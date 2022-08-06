Read on www.phonearena.com
OnePlus 10 Pro is getting its first Android 13 open beta in the US
OnePlus 10T may be the first smartphone confirmed to get Android 13, but until the phone launches on the market this month, the OnePlus 10 Pro is actually the first to get an Android 13 open beta build. If you don’t have one yet and don’t plan or can’t afford to get the OnePlus 10T, you’ll be happy to know that the OnePlus 10 Pro got a permanent discount when the former was officially unveiled.
Google, seeking revenge, accuses Sonos of infringing on seven of its patents in two lawsuits
Earlier this year the International Trade Commission (ITC) found that Google had infringed on five patents belonging to speaker company Sonos. The ITC had a cease and desist order placed on Google. A limited exclusion order was issued giving Google 60 days to change its offending devices or else face having them blocked from entry into the U.S. Those devices included Nest speakers, Chromecast devices, and Pixel smartphones.
Apple teaches you how to take memorable photos and videos using iPhone
Apple has recently released a couple of videos to help you learn more about your iPhone's video recording and picture tasking capabilities. The first video is titled "How to Make a Video Montage in Cinematic Mode on iPhone with Arielle Bobb-Willis," which is pretty self-explanatory. Cinematic mode is available on the iPhone 13 line only, although it surely will be offered on the upcoming iPhone 14 series.
Render of iPad 10 shows changes being made to the entry-level tablet
During the upcoming Apple event that is roughly 5 weeks away, not only will we see the four new 2022 iPhone models (iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Max or Plus, iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 14 Pro Max), but we could watch three new Apple Watch models greet the light of day. Those would be the Apple Watch Series 8, the rugged Apple Watch 8 Pro, and the more affordable Apple Watch SE (2002).
Apple tipped to endow new iPad Pro models with a pair of four-pin Smart Connectors
Citing its sources in China, Japan's Macotakara (via AppleInsider) says that the 2022 iPad Pro will feature a pair of "four-pin connectors." Currently, the iPad Pro is equipped with a row of three exposed pins on the lower rear of the device which is called the Smart Connector and is used to attach accessories such as the Magic Keyboard.
The Motorola Edge 30 Ultra shows up on Geekbench, revealing some of its specs
The star of the upcoming Motorola event — which will be held on August 11 — will undoubtedly be the Moto Razr 2022, Motorola's next-generation foldable smartphone. However, in addition to the new Razr, we expect the company to release two new smartphones, the Motorola X30 Pro and the Motorola Edge 30 Ultra. And the latter has just appeared in a new listing on Geekbench, revealing its specs (via MySmartPrice).
Best OnePlus 10T cases
The OnePlus 10T was announced on August 3 and is already up for preorders. Now, as we showed in our review of the 10T, it comes with a pre-installed screen protector right out of the box, however, the same cannot be said for a case. With that in mind, we have compiled this list of the best OnePlus 10T cases we found for you to consider if you are buying this phone.
Snapchat launches family control portal, new features incoming
Snap is further improving Snapchat’s parental features with the launch of a full-fledged Family Center that offers parents more insight into who their teens are friends with on the social app. While the new in-app tool will provide parents with information about their children, the contents of their conversations will remain secret.
Galaxy Z Fold 4: New Folds, old Faults - Samsung’s idea of the future leading to a dead end road?
The Galaxy Z Fold 4… Oh, wait! The Galaxy Fold 4 (reportedly, Samsung might be dropping the Z, although that's not confirmed, so take your pinch of salt with it), is now hours away from becoming official!. Thanks to an extensive new leak and rumors, we already have a...
Germany kicks out Oppo and OnePlus for refusing to pay patent fees to Nokia
Nokia owns some essential 5G patents and since sister companies Oppo and OnePlus were found to be using those technologies without paying the licensing fees and there is no such thing as free lunch, especially in the tech world, the BBK-owned Chinese mobile manufacturers were forced to halt sales in Germany.
LG takes its AirPods-rivaling efforts to the next level with Dolby Head Tracking and more
You might not be able to tell this simply by looking at the latest ranking of the world's top true wireless earbuds vendors, but unlike smartphones and tablets, LG actually makes some pretty decent alternatives to Apple's market-leading AirPods. The Tone Free family already includes a whole bunch of different...
Losing faith in Google: Bug sends my Pixel 6 Pro into “hardware comma”; Pixel 6A security issues
I think I've had enough... The Pixel 6 Pro is the best-looking phone I've ever owned, and it comes with the best camera on a phone I've ever had. Especially that 4x periscope zoom lens, as I write in a number of stories. But the bug situation on Google's Pixel...
Samsung purportedly working on a foldable tablet
Do you know what is better than a foldable smartphone? A foldable tablet. According to one source, Samsung might give us just that. And it might do so very soon, as well. Samsung is the king of foldables. The Korean tech giant dominates the market and commands a staggering 74% market share. The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 is the most popular foldable smartphone ever, with it single-handedly accounting for more than half of all foldable smartphone sales in 2021.
Samsung's Galaxy Z Flip 4 gets full specs, prices, and more images ahead of Unpacked launch
Are you still excited about Samsung's fast-approaching Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Z Flip 4 even after (almost) all of their secrets were revealed, "confirming" two very familiar designs and two even more familiar list of features including just a handful of obvious upgrades over last year's Z Fold 3 and Z Flip 3?
Google Search goes down worldwide on Monday night
Having problems with Google tonight? DownDetector shows a surge in the number of complaints it received about Google Search in the U.S. starting from 22 at 8:46 pm ET and peaking at nearly 35,000 at 9:31 pm ET. Users were dealing with long loading times, empty results, and more. Of the complaints that poured into DownDetector, 81% were about issues with Search, 18% of the complaints related to the website, and 1% had to do with logging into a Google site.
Apple and Kim Kardashian join forces for three new Beats Fit Pro variants
Apple may not be ready to unveil any entirely new true wireless earbuds to steal Samsung's Galaxy Buds 2 Pro thunder just yet, but if you've become a fan of Cupertino's Beats by Dre daughter company over the last year or so, you should definitely check out the audio brand's latest product announcement.
Leaked Galaxy Watch 5 marketing materials reveal some new features
Samsung will be announcing the Galaxy Watch 5 and Galaxy Watch 5 Pro as soon as tomorrow, on August 10, during its annual Galaxy Unpacked event. That does not mean new information will stop flowing, though, as we can clearly see from leaker Snoopy Tech's post. The tweet reveals what...
Android 13 will bring changes to the Pixel Launcher's Search box
According to 9to5Google, with the arrival of Android 13, the search field at the bottom of the Pixel homescreen and the search field at the top of the app drawer will both have the same capabilities allowing you to search for websites, apps, app shortcuts, and contacts from either one. If no results are found, you'll get links to search on YouTube, Google Maps, and the Google Play Store in addition to Google Search and Settings.
Incredibly thin Xiaomi Mix Fold 2 coming to steal Galaxy Fold 4's thunder on August 11
After months of leaks, Samsung will unveil the Galaxy Z Fold 4 tomorrow, which is expected to introduce a host of improvements such as a more powerful chip, better camera, and wider displays. A day after that, on August 11, Xiaomi will reveal its Mix Fold 2 and there is one aspect where it can outshine Samsung's premium bendable handset: slimness.
Garmin's ridiculously costly new smartwatch offers ridiculous battery life
Far from the world's most successful smartwatch manufacturer, Garmin is virtually unrivaled when it comes to battery life, selling loads of different wearable devices at different prices capable of easily outlasting Apple and Samsung's super-popular models in pretty much any conditions. The industry veteran is unsurprisingly continuing to play to...
