch of other hardcore veterans — past members of bands like Youth Of Today, Judge, Iceburn, and Burn — to form Rival Schools, a group that took Quicksand’s post-hardcore songcraft even further into mainstream alt-rock territory. Rival Schools have been intermittently active over recent years, and now they’re getting ready to release a 20th-anniversary reissue of United By Fate, their 2001 debut.
MUSIC
Stereogum

The Lemonheads Announce It’s A Shame About Ray 30th Anniversary US Tour

Earlier this year, the Lemonheads’ landmark album It’s A Shame About Ray got a deluxe 30th anniversary edition. Bandleader Evan Dando took the album out on the road, performing it in full at a series of European shows. They also opened for Jawbreaker at a Los Angeles show in April and were set to open for more dates, but were dropped from the tour in such a way that Dando ended up calling Jawbreaker “pussies.”
MUSIC
Stereogum

Disco Doom – “Mt. Surreal”

A few weeks back, the Swiss band Disco Doom announced their first new album in eight years, Mt. Surreal, and shared its lead single “Rogue Wave.” Today, they’re putting out its title track, an itchy and yearning piece of cerebral rock music that stretches out over six minutes.
ROCK MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
Stereogum

Mykki Blanco – “Steps” (Feat. MNEK & Saul Williams)

Last month, Mykki Blanco announced a new album, Stay Close To Music, a companion piece to last year’s Broken Hearts & Beauty Sleep that was recorded around the same time. It features previously released collaborations with Kelsey Lu, Michael Stipe, Diana Gordon, and Devendra Banhart. Today, Mykki is sharing another new song that appears on it, “Steps,” and it features MNEK and Saul Williams. Mykki said the following in statement:
MUSIC
Stereogum

Stream Fugitive’s Awesomely Heavy Debut EP Maniac

Before today, Texan shredder Blake Ibanez hadn’t played on a record since Power Trip released their classic sophomore album Nightmare Logic in 2017. Last year, Ibanez and other Power Trip members paid tribute to late frontman Riley Gale by playing “Executioner’s Tax (Swing Of The Axe)” with members of Obituary on a webcast. Today, Ibanez has launched his new band Fugitive and released a total monster of a debut EP.
ROCK MUSIC
Stereogum

High Vis – “Trauma Bonds”

We named the poppy, Madchester-leaning London hardcore band High Vis a Band To Watch on the strength of the singles from their upcoming album Blending. One more is out today. “Trauma Bonds” is one of the most anthemic High Vis songs to date, all pounding drums, gleaming guitars, and howl-along vocals. The song is fucking phenomenal, but it was inspired by some truly terrible circumstances.
MUSIC
The Hollywood Reporter

DC Films “Reset” Adds More Confusion for Warner Bros.’ Slate

“We’ve done a reset.” That’s how Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav described DC on Aug. 4, days after he made the call to shelve the $90 million HBO Max film Batgirl. The mogul said there’d now be a team that would create a “10-year” plan for DC, although who’s on that team is unclear. And Zaslav took digs at former WarnerMedia CEO Jason Kilar’s strategy of developing straight-to-streaming films. “We are going to focus on quality. We are not going to release any film before it’s ready,” said the executive. “DC is something we can make better.”More from The Hollywood...
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy