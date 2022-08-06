Bates Technical College’s Digital Media program students create and produce documentary about Tacoma’s 1942 Japanese internment

Read on thesubtimes.com
The Infinite Extended Through Sept. 5
Following an overwhelming positive reaction and continued support from the Tacoma community, THE INFINITE announced today its extension of the Seattle-Tacoma tour stop. The first and largest collective virtual reality experience, inspired by NASA, will continue to send guests into an out-of-this-world immersive space journey at the historic Tacoma Armory through Monday, Sept. 5 – before heading to their next stop in Richmond, San Francisco in October 2022.
Olympia schools wants to offer the public another look at the balance calendar concept
Olympia School District (OSD) is considering stepping up its campaign to inform community members about the balanced calendar concept. “It seems like folks don't understand what the balanced calendar is,” said (OSD) President and District 1 Director Maria Flores during the OSD hybrid working session on Thursday, August 4, regarding plans on the balanced school calendar.
Report: Puget Sound’s arts and culture sector in danger of exodus
For musician Mai Li Pittard, surviving in pre-pandemic Seattle meant struggling to stitch together a “patchwork quilt” of freelance jobs: performing at local concert venues, mitzvahs and other Jewish celebrations with a klezmer band; singing or playing the violin and viola on other artists’ recordings or pinch-hitting on a gig; teaching private music lessons. Now, that quilt has shrunk to a baby blanket of Zoom classes and the occasional outdoor performance.
Virtual Workshop on How to Do Business With the City of Tacoma on August 17
TACOMA, Wash. – As part of its ongoing work to address disparities for historically underutilized businesses owned by minority, women, and socially and economically disadvantaged individuals, the Community and Economic Development Department’s Equity in Contracting team is hosting a virtual workshop and Q&A session on August 17, 2022 from 11 AM – 12:30 PM. This event is free and open to all.
Casey Family Programs honors Jason Bragg with 2022 Casey Excellence for Children Award
Those who advocate for our children during difficult times deserve praise, recognition and endless thanks. They give kids voices, comfort in stressful situations and tirelessly work for their lifelong well-being. The Casey Excellence for Children Award recognizes individuals whose leadership and dedication build hope and make a difference in the lives of children and families within the child welfare system. This year, Casey Family Programs honors Olympia’s Jason Bragg for advocacy on behalf of birth parents.
Letter: The Demise of the City of Lakewood’s Citizen Volunteer Lake Water Quality Monitoring Program
Submitted by Don Russell. On June 14, 2022, without prior announcement or consultation, we City of Lakewood 22-year citizen volunteer lake water quality monitors received the following email notice from the Pierce Conservation District. “We are saddened to let you know that after 22 years of monitoring and over 20...
Kidd Valley announces closure of original 1976 restaurant in University District
The original Kidd Valley restaurant, which opened in 1976, will be permanently closing, according to a Facebook post from Kidd Valley. Located on Northeast 55th Street near Ravenna Park and originally opened in 1976, the 800-square-foot restaurant needed to be remodeled to bring it up to code for the Americans with Disabilities Act.
King County announces plans to house homeless in Auburn and Federal Way
(The Center Square) – King County is one step closer to its goal of creating up to 1,600 emergency housing and permanent supportive housing units by the end of the year. The King County Department of Community and Human Services announced two new operators for two former hotels converted into housing for the homeless in Auburn and Federal Way Friday.
Lacey ‘Young Child and Families Center’ project takes its first step
The Lacey City Council signed a memorandum of agreement yesterday, August 4, with North Thurston Public Schools and the South Sound YMCA to fund afeasibility study of what’s being called the “Young Child and Families Center.”. “The initial partnership of three agencies would help leverage to connect with...
KIRO Newsradio Headlines: Teacher shortage set to disrupt the oncoming school year
Teacher shortage set to disrupt the oncoming school year. As millions of kids get ready to return to school, the nationwide teacher shortage is growing. Teachers say low pay, pandemic stress, and politics are driving them away. A survey of the American Federation of Teachers finds 40% of its members...
RHD Confirmed In Western Washington
The Washington state veterinarian, Dr. Amber Itle, has confirmed Rabbit Hemorrhagic Disease in two rabbits in one house in Thurston County. This is the state's second confirmed detection of RHDV2 this year following a King County case in May. With two detections in two separate counties in Oregon recently, Itle said now is the time to increase biosecurity efforts.
Community Invited to Help Develop a Balanced Budget With ‘Balancing Act’ on August 17
TACOMA, Wash. — On August 17 at 5:30 PM, community members are invited to join the City of Tacoma virtually to learn more about its biennial budget development process and the many ways one can get involved in person or online to help inform what the City of Tacoma’s 2023-2024 Biennial Budget will look like.
55+ Living: Harbor Heights Creates Connection Opportunities for Residents with Summer Activities
As a 55+ active living community, Harbor Heights provides exceptional opportunities for residents to stay connected and active well into their golden years. Transitions like retirement or downsizing from the family home can feel isolating, but Harbor Heights provides ample ways for residents to get together and stay active and engaged. Harbor Heights’s new Sales and Events Manager, Elizabeth Keith, is eager to create unique and inviting experiences for residents that help them stay vibrant and healthy.
Washington Restaurant Among The Most Surprising Drive-Thrus In The U.S.
LoveFood has the scoop on the best drive-thrus and drive-ins in the country.
Expansion of electric vehicle grid hits roadblocks in rural WA
Just off Interstate 90 as it climbs the eastern side of the Cascades, Terra Sullivan and her family stumbled out of their car at an electric vehicle charging station outside Cle Elum. A thin layer of dirt coated their arms and legs, a souvenir from a few days of camping at Lake Chelan.
I-5 construction project in Tacoma enters final stages
TACOMA, Wash. — Pamela Bateman still remembers how much has changed in her life since 2000 when the Tacoma Pierce County HOV project first began. “Every big thing in my life that I’ve had has been in 20 years,” she recalled. “I got re-married, got a wonderful husband, then all the grandkids, the fight through cancer. Everything major in my life has happened in the last 20 years.”
Ross: Peace and quiet as Seafair show noise ends
Seafair is over, the noise has stopped, and the noise discussion can be mothballed until next year. But before we pack it away, I have a few observations. First, just to establish my street cred on the subject of Seafair noise, this is actual audio of my spouse and I discussing a book yesterday on our front porch, which is on Mercer Island but well away from the water.
South Beacon Hill residents say RV location encroaches on property line
SEATTLE — A new home for a new family. “I mean, this is our family home, right? This has been passed around through our whole family,” said Gerald Gutierrez. Gutierrez, his wife and their 1-year-old son moved into a South Beacon Hill home in the spring. “We personally...
Music on the Square, Aug. 10
City of University Place social media post. Music on the Square continues this week on Wednesday, Aug. 10 with a free jazz performance from Jacqueline Tabor from 6-8 p.m. in Market Square! Here’s a sneak peek of what you can look forward to!
ArtSEA: Man against nature in new Seattle shows
The human relationship with the natural landscape is complicated. We are forever trying to get our bodies closer to nature, whether by painting it, taking selfies in it, hiking around in it or insisting on homes with a view. We are awed by untouched wilderness, yet fill it with our detritus. We want to get “back to the Earth” and bend it to our will.
