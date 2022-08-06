Decomposed body found near Trammel Lane

Saturday, two hikers discovered a partially decomposed body on a property off of Trammel Lane in Watertown. Authorities are investigating the scene.

The Wilson County Sheriff's office is not currently able to determine gender, age or cause of death because of the high level of decomposition of the body.

The department is checking for reports of missing persons, and deputies are parked at the entry road to the field while detectives continue to investigate.

No further information is available at this time.