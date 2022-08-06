Clarksville High School junior wins new car at Pass and Go | PHOTOS

Read on clarksvillenow.com
High school football jamborees begin this weekend in Clarksville
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – The regular season for the 2022 football season is set to begin next week. As each team in Montgomery County continues to prepare for their opening day matchup, they have the chance to showcase their skills for the Clarksville community on Friday, Aug. 12.
Clarksville, August 10 High School ⚽ Game Notice
The Fairview High School soccer team will have a game with Rossview High School on August 09, 2022, 17:00:00. Want more high school ⚽ info? Follow High School Soccer PRO@Newsbreak!
New Kirkwood Middle School opens on Rossview Road, with high school coming next year
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – Educators and families came together Friday to welcome the new Kirkwood Middle School. The school is set to open for classes on Monday for its first half-day of the 2022-23 school year. The school is at 2700 Rossview Road, and is part of a...
Enrollment edges closer to 40,000 students as school starts in Clarksville-Montgomery County
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – While it’s too early to tell exactly where enrollment numbers will land, as of Aug. 8, the first half-day of school, there are around 39,400 students registered with Clarksville-Montgomery County Schools, said district spokesman Anthony Johnson. “Last year, we ended the school year...
Theatre classes return to APSU’s Community School of the Arts, add to its diverse offerings
CLARKSVILLE, TN – The Community School of the Arts (CSA) at Austin Peay State University has unveiled its fall class slate, including the exciting return of theatre classes for children and adults. CSA also is adding at least two new instructors. Charlie Krantz, APSU’s Department of Theatre and Dance’s...
Clarksville-Montgomery students start school year under new leadership
Students in the Clarksville-Montgomery County School district started the 2022-2023 school year under new leadership Monday.
African American Employee Council enters third year at APSU with eye on expanding visibility, reach
CLARKSVILLE, TN – As the African American Employee Council (AAEC) at Austin Peay State University enters its third year after re-establishing in the summer of 2020, its leaders are striving to expand the organization’s vibrancy and reach. In the coming year, the organization will focus on recruiting and...
Four Austin Peay music students selected to perform at national flute convention this month
CLARKSVILLE, TN – Three undergraduate Austin Peay State University flute students have been selected to perform this month in the National Flute Association’s (NFA) Collegiate Flute Choir, and one graduate student will perform in the Professional Flute Choir. James Collier, Katheryn George and Kaleigh Wills were among 34...
Clarksville-Montgomery Schools puts mental health at the forefront
Clarksville-Montgomery Schools returned to the classroom for the 2022-2023 school year Monday, with a focus on mental health.
Dates for county fairs around Middle Tennessee
Back to school season is synchronous with county fair season. Here's a list of county fairs happening around Middle Tennessee.
Clarksville Racers compete in AAU Junior Olympics
CLARKSVILLE, TN – The Amateur Athletic Union (AAU) Junior Olympic Games are known as the largest national multi-sport event for youth in the United States. The Junior Olympic Games popularity has exploded to all 50 states and several U. S. territories. More then 19,000 participants across 12 sports competed for a chance at gold in Greensboro, North Carolina, from July 26-Aug. 7 in the 56th AAU Junior Olympic Games.
Overton County News
Austin Peay coach pleads guilty to theft
Tennessee Comptroller’s Office has released an investigation involving Douglas Molnar, who served as Austin Peay State University’s (APSU) Head Track and Field and Cross Country coach from September 2004 until June 2019. Investigators determined that Molnar misappropriated APSU funds totaling at least $30,600.45. The vast majority of the...
Looking for a rewarding career in IT? Job fair coming tomorrow in Clarksville
Clarksville-based NetGreene Solutions and CrossPath Telecom Network have become one of the highest-rated IT and telecom managed service providers in the mid-South. Recently entering their 15th state of service, NetGreene and CrossPath are expanding their team and will be hosting a job fair tomorrow, Aug. 9, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at their headquarters in Clarksville (2073 Wilma Rudolph Blvd.) The invitation is open to all IT professionals who are interested in learning more about NetGreene and CrossPath’s unique service offerings and joining their team.
F&M Arena construction should be finished by end of year | VIDEO
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – The F&M Bank Arena is getting closer to completion, and construction should be finished by the end of the year. Clarksville Now toured the site this week, accompanied by Jordan Wyman, project manager for Commonwealth Development Group Inc. Wyman said construction of the facility...
APSU graduates first students from nationally recognized Grow Your Own teacher residency program
CLARKSVILLE, TN – When he was younger, Malachi Johnson always helped his siblings with their homework. He enjoyed coaching and encouraging them, and his family quickly noticed that teaching came naturally to the high school student. During his senior year, Johnson toyed with the idea of becoming a teacher,...
Volunteers needed to help out with 33rd annual Riverfest in Clarksville
CLARKSVILLE, TN – The 33rd annual Riverfest festival will be held on Sept. 9 and 10 at McGregor Park, and Clarksville Parks & Recreation is looking for enthusiastic volunteers to be a part of the event. All volunteers will receive a Riverfest volunteer t-shirt and a credit for community...
Meet Gary! Gary the Guard rail!
There is a very famous guard rail in Clarksville…Gary is more famous than Mandi, Katie J and Monica….combined! Gary The Guard Rail has it’s own Facebook page with over 7000 followers, whew! That’s a lot of love!. You can find Gary on Google Maps, and Apple...
‘Hell’s Kitchen’ fan favorite teaches kids power of cooking in Clarksville camp
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – Julian Johnson spent this past week learning about cooking. The 8th grader at West Creek Middle School plans to be a businessman, but he loves to cook. “My mom approached me and asked me if I wanted to participate in this cooking class,” Julian said. “I sure do,” he said he told her.
Festival To Reenact Bank Robbery Of Frank & Jesse James In Springfield August 27th
ROBERTSON COUNTY TENNESSEE: (Smokey Barn News) –The Robertson County Museum & Historical Society will be hosting The Last Days of Frank & Jesse James Festival on Saturday, August 27, 2022 on the Courthouse Square in Springfield, Tennessee and will. include a reenactment of a bank robbery (AT NOON), food...
Paul Anthony Billiot
Paul Anthony Billiot, age 78, of Clarksville, TN passed away on Monday, August 8, 2022, at his home. He was born on October 7, 1943, in Houma, LA to the late Israel Billiot and Liza Verret Billiot. Left to cherish his memory are his children, Tina (James) Wall, Eliza Bane,...
