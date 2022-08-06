ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Frankfort, NY

cnycentral.com

Your Town Cicero: What to know about the Cicero Swamp

CICERO — The Cicero Swamp is a 5,000 acre wildlife management area that is open for people to walk around and enjoy. People typically visit for hunting, fishing, bird watching, or hiking, said Tom Bell of the Department of Environmental Conservation. For anyone planning on going to the Cicero...
CICERO, NY
WKTV

New board of trustees elected to manage New Forest Cemetery in Utica

UTICA, N.Y. – A new board of trustees has been elected to manage New Forest Cemetery in Utica after the previous board abandoned the property in June. A public meeting was held on Aug. 5 with Assemblywoman Marianne Buttenschon, D-119, and members of the New York State Division of Cemeteries in attendance.
UTICA, NY
WKTV

Boil water advisory lifted in village of Richfield Springs

RICHFIELD SPRINGS, N.Y. -- The Village of Richfield Springs has lifted the boil water advisory that was issued Monday when E. coli was found in the water system during routine testing. Village officials say the water tested negative for E. coli on Tuesday and there is no need to boil...
RICHFIELD SPRINGS, NY
localsyr.com

Scottish Games & Celtic Festival returning to Syracuse

(WSYR-TV) — After a two-year hiatus, the sounds of pipes and drums will echo over Onondaga Lake. The Central New York Scottish Games and Celtic Festival return to the rolling hills of Long Branch Park this weekend. Jim Engle is the president of the Scottish Games, and Andrew Sheedy...
SYRACUSE, NY
WKTV

Back 2 Work job orders: Aug. 8 - 12, 2022

Job Title: Production Supervisor City: New Hartford, NY. Full time for a manufacturer of metal alloys. Duties: Plan and organize shift operations and lead union personnel. Maintain safe working conditions and economical operations. Requirements: High school diploma or the equivalent and three years of supervisory experience. Must be computer literate and capable of navigating in Oracle, Lotus Notes and Microsoft Excel and Word.
NEW HARTFORD, NY
WKTV

City of Utica reaches 5-year contract agreement with Utica Police Benevolent Association

UTICA, N.Y. – Following negotiations, the City of Utica and the Utica Police Benevolent Association have reached a five-year contract agreement. The contract includes an average salary increase of 3.2% over the five-year period, which will be retroactive back to 2021. The agreement also increases the amount of the tuition reimbursement fund for members of the police department who pursue higher education.
UTICA, NY
WKTV

Poland FD responds to blaze in Cold Brook

COLD BROOK, N.Y. - Crews were called to the scene of a fully-involved structure fire in Cold Brook late Saturday evening. It happened around 6:30 p.m. at the intersection of Rose Valley Road and Main Street. Fire officials say a possible lightning storm on Route 8 caused the fire. Multiple...
spectrumlocalnews.com

Syracuse Inner Harbor Aquarium underway. What can people expect to see?

Onondaga County legislators voted to approve funding for an $85 million Syracuse Inner Harbor Aquarium. The director at the Rosamond Gifford Zoo who will be helping spearhead the project says this is really exciting for everyone in the zoo and aquarium community. “We’re accredited by the Association of Zoo’s and...
SYRACUSE, NY
localsyr.com

Delaney Farm sweet corn could be back within a few weeks

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Summertime generally means time outdoors, plenty of grilling, and barbeque food. Delaney’s sweet corn is generally at the center of any summer cookout for those around Syracuse. “People think of cookouts and having family over and for a lot of people Delaney’s sweet corn...
SYRACUSE, NY
cnyhomepage.com

Strong Thunderstorm moving into area

BINGHAMTON, NY (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The National Weather Service is advising that a strong thunderstorm is moving into the Central New York area and could impact east Oneida County through 1:15 PM Monday. At 12:32 PM, Monday, a strong thunderstorm was located near Westmoreland moving east at 35 MPH. Winds...
WKTV

Demolition begins following roof collapse in Herkimer

A building on Park Avenue in Herkimer partially collapsed last week, leaving one woman in the hospital. Demolition crews started tearing the building down on Tuesday. Demolition begins following roof collapse at Herkimer building. Demolition started Tuesday on the Herkimer building that collapsed last week, leaving one woman hospitalized when...
HERKIMER, NY
Syracuse.com

Services set for Central NY toddler, father, killed in Montana shooting

Pompey, N.Y. — Funeral services have been set for a Pompey father and toddler killed by a gunman who attacked their family near Glacier National Park in Montana last month. David Siau, 39, and his daughter, McKenzie, who was 18 months old, were fatally shot by the gunman who drove his vehicle into the family before getting out and opening fire on July 17 in East Glacier Park Village, in Montana.
POMPEY, NY
flackbroadcasting.com

Lewis County man accused of intoxicated driving in town of Fowler: NYSP

FOWLER- A Lewis County man is accused of intoxicated driving in the North Country, authorities say. Joseph J. Avola, 52, of Harrisville, NY was arrested Sunday night by the New York State Police (Gouverneur). He is officially charged with one count each of DWI (first-offense) and operating a motor vehicle (w/a .08 of 1%).
LEWIS COUNTY, NY
WKTV

14 displaced after building collapse in Herkimer

HERKIMER, N.Y. - 14 people are receiving assistance from the American Red Cross after a building in Herkimer collapsed Friday afternoon. It happened around 4:41 p.m. on Park Avenue next to the Herkimer Post Office. Debris from the collapsed structure damaged an apartment building next to it. At least 8 units had to evacuate according to the Herkimer Fire Chief.
HERKIMER, NY

