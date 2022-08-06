Distin Wins Commonwealth Games High Jump Title

Read on www.kbtx.com
BBC
Commonwealth Games: Laura Muir captures 1500m title
Scotland's Laura Muir won the Commonwealth 1500m crown with a remorseless display that ground...
BBC
Commonwealth Games: England men sweep to 4x100m relay title defence
Defending champions England swept to 4x100m relay gold as Ojie Edoburun anchored home a slick display. Edoburun, who was called up to the team after Reece Prescod was forced out with injury, finished clear of Trinidad and Tobago in 38.35 seconds. Jona Efoloko, 22, was preferred to Adam Gemili on...
Australia reach final but Diamonds’ sparkle may not last forever | Megan Maurice
A nine-goal win averted disaster but the Diamonds’ gold medal rivals Jamaica represent a wider threat to long-held supremacy
BBC
Commonwealth Games: Divers Grace Reid & James Heatly win gold as Scotland end with 51 medals
Scotland will end Birmingham 2022 with a stunning haul of 51 medals after divers...
England win gold in men's squash doubles at Commonwealth Games as James Willstrop and Declan James edge out countrymen Daryl Selby and Adrian Waller in thrilling final, whilst Sarah-Jane Perry and Alison Waters earn silver in women's doubles
England have secured another gold medal at the Commonwealth Games after winning the men's squash doubles. James Willstrop and Declan James beat fellow England pair Daryl Selby and Adrian Waller 11-3 7-11 11-9 at the University of Birmingham squash centre in what was a spirited tie between team-mates. The winning...
PGA Tour’s Will Zalatoris Explains Decision to Fire Caddie Over ‘Unhealthy’ Situation
Not too frequently do you see a player on the PGA Tour part ways with a caddie in the middle of a tournament. But rising star Will Zalatoris believes a change was necessary while playing in this week’s Wyndham Championship. Zalatoris fired caddie Ryan Goble following his Friday round...
GOLF・
PWMania
WWE Star Expected to Get Repackaged Soon
Karrion Kross, Scarlett, IYO SKY, and Dakota Kai aren’t the only stars from NXT that are expected to get pushed on the WWE main roster. According to PWInsider, there has been discussion about repackaging T-Bar (also known as Donovan Dijak or Dominik Dijakovic in NXT). According to the report, his name has recently been mentioned several times.
WWE・
BBC
Commonwealth Games: England's James Willstrop and Declan James win men's doubles squash gold
James Willstrop and Declan James beat fellow England pair Daryl Selby and Adrian Waller to win Commonwealth Games gold in the final of the men's squash doubles. World doubles champions Willstrop and James won 11-3 7-11 11-9 at the University of Birmingham squash centre. They bettered the bronze medal they...
PWMania
Carmella Injured at WWE Live Event
Fans at the live event in North Charleston, South Carolina are reporting that Carmella appeared to have been hurt during her match, though WWE has not yet confirmed this. In a Triple Threat Match, Bianca Belair faced off against Asuka and Carmella to defend her RAW Women’s Championship. However, early in the match, Carmella was sidelined due to an incident.
WWE World Reacts To Monday's Big Firing News
Former wrestler and longtime WWE employee John Laurinaitis was fired by the company recently, according to reports. Laurinaitis, who had been with WWE since 2011, had been on administrative leave since April, when the Wall Street Journal reported that a WWE investigation uncovered non-disclosure agreements involving claims of misconduct by female employees levied against Vince McMahon and Laurinaitis, the head of talent relations.
WWE・
BBC
Commonwealth Games: Liam Pitchford wins table tennis silver; Wales' Charlotte Carey & Anna Hursey bronze
England's Liam Pitchford had to settle for silver in the men's singles table tennis final at the Commonwealth Games. Pitchford started well but India's Sharath Kamal Achanta fought back to win 11-13 11-7 11-2 11-6 11-8. Wales' Charlotte Carey and Anna Hursey claimed bronze in the women's doubles, defeating Singapore's...
Australia’s cricket team slammed after fielding Covid positive player to help them win Commonwealth Games gold
AUSTRALIA'S women's cricket team have been blasted over their decision to field a Covid-infected player in their Commonwealth Games victory. Meg Lanning's all-conquering side beat India by nine runs in the T20 final at Edgbaston on Sunday. Not only are they now the inaugural Commonwealth winners, but they are also...
Neah Evans takes silver in Commonwealth Games women’s road race
Neah Evans claimed a silver medal in the Commonwealth Games women’s road race as the Scot was once more edged out by Australia’s Georgia Baker after a sprint finish.Evans also had to settle for silver in the track cycling points race last Sunday behind Baker, who now has three golds at Birmingham 2022 having helped her country top the podium in the team pursuit.Baker’s compatriot Sarah Roy collected bronze in the seven-lap 112km route through the streets of Warwick, while Eluned King of Wales finished eighth and England’s Alice Barnes came home in 10th.“We knew there were a few big,...
Chris Hoy lauds Scottish riders but ‘improvements’ needed after Commonwealth Games
Sir Chris Hoy lauded the Scottish cycling team for their Commonwealth Games medal haul, but warned “you would like to see some improvements coming soon from the British team” ahead of the Paris Olympics.Team Scotland picked up 11 medals on the bike in Birmingham – with gold for Neil Fachie and his pilot Lewis Stewart in the para-cycling 1000m time trial – as well as six silver and four bronze.Hoy, who won six Olympic gold medals during his career, was full of praise for the Scottish riders and picked out a number of potential medallists for Paris 2024.“There’s so much...
BBC
Commonwealth Games: Matt Hudson-Smith denied gold in dramatic 400m finish
England's Matt Hudson-Smith was sensationally denied Commonwealth gold as Zambia's Muzala Samukonga powered to 400m victory in the final strides. World bronze medallist Hudson-Smith entered the home straight with a decent lead, but tied up with the line beckoning. Zambia's Samukonga did the opposite, surging up from fourth at 350m...
BBC
Catch up: Commonwealth Games - diving
As Birmingham 2022 draws to a close, let's hear your memories of Birmingham 2022. And do send in any pictures of your time watching sports at the Games - or even following the action at home. For those of you in...
Defeat by New Zealand costs England Commonwealth netball bronze
The hosts were unable to repeat their pool-stage win over the world champions and succumbed to a 55-48 defeat
BBC
Commonwealth Games 2022: English pair claim gold in 10m synchronised diving
Watch English pair Noah Williams and Andrea Spendolini-Sirieix win gold in the mixed synchronised 10m platform diving at the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham. FOLLOW LIVE: Live Commonwealth Games text and clips. Live coverage across the BBC. Available to UK users only.
Netballers win Australia’s 1,000th Commonwealth Games gold medal
Australia hold a decisive lead on host nation England on the medal table after claiming the nation’s 1,000th Games gold on day 10 in Birmingham
BBC
Commonwealth Games: Javier and Joaquin Bello win beach volleyball bronze
Coverage: Watch live on BBC TV with extra streams on BBC iPlayer, Red Button, BBC Sport website and BBC Sport mobile app; Listen on BBC Radio 5 Live and Sports Extra; live text and clips online. Twins Javier and Joaquin Bello cruised to a historic triumph as they won England's...
