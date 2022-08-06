Clarksville High School junior wins new car at Pass and Go | PHOTOS

Clarksville-based NetGreene Solutions and CrossPath Telecom Network have become one of the highest-rated IT and telecom managed service providers in the mid-South. Recently entering their 15th state of service, NetGreene and CrossPath are expanding their team and will be hosting a job fair tomorrow, Aug. 9, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at their headquarters in Clarksville (2073 Wilma Rudolph Blvd.) The invitation is open to all IT professionals who are interested in learning more about NetGreene and CrossPath’s unique service offerings and joining their team.

