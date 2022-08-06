ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Nicola Peltz Gets Candid On 'The Sad Bits' Of Her Life Following Alleged Victoria Beckham Feud

By Alexandra Stone
OK! Magazine
OK! Magazine
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2SEQ07_0h7WAqrK00
mega

Nicola Peltz took to Instagram to reflect on her childhood and learning to put up a wall around her heart to keep others from hurting her as rumors swirl of an alleged feud with her mother-in-law, Victoria Beckham .

Nicola and the former Spice Girl's eldest son, Brooklyn Beckham , tied the knot in a lavish ceremony at the young socialite's family estate in Florida in Saturday, April 9. However, sources spilled there has been "non-stop petty drama" between the two women since then.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2i46gf_0h7WAqrK00
@nicolaannepeltzbeckham/Instagram

In a candid social media post , the heiress seemed to reference the supposed feud while musing on difficult relationships in her life.

BROOKLYN BECKHAM & NICOLA PELTZ SHARE FUN WEDDING DETAILS, REVEAL WHAT DAVID BECKHAM SAID IN HIS SPEECH

"Sometimes I find it hard to show the sad bits of me," she captioned a photo of her laying in bed with a teddy bear on her chest on Friday, August 5.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0b56ik_0h7WAqrK00
mega

"Growing up with seven siblings and two very strong parents, made me really tough, they hammered it into me to not let people bring me down or hurt my heart. It made me put such a wall up to protect myself especially in this industry."

"We all have days where people make you feel bad and it’s okay to be hurt by it," she continued. "I just thought I would write something because I never show this side of me here."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2AiUJj_0h7WAqrK00
mega

"I wanted to show this side of me," she added, before giving her love and appreciation to all her fans and followers for their support. "It means so much when you guys are kind on my page I want you to know i see you, I hear you, and it means a lot to me."

BROOKLYN BECKHAM, NICOLA PELTZ BUY FIRST HOME TOGETHER FOR $10.5 MILLION — TOUR THE ENCHANTING BEVERLY HILLS ESTATE WITH STEAM ROOM, SPA, MORE

As OK! previously reported, tensions have been reportedly running high between Victoria and Nicola for months with one source spilling they "can’t stand each other and don’t talk."

"The build-up to the wedding was horrendous," a source dished, adding that Nicola wouldn't allow the fashion model to play a part in the wedding planning.

"She wouldn’t clue Victoria in on anything," the source continued. "Communication was minimal."

Comments / 24

Mrs Sloth
3d ago

One sure fact: Victoria will always be Brooklyn’s mother but Nicola will not necessarily be Brooklyn’s wife for ever! Good family relationships are golden…..

Reply(1)
10
Not a liberal
3d ago

Girl we all have mother in law problems. That makes you normal actually

Reply(6)
19
Judy Lewis
2d ago

All I can say is , it has to make her husbands life miserable that they don’t like each other, for his sake, please find a compromise!!!!

Reply
2
Related
SheKnows

David Beckham & Romeo Look More Like Twins Than Father & Son in This New Photo

Click here to read the full article. Have you ever seen a post on the ‘Gram that caused you to do a double take so severe you nearly experienced whiplash? Well, that’s what happened to us when we saw this new photo of David Beckham and his 19-year-old son Romeo Beckham. David’s wife Victoria took to Instagram and shared a new snapshot of the father-son duo, who are basically each other’s lookalikes at this point. Don’t believe us? See for yourself! In the snapshot, which you can see below, David and Romeo sit side-by-side and smile brightly for the camera. As...
CELEBRITIES
StyleCaster

Victoria ‘Can’t Stand’ Brooklyn’s New Wife After Their ‘Horrendous’ Wedding Drama—’They Don’t Talk’

Click here to read the full article. Family feud. Victoria Beckham and Nicole Peltz‘s relationship is the mother-daughter-in-law bond they expected. Nicola—an actress and the daughter of billionaire Nelson Peltz—is the wife of Victoria’s eldest son, Brooklyn Beckham. The couple married in April 2022 after three years of dating. However, a source told Page Six on August 4, 2022, that Brooklyn and Nicola’s wedding wasn’t the happy family event the Beckhams had hoped for—at least for his mother, Victoria, who has had a contentious relationship with her daughter-in-law even before Brooklyn and Nicola tied the knot. “They can’t stand each other...
BEAUTY & FASHION
OK! Magazine

Mario Lopez's Wife Shows Her Support After Ex-Wife Ali Landry Puts Him On Blast For Infidelity

Coming out on top! Mario Lopez took first place at this year's International Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu Federation tournament, and wife Courtney Mazza Lopez was by his side to cheer him on every step of the way.On Sunday, July 31, the actor shared some footage from the big day, showing him on the mat and standing proudly with a gold medal around his neck."Thank you to all the homies who kicked my butt & helped get me ready!" the Extra host, 48, captioned his Instagram post, to which his wife, 39, commented, "BABY! Ugh so hot. I LOVE YOU." In his Instagram...
CELEBRITIES
wonderwall.com

'Friends' star had multiple nose jobs, plus see more '90s stars' plastic surgery before-and-after photos

Some of your favorite '90s stars, from "Friends" beauties to Spice Girls singers, have gone under the knife since the peak of their fame. Wonderwall.com is rounding up those famous faces and showing their old and new looks, starting with this TV icon… Before she got her big break on "Friends" in the '90s, Jennifer Aniston went under the knife — to fix her nose due to a deviated septum. But that wasn't the last time she had work done on her nose…
BEAUTY & FASHION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
The Independent

Mother feels pop as ‘parasite’ crawls out of eyelid ‘like scene from horror film’

A woman was left with "the worst pain she had ever felt" from a "parasite" that burrowed into her eyelid.Louise Edwards woke up on 22 July with what she described as a spot above the skin on her right eye.Ms Edwards , of Allerton, Liverpool, thought she had been bitten by a bug but sought medical treatment after the wound got bigger.The 34-year-old mother went to St Paul's Eye Hospital in Royal Liverpool Hospital the following day and was sent home with antibiotics.Acting on the advice of a neighbour, Ms Edwards said she then used boiling water to...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
OK! Magazine

Barack & Michelle Obama Fuming Over Daughters' Spending Habits As The Girls Bask In Lavish L.A. Life

As former First Daughters Malia and Sasha Obama continue to live it up in Los Angeles, their parents, Barack and Michelle Obama, are growing concerned about their increasingly wild spending habits. "Now that they're in L.A., the girls are hanging with a real spendy crowd," spilled an insider. "They eat at the most expensive restaurants most nights of the week, shop for designer clothes in Beverly Hills and West Hollywood and drop thousands on spas and salons." Malia was recently seen dining at upscale vegan eatery Crossroad Kitchen. Another day, she was spotted taking a shot at Peruvian restaurant Rosaline...
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Independent

Pete Davidson makes cryptic fashion statement following Kim Kardashian split

Pete Davidson made a telling fashion statement on Saturday (6 August) as news broke that he has split from girlfriend Kim Kardashian.The comedian and actor, who is currently in Australia filming an upcoming title, Wizards!, was spotted wearing a graphic T-shirt with the message: “What...I feel like sh**!”Fans were left shocked earlier this week by the news that Davidson and Kardashian had split after just nine months of dating.The pair broke up due to long distance work commitments and demanding schedules which “made it really difficult to maintain a relationship”, according to reports in the US media.They remain friends...
BEAUTY & FASHION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brooklyn Beckham
Person
Victoria Beckham
Person
Nicola Peltz
Person
David Beckham
OK! Magazine

'They Knew Everything': Meghan Markle Blamed For Spreading Prince William 'Cheating Rumors,' Source Claims

Meghan Markle was skeptical of Victoria Beckham for leaking stories about her relationship with Prince Harry to the press, but now an insider claims the 40-year-old former actress was doing the same thing when it came to Prince William and Kate Middleton's marriage. “In 2019 when rumors about William cheating were all over the American press, everyone suspected Meghan,” a source exclusively tells OK!. “Meghan and Prince Harry were just married and living in England. They knew everything that was happening within the royal household.”“Meghan had a strange obsession with William and Kate’s marriage,” the insider continues. “She always...
CELEBRITIES
OK! Magazine

'Vulgar, Vulgar, Vulgar': The Real Reason Prince Philip Wanted Sarah Ferguson Out Of The Royal Family

Prince Philip hated Sarah Ferguson, ex-wife of his disgraced son Prince Andrew, to such an extent that “he declared her persona non grata at the Royal Family."That’s according to revelations in the latest episode of hit podcast "The Firm: Blood, Lies and Royal Succession," which also reveals that the Queen’s late husband, who died in April 2021, disliked Fergie even before she and Prince Andrew were married.“She's the one person that Prince Philip would not have anything to do with,” royal biographer Jane Dismore tells the host of the podcast. “He didn't like Fergie – she knew that she wasn't...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wedding#Spice Girl
Harper's Bazaar

Demi Moore Glows in a Plunging White Swimsuit: I Feel "More Alive" Than Ever

Demi Moore feels and looks incredible as ever ahead of her 60th birthday. This week, the Striptease star shared a series of stunning photos of her relaxing in her pool in a plunging white one-piece swimsuit from her Andie Swim collaboration. The nearly backless piece features a triangle cutout at the bust and thin straps that fasten at the back.
BEAUTY & FASHION
HollywoodLife

Ben Affleck & Jen Garner Reunite As They Take Son Samuel, 10, To The Pool After J.Lo Wedding

Ben Affleck, 49, got back from his Paris honeymoon with Jennifer Lopez, 53, and spent some quality time with his 10-year-old son Samuel. The actor was seen holding hands with his youngest child as they left a local Pacific Palisades pool on July 31, as seen in photos on Daily Mail. Ben’s ex and Samuel’s mom, Jennifer Garner, 50, was also spotted at the pool with a friend.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RadarOnline

Marc Anthony Forced To Deny His Shockingly Frail, Disheveled Appearance Due To Drug Use After Jaw-Dropping Photos Emerge

Superstar singer Marc Anthony stunned onlookers last Thursday when he was photographed looking frail, skinny and drawn out in a series of images on board a Miami yacht alongside pal David Beckham and his son Romeo.The ex-husband of recently married pop star Jennifer Lopez looked “slim and wide-eyed with unkempt hair” as he knocked back Bud Light, according to one report.It prompted friends to raise concern about Anthony, 53, who recently announced his engagement to model Nadia Ferreira with a diamond ring that looked identical to one of his ex-wife’s rings. “Marc is fine,” a source insisted to Radar. “He...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
HollywoodLife

Jennifer Lopez Relaxes In A Bridal White Swimsuit 2 Weeks After Ben Affleck Wedding

Jennifer Lopez, 53, looked incredible in a new photo while laying out in the sun! The new wife, who married Ben Affleck, 49, rocked a white one-piece swimsuit as she posed on a blue and white striped outside on what appeared to be cement for a photoshoot. She had her long hair down and added sunglasses to the look as well as multiple gold bracelets on her wrist as she looked at the camera.
CELEBRITIES
OK! Magazine

Inside Victoria Bechkam's Alleged Feud With Son's Wife

If you wanna be my lover, you gotta get with ... my mom? Just months after Brooklyn Beckham and actress Nicola Peltz said “I do” this spring, it seems the Bates Motel star’s alleged feud with her multi-hyphenate mother-in-law, Victoria Beckham has only intensified. Evolving into “non-stop petty drama,” per an unnamed insider, the Beckham women reportedly “can’t stand each other and don’t talk,” an iciness that has seemingly seeped into the fashion designer’s relationship with her eldest son. BROOKLYN BECKHAM & NICOLA PELTZ SHARE FUN WEDDING DETAILS, REVEAL WHAT DAVID BECKHAM SAID IN HIS SPEECH“They haven’t spoken to him...
RELATIONSHIPS
HollywoodLife

Gia Giudice Wows In A Blush Dress At Mom Teresa’s Wedding To Luis Ruelas: Pics

Gia Giudice, 21, got a lot of attention at her mom Teresa Giudice‘s wedding on August 6! The daughter of the 50-year-old reality star attended the event as a bridesmaid in a blush dress that looked gorgeous on her. Only a glimpse could be seen of the halter style, plunging dress, as she watched her mom say her vows to new stepdad Luis “Louie” Ruelas — but she looked absolutely stunning.
CELEBRITIES
OK! Magazine

OK! Magazine

93K+
Followers
2K+
Post
25M+
Views
ABOUT

#AlwaysTrending Check out OKMagazine.com. Follow us on twitter @OKMagazine and Instragram @OKMagazine!

 https://okmagazine.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy