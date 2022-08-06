ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

FBI Report: Las Vegas man arrested for running a COVID-19 relief scam

By KTNV Staff
KTNV 13 Action News
KTNV 13 Action News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1y44e8_0h7WAgHI00

A Las Vegas resident was sentenced on Thursday to four years in prison followed by three years of supervised release for possessing a stolen firearm and running a fake COVID-19 relief scam.

40-year-old Darnele Javoris Nelson pleaded guilty in March to one count of felon in possession of a firearm and one count of wire fraud, after submitting fraudulent loan applications to the Small Business Administration.

According to court documents, on June 23, 2019, Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department officers stopped a car in which Nelson was a passenger. The officer saw an open can of beer and later discovered a stolen loaded Glock .40 caliber semi-automatic handgun with an extended magazine.

Nelson has three prior felony convictions including robbery and vehicular manslaughter, felony assault with a deadly weapon -- both in California – and possession of 15 or more unauthorized access devices in New York. He is prohibited by law from possessing a firearm.

Between July 2020 and May 2021, Nelson — who was on supervised, pretrial release — submitted at least three Economic Injury Disaster Loan Program loan applications to the Small Business Administration in an attempt to obtain approximately $30,000, and at least one Paycheck Protection Plan loan application to obtain $20,833.

In all four applications, reports say Nelson falsely stated that he was the proprietor of several companies which did not exist, reported false revenue amounts, a fake number of employees and that he was not facing felony charges or serving parole or probation for a felony conviction.

In addition to the sentence imposed, Nelson is currently serving a sentence for violating the conditions of supervised release from his New York felony case as a result of being arrested in Las Vegas in 2019.

Anyone with information about allegations of attempted fraud involving COVID-19 can report it by calling the Department of Justice’s National Center for Disaster Fraud (NCDF) Hotline at 866-720-5721 or via the NCDF Web Complaint Form .

Comments / 7

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Las Vegas, NV
State
California State
Las Vegas, NV
Crime & Safety
Local
Nevada Crime & Safety
8 News Now

Police believe man stabbed father in homicide near Bonanza, MLK

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Metro police are investigating a homicide near the northwest valley Tuesday morning. The homicide was reported near Bonanza Road and Martin Luther King Boulevard. Detectives believe 21-year-old Jacob Racilis stabbed his father in a nearby apartment before walking into Sunrise Hospital with lacerations at around 2 a.m., they said in a […]
LAS VEGAS, NV
8newsnow.com

Armed robbery leads to barricade at Las Vegas apartment

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– An armed robbery lead to a barricade situation in the northwest valley, police said. On Sunday evening just after 7 p.m., a woman was robbed at gunpoint while using an ATM by two male suspects, police said. The two men then got in a car with another female suspect and fled the scene.
LAS VEGAS, NV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fbi#Wire Fraud
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
L.A. Weekly

1 Killed in Suspected Pedestrian Accident on Arroyo Road [Las Vegas, NV]

LAS VEGAS, NV (August 8, 2022) – Sunday, at least one victim was pronounced dead after a suspected pedestrian accident on Arroyo Road. The incident occurred along Arroyo Road, just north of Blue Diamond Road on July 24th. Dispatchers responded to the scene shortly after receiving multiple calls in the area.
LAS VEGAS, NV
KTNV 13 Action News

KTNV 13 Action News

28K+
Followers
8K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Las Vegas, Nevada news and weather from KTNV 13 Action News, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.ktnv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy