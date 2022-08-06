2 Castle Rock teens killed in suspected DUI crash in Douglas County

DENVER — A suspected drunk driver was arrested after a two-vehicle crash left two Castle View High School teenagers dead and two others injured near Castle Rock in Douglas County late Friday night.

The Colorado State Patrol is investigating the crash that occurred near the intersection of Territorial Road and the I-25 Frontage Road at 11:50 p.m. Friday.

The CSP said the collision involved two vehicles. Four 17-year-old teens were in one vehicle and a single occupant, the 25-year-old driver, was in the second car.

2 teens killed in suspected DUI crash in Douglas County

Two teens, a boy and a girl, in the four-person-occupied car were transported to the hospital where they were later pronounced deceased. Two other teens were injured, one with serious injuries, according to the CSP.

"There’s simply no excuse for it," said Trooper Josh Lewis. "And unfortunately, it far too often results in tragedy, whether it's for the individual that makes that decision or unfortunately, as seems to be the case here, other people that pay the price for a very, very poor decision."

The driver of the single-occupied car — identified as Ricky Avalos-Trujillo, of Colorado Springs — was arrested on vehicular homicide and DUI charges, the CSP said.

The two victims were identified by Castle View High School as Colton Bellamy and Audrey Todd.

In a letter to families, the principal at Castle View High School said they’ll have the district crisis team on site Monday and Tuesday to talk with students and staff who may need extra support as school starts back up again.