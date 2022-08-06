ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

350 southeastern Kentuckians still without power since July 28

By Amanda Barber
KENTUCKY (WOWK) — Kentucky Power gave final numbers on how many of its customers were impacted by catastrophic flooding in the southeastern part of the state on July 28.

A total of 23,000 customers lost power at the peak of the natural disaster. Now, about 350 customers in heavily damaged areas are still without power.

More than 900 Kentucky Power personnel, business partners and external resources worked to restore power.

Crews are continuing work in Breathitt, Knott and Perry counties over the weekend. Other county, state and utility agencies are also working in these areas.

Chris Stapleton helping eastern Kentucky flood victims

Kentucky Power will do a post-assessment for flood damages and debris. During the inspection, the power company will assess for additional repairs or cleanup that may be needed.

Kentucky Power, part of American Electric Power (AEP), announced the AEP Foundation is donating $100,000 to four organizations working to aid flood-stricken areas in southeastern Kentucky: Save the Children , American Red Cross of Kentucky , The Foundation for Appalachian Kentucky and the Team Kentucky Fund. Each organization will receive $25,000.

Customer safety information:

If your home’s electric service entrance (meter loop) has been damaged, was submerged or pulled away from the structure, it needs to be repaired in accordance with the National Electric Code.

Kentucky Power recommends hiring a licensed electrician to do a safety inspection inside your home or business before turning the main breaker back on after power is restored.

FOX 56

Beshear gives update on Kentucky flooding

FRANKFORT, KY (WOWK) — Gov. Andy Beshear gives an update on the historic eastern Kentucky flooding that started on July 26, 2022. President Joe Biden joined Gov. Andy Beshear on Monday to meet with families and survey damage from storms that have created the worst flooding in Kentucky’s history. Here’s how you can help the […]
KENTUCKY STATE
FOX 56

Delta-8 THC declared legal in Kentucky

The chemical, called Delta-8 THC, is billed as producing a milder high than the better-known Delta-9 THC. Delta-8 is often marketed as being legal even where marijuana is not.
FOX 56

Gov. Beshear: Kentucky death toll remains at 37, extreme heat expected

FRANKFORT, KY (WOWK)—Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear held a Team Kentucky press conference on Thursday. According to the governor, the death toll from the floods remains unchanged at 37 Kentuckians. Beshear says the fatalities include eight in Breathitt County, two in Clay County, 17 in Knott County, three in Letcher County, and seven in Perry County. […]
FRANKFORT, KY
FOX 56

FOX 56

