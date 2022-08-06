ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lebanon, OR

kezi.com

Benton County District Attorney’s office moving to future courthouse

CORVALLIS, Ore. -- A unanimous by the Benton County Board of Commissioners means the district attorney’s office will be located inside a new courthouse once it's built. "It will have operational efficiencies. It doesn't make sense to have the district attorney and all of their people driving across town back and forth all day. That takes time and gas, and overall it's very inconvenient,” said Nancy Wyse, Board Chair.
BENTON COUNTY, OR
KTVL

From the butcher house to your front door, all from local farms

Albany — How many times have you eaten a form of meat and wondered where exactly it came from? With Oregon Valley Farms you can take the wondering out because they use nothing but meat from local farms in their packaging. They originally created a market for themselves by...
ALBANY, OR
hh-today.com

Two Albany ODOT projects: Why the delay

Work on two highway safety projects in Albany seems to have stalled. The reason will sound familiar. Here’s what a reader asked this week: “Do you think you could find out why there is the lengthy work stoppage on the ODOT projects on Pacific & Airport Way and Waverly & Santiam? Sure would appreciate it.”
ALBANY, OR
oregoncoasttoday.com

The story of Camp Adair

Learn the fascinating history of Camp Adair straight from John Baker, camp expert and author of “Camp Adair: The Story of a World War II Cantonment,” on Wednesday, Aug. 17, at the Newport 60+ Activity Center. Baker has been a high school and college teacher, dean and vice-president,...
NEWPORT, OR
Lebanon-Express

Riverside Community Hall celebrates a century of togetherness

When Charlotte Houser stands in her kitchen, she can see Riverside Community Event Hall from her window. She has spent nearly 54 years living across the street from the hall at her family’s dairy farm. To her, it isn’t just a building, it’s a symbol of the community and an important piece of Albany’s history.
ALBANY, OR
Lebanon-Express

Corvallis corny for Benton County Fair

On the last day of the first year back at the Benton County Fair, visitors couldn’t quite let go of the corn. Not the kettle corn — pounds of sweetened popped kernels were on sale Saturday, Aug. 6 — and not the corn stalks placarded with blue ribbons in rust-red exhibit halls at the Benton County Fairgrounds.
CORVALLIS, OR
Lebanon-Express

Man exonerated of 4 killings offers free gas in Detroit

DETROIT (AP) — Drivers lined up early Tuesday to get free gas in Detroit from a man who spent eight years in prison before he was cleared of four killings. Davontae Sanford limited the $25,000 offer to women and older men. “The city had my back, so it’s only...
DETROIT, OR
tornadopix.com

New study shows housing shortage has spread across the Pacific Northwest | North West

There simply aren’t enough homes in the Seattle area. It’s a long-standing problem here, as it is in other major coastal cities. But now, a new report finds that the problem has spread to parts of the country where, until recently, housing was more plentiful and affordable, even in the American interior. And in the Northwest, it’s not just a problem in the Seattle and Portland areas.
SEATTLE, WA
nbc16.com

Pagan Pride Festival ends in Eugene Sunday

EUGENE, Ore. -- Sunday's Pagan Pride Festival at Alton Baker Park wrapped up events over the weekend -- offering more than fair food and carnival rides to guests. It was the first time the event was held since the pandemic, allowing people to share their culture and spritiuality with others in Eugene.
EUGENE, OR
kezi.com

Several structures lost in large Springfield fire

SPRINGFIELD, Ore. -- Eugene Springfield Fire crews battled a large fire involving multiple buildings in the 1800 block of Inland Way near Dorris Ranch in Springfield Sunday afternoon. Firefighters were hampered by a lack of hydrants in the area and used water tenders to bring water in to the scene,...
SPRINGFIELD, OR
KXL

2 Shot In Salem, Teen Arrested

SALEM, Ore. — A young woman and a teenage girl were injured in a shooting early Monday morning. The victims, age 24 and 17, were shot at an apartment complex on D Street Northeast near Charter Place Northeast just after midnight. They were taken to the hospital and treated. Both victims are expected to live.
SALEM, OR
kezi.com

Linn County man sentenced in child exploitation case

GATES, Ore. -- A man has been sentenced to 35 years in prison for exploiting numerous children over the internet for over a decade, the Linn County Sheriff’s Office said. The LCSO reports that John DiMolfetto, 39, of Gates, used numerous social media accounts to manipulate and exploit children as young as 7 years old. Officials said the suspect was arrested in May of 2020 after they received reports of child exploitation in April of that year.
LINN COUNTY, OR

Community Policy