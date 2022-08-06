ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Naomi Judd’s Family Obtain Court Order to Keep Her Death Records Sealed

By Sterling Whitaker
The Boot
The Boot
 3 days ago
Dana Way
2d ago

No one needs the details of how someone died unless they are family. This obsession people have with thinking they need to know every famous persons personal business is ridiculous. Leave these people alone to grieve their loss.

Haz
2d ago

they are going to have grief forever no matter what.I think they should be released if it will save someone else by seeing what can happens to your precious body that God made so be it

Vanessa Waites
2d ago

I don’t care who you are, but EVERY FAMILY has their secrets. I’m guessing it’s not about stealing grandma’s secret ingredient in meatloaf? Nevertheless, leave them alone and let them grieve! Let them have their privacy to deal with THEIR family matters.

AOL Corp

Why Naomi Judd may have cut Ashley Judd and Wynonna Judd out of will

Naomi Judd left her daughters, performers Ashley Judd and Wynonna Judd, out of her will according to multiple reports. The country singer died by suicide in April at age 76. Naomi appointed her husband of 33 years, Larry Strickland, as executor of her $25 million estate. Judd's brother-in-law, Reginald Strickland, and Wiatr & Associates President Daniel Kris Wiatr will serve as the estate's co-executors "in the event my spouse ceases or fails to serve," the document reads.
