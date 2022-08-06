ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Dancing With The Stars Season 31 Release Date, Cast, And More Information

By Tracey Johnson
Nicki Swift
Nicki Swift
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on www.nickiswift.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Olivia Newton-John wishes her fans all the best in final video before death aged 73

Dame Olivia Newton-John wished her fans happiness and health in a final video before her death from breast cancer aged 73.The actor said that she wanted to thank her fans “for all your support over the years... I wish you the best and send you love and light,” in the clip, posted in December 2021.Tributes have poured in to the Hollywood legend, who died of breast cancer on Monday, 8 August. “My dearest Olivia, you made all of our lives so much better,” the actress’ Grease co-star John Travolta said.Sign up to our newsletters. Read More Olivia Newton-John death: Watch that Grease iconic makeover momentOlivia Newton-John: Actor and singer’s biggest momentsOlivia Newton-John death: Watch that Grease iconic makeover moment
CELEBRITIES
TheDailyBeast

‘Emily the Criminal’: It’s Really Fun to Watch Aubrey Plaza Breaking Bad

There was a liminal moment in history where the esoteric and the futuristic were at war with one another. I’m, of course, talking about when movie rental stores were on their way out and the Redbox machine in your local CVS or grocery store was the hottest spot in town on a Friday night.Too often when standing at that little red kiosk, we’d be saddled with a weak selection of two or three new releases—already taken by a more proactive customer—and an assortment of indie movies and mid-to-low-budget, direct-to-DVD alternatives. But, occasionally, taking a chance on the leftovers would prove...
MOVIES
Nicki Swift

Nicki Swift

47K+
Followers
32K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

Nicki Swift dishes out the news on all your favorite celebs, adds expert analysis, then moves on to the next hot topic, all without breaking a sweat.

 https://www.nickiswift.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy