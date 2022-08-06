Read on lebanon-express.com
yachatsnews.com
Lincoln County ballot measure phasing out short-term rentals struck down by Oregon Land Use Board of Appeals
The Oregon Land Use Board of Appeals ruled late Monday that a citizen-approved ballot measure that phased out vacation rentals in unincorporated Lincoln County violates Oregon law and is invalid. County commissioners and the group that put Measure 21-203 on the November 2021 ballot must also decide within 21 days...
Lebanon-Express
Linn County trying to stop proposed Douglas-fir National Monument — again
About 80 miles east of the Linn County Courthouse, an expanse of blue-green trees gives way to jagged Cascade peaks that burst clouds, channel rivers and form the crown of a could-be national monument. Everything below, hundreds of thousands of acres of mostly Douglas fir, which, depending on whom you...
kezi.com
Benton County District Attorney’s office moving to future courthouse
CORVALLIS, Ore. -- A unanimous by the Benton County Board of Commissioners means the district attorney’s office will be located inside a new courthouse once it's built. "It will have operational efficiencies. It doesn't make sense to have the district attorney and all of their people driving across town back and forth all day. That takes time and gas, and overall it's very inconvenient,” said Nancy Wyse, Board Chair.
KGW
Clackamas County clerk who oversaw May primary ballot counting fiasco makes her pitch for reelection to a sixth term
CLACKAMAS COUNTY, Ore. — The race for county elections clerk doesn't often get the attention it deserves. Voters frequently skip over the non-partisan race when marking their ballots. According to the Oregonian, in Clackamas County Clerk Sherry Hall's last race in 2018, 52,000 voters left that contest blank on their ballots.
philomathnews.com
Feds allocate more than $20 million to 11 Oregon airports for renovations
The Federal Aviation Administration has allocated more than $20 million for repairs at 11 rural airports in Oregon and to help attract new flights from Salem to California, Nevada and Arizona. Most of the money – $17.5 million – will go toward reconstructing runways at the Corvallis Municipal Airport, the...
yachatsnews.com
KTVL
From the butcher house to your front door, all from local farms
Albany — How many times have you eaten a form of meat and wondered where exactly it came from? With Oregon Valley Farms you can take the wondering out because they use nothing but meat from local farms in their packaging. They originally created a market for themselves by...
hh-today.com
Two Albany ODOT projects: Why the delay
Work on two highway safety projects in Albany seems to have stalled. The reason will sound familiar. Here’s what a reader asked this week: “Do you think you could find out why there is the lengthy work stoppage on the ODOT projects on Pacific & Airport Way and Waverly & Santiam? Sure would appreciate it.”
oregoncoasttoday.com
The story of Camp Adair
Learn the fascinating history of Camp Adair straight from John Baker, camp expert and author of “Camp Adair: The Story of a World War II Cantonment,” on Wednesday, Aug. 17, at the Newport 60+ Activity Center. Baker has been a high school and college teacher, dean and vice-president,...
Victims of Oregon’s historic wildfires face tough tradeoffs: To rebuild or leave?
After nearly two years of construction delays, price spikes and fights with her insurance company, Debbie Fawcett finally has a home again, one with a foundation instead of wheels. The 58-year-old school counselor had been living in an RV on her property just outside Gates since the Beachie Creek fire...
Lebanon-Express
Riverside Community Hall celebrates a century of togetherness
When Charlotte Houser stands in her kitchen, she can see Riverside Community Event Hall from her window. She has spent nearly 54 years living across the street from the hall at her family’s dairy farm. To her, it isn’t just a building, it’s a symbol of the community and an important piece of Albany’s history.
Lebanon-Express
Corvallis corny for Benton County Fair
On the last day of the first year back at the Benton County Fair, visitors couldn’t quite let go of the corn. Not the kettle corn — pounds of sweetened popped kernels were on sale Saturday, Aug. 6 — and not the corn stalks placarded with blue ribbons in rust-red exhibit halls at the Benton County Fairgrounds.
‘Profoundly devastating’: Invasive emerald ash borer threatens Oregon trees
Jennifer Killian knew the inevitable was coming. She just didn’t know how soon. As an urban forester for the city of Corvallis, her biggest fear was that the emerald ash borer, an invasive beetle, would be found in Oregon. “I was telling people, ‘20 years, it’ll be here in...
Lebanon-Express
Man exonerated of 4 killings offers free gas in Detroit
DETROIT (AP) — Drivers lined up early Tuesday to get free gas in Detroit from a man who spent eight years in prison before he was cleared of four killings. Davontae Sanford limited the $25,000 offer to women and older men. “The city had my back, so it’s only...
tornadopix.com
New study shows housing shortage has spread across the Pacific Northwest | North West
There simply aren’t enough homes in the Seattle area. It’s a long-standing problem here, as it is in other major coastal cities. But now, a new report finds that the problem has spread to parts of the country where, until recently, housing was more plentiful and affordable, even in the American interior. And in the Northwest, it’s not just a problem in the Seattle and Portland areas.
nbc16.com
Pagan Pride Festival ends in Eugene Sunday
EUGENE, Ore. -- Sunday's Pagan Pride Festival at Alton Baker Park wrapped up events over the weekend -- offering more than fair food and carnival rides to guests. It was the first time the event was held since the pandemic, allowing people to share their culture and spritiuality with others in Eugene.
kezi.com
Several structures lost in large Springfield fire
SPRINGFIELD, Ore. -- Eugene Springfield Fire crews battled a large fire involving multiple buildings in the 1800 block of Inland Way near Dorris Ranch in Springfield Sunday afternoon. Firefighters were hampered by a lack of hydrants in the area and used water tenders to bring water in to the scene,...
KXL
2 Shot In Salem, Teen Arrested
SALEM, Ore. — A young woman and a teenage girl were injured in a shooting early Monday morning. The victims, age 24 and 17, were shot at an apartment complex on D Street Northeast near Charter Place Northeast just after midnight. They were taken to the hospital and treated. Both victims are expected to live.
kezi.com
Linn County man sentenced in child exploitation case
GATES, Ore. -- A man has been sentenced to 35 years in prison for exploiting numerous children over the internet for over a decade, the Linn County Sheriff’s Office said. The LCSO reports that John DiMolfetto, 39, of Gates, used numerous social media accounts to manipulate and exploit children as young as 7 years old. Officials said the suspect was arrested in May of 2020 after they received reports of child exploitation in April of that year.
kptv.com
Police looking for 31-year-old man missing from Marion County transition center
SALEM Ore. (KPTV) - Marion County Sherriff’s Office asked for community tips to help find a 31-year-old man who left a county transition center without permission on Saturday afternoon. Brent Breshears was being held for a parole violation, the sheriff’s office said. Breshears is 6 feet tall and...
