Nevada State

Back-to-school reminder: Nevada law requires students to be immunized

By Gary Dymski
 3 days ago

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — With classes set to begin Monday, it’s a reminder that Nevada law requires students to be immunized unless they are excused because of religious belief or medical condition.

The Clark County School District and Immunize Nevada have guidelines for required immunizations for child care, school and university entry. Parents and guardians can visit their websites to double check requirements.

Children heading to kindergarten must have doses of DTP, DT or DTap (diphtheria, tetanus, pertussis), MMR (measles, mumps and rubella), varicella (chicken pox), polio, hepatitis A and hepatitis B, according to both the CCSD and the nonprofit Immunize Nevada.

Students entering the seventh grade or higher are required to have the MenACWY (meningitis) and Tdap (whooping cough) vaccines.

The CCSD also has a thorough online enrollment guide at its website that includes immunization resources.

Anonymous patriot
2d ago

back to school reminder that's why many children are being homeschooled and classrooms are a lot emptier than before.

doooh
2d ago

Anybody that can afford home education would be very wise to do that , the government has lost control of our schools and children's lives are in danger now in most schools !

doooh
2d ago

immunized for smallpox and polio , that would be prudent with all the Latin children being snuck over our border and put in our schools , but not the clutch shot , not the China virus shot

