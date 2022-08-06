Nicola Peltz Gets Candid On 'The Sad Bits' Of Her Life Following Alleged Victoria Beckham Feud

mega

Nicola Peltz took to Instagram to reflect on her childhood and learning to put up a wall around her heart to keep others from hurting her as rumors swirl of an alleged feud with her mother-in-law, Victoria Beckham .

Nicola and the former Spice Girl's eldest son, Brooklyn Beckham , tied the knot in a lavish ceremony at the young socialite's family estate in Florida in Saturday, April 9. However, sources spilled there has been "non-stop petty drama" between the two women since then.

In a candid social media post , the heiress seemed to reference the supposed feud while musing on difficult relationships in her life.

"Sometimes I find it hard to show the sad bits of me," she captioned a photo of her laying in bed with a teddy bear on her chest on Friday, August 5.

"Growing up with seven siblings and two very strong parents, made me really tough, they hammered it into me to not let people bring me down or hurt my heart. It made me put such a wall up to protect myself especially in this industry."

"We all have days where people make you feel bad and it’s okay to be hurt by it," she continued. "I just thought I would write something because I never show this side of me here."

"I wanted to show this side of me," she added, before giving her love and appreciation to all her fans and followers for their support. "It means so much when you guys are kind on my page I want you to know i see you, I hear you, and it means a lot to me."

As OK! previously reported, tensions have been reportedly running high between Victoria and Nicola for months with one source spilling they "can’t stand each other and don’t talk."

"The build-up to the wedding was horrendous," a source dished, adding that Nicola wouldn't allow the fashion model to play a part in the wedding planning.

"She wouldn’t clue Victoria in on anything," the source continued. "Communication was minimal."