Ted Cruz seeking to push GOP rightward by electing 'strong conservatives'

Ted. Please keep in mind that a strong Conservative is not an extremist. I am a Conservative—-Proudly. I’m just tired of all the extremists controlling the narrative. This country became great on compromise and open discussion. Not on partisan extremism. Here is a question for every legally voting American Citizen. What is best for Americans? Not, what is best for liberals or democrats or whites or blacks or any individual.
He will cost Republicans with his extremism. Why? Do they hate women and all others, but whites? Have they gone mad?
Related
Ted Cruz breaks with Trump and endorses yet another GOP candidate running against the former president's pick
Adam Schiff Poised To Replace Nancy Pelosi As House Speaker If She Steps Down After Midterms
GOP hit with “alarming” fundraising collapse while Trump gobbles up cash amid Democrats’ donor surge
Pelosi slams 168 Republicans who voted against bill to create Amber Alert-like system for active shooters
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Half of Republicans Don't Want Trump to Run in 2024. Here's Who They'd Rather Elect, According to New Poll
24 House Republicans break with leadership, vote with Democrats to pass computer chip bill
Harvard Law instructor says Supreme Court justices who overturned Roe should 'never know peace again'
Ted Cruz says he once introduced himself to students by saying his pronoun is 'kiss my ass' to push back against 'woke college campuses'
RELATED PEOPLE
Sen. Susan Collins warns that Democrats' surprise climate deal could endanger bipartisan support for same-sex marriage bill
By a 5–4 Vote, the Supreme Court Let a Lone Judge Block Biden’s Power Over Deportations
Eric Trump gives clearest indication yet of possible Trump 2024 run following FBI raid
Voices: Kyrsten Sinema changed her mind — but now Bernie Sanders is an issue
IN THIS ARTICLE
Sen. Ted Cruz says Supreme Court 'clearly wrong' in decision legalizing same-sex marriage
Kellyanne Conway: The only people who think Biden is doing a good job are in the White House
Karl Rove: After The Midterms It’s Going To Become Apparent That Biden Cannot Win The Democratic Nomination
Ayanna Pressley publicly schools Josh Hawley's wife on abortion: "A deficit in your understanding"
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WATCH: Ted Cruz gets quite the reaction at CPAC when announcing pronouns
Liz Cheney blasts Sen. Tom Cotton for attacking the January 6 hearings after admitting he has not watched the proceedings
Rep. Ilhan Omar, challenger Don Samuels prepare for final primary election push
Republicans' next big play is to 'scare the hell out of Washington' by rewriting the Constitution. And they're willing to play the long game to win.
Fox News
Follow America's #1 cable news network, delivering you breaking news, insightful analysis, and must-see videos.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 11