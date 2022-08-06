ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'Desperate to save' shoppers hit stores for Virginia’s tax-free weekend

By Maggi Marshall
 3 days ago
RICHMOND, Va. -- It’s the deals of tax free weekend that shoppers in Virginia are depending on more than ever this year.

Families are expected to spend more per person on school items this year as a result of higher prices, according to the National Retail Federation. Those higher prices are stemming from the nation's 9.1% inflation rate, which is up from 5.4% this time last year.

Shoppers like Donna Holmes said tax-free weekend saves her family a lot. The sales are what drew her out.

“It’s really important for stores to have sales because of the economy and people not having a lot of money,” Holmes said.

RELATED: These items qualify for Virginia's sales tax holiday weekend

Tax-free weekend in Virginia gives shoppers the chance to save on school supplies, clothes, shoes and emergency preparedness items.

While aimed for back to school shopping, that’s not stopping others from getting in on the savings.

Some shoppers told CBS 6 while they don’t have school-aged children, this is the time of year they get clothes and shoes because of no tax, and the sales.

The National Retail Federation said that with the rise in inflation, a third of consumers are cutting back in other spending areas to cover the cost of items for the upcoming school year.

“I’m really desperate to save some money and I know everyone else is too,” one shopper said.

Virginia’s tax-free weekend runs continues through Sunday, Aug. 7 at 11:59 p.m.

Comments / 1

Read the latest Richmond, Virginia news and weather from WTVR CBS 6, updated throughout the day.

