Kendrick Lamar Brings The Arty Rebirth Of The Big Steppers Tour To Brooklyn

What’s in the beginning of a song? As Panda Bear and Sonic Boom see it: possibility. Noah Lennox and Peter Kember, the men behind those names, have a long history of mining old music to create something new — Lennox as Panda Bear and part of Animal Collective, Kember with the pioneering psych-rock group Spacemen 3 and, more recently, with his excellent 2020 solo album All Things Being Equal. They first worked together on 2011’s Tomboy; they linked up again and deepened their working relationship on 2015’s Panda Bear Meets The Grim Reaper. Reset, their first true collaborative album, came about after Kember moved to Portugal in 2018 to be closer to Lennox. He brought his extensive record collection along with him.

MUSIC ・ 11 HOURS AGO