ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Ted Cruz seeking to push GOP rightward by electing 'strong conservatives'

By Haris Alic
Fox News
Fox News
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on www.foxnews.com

Comments / 11

commonsense
3d ago

Ted. Please keep in mind that a strong Conservative is not an extremist. I am a Conservative—-Proudly. I’m just tired of all the extremists controlling the narrative. This country became great on compromise and open discussion. Not on partisan extremism. Here is a question for every legally voting American Citizen. What is best for Americans? Not, what is best for liberals or democrats or whites or blacks or any individual.

Reply(1)
12
kimr Kimberly
3d ago

He will cost Republicans with his extremism. Why? Do they hate women and all others, but whites? Have they gone mad?

Reply(3)
8
Related
AOL Corp

Pelosi slams 168 Republicans who voted against bill to create Amber Alert-like system for active shooters

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Thursday chastised Republicans who voted against a bipartisan bill that would create an Amber Alert-like system for active shooter situations. Late Wednesday, the House voted 260-169 to approve the legislation, with 168 Republicans and one Democrat (Wisconsin Rep. Ron Kind, who is not running for reelection) voting in opposition.
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
Kentucky State
People

Half of Republicans Don't Want Trump to Run in 2024. Here's Who They'd Rather Elect, According to New Poll

Republican voters are not set on former President Donald Trump running again in 2024, according to a new New York Times/Siena College poll. Trump has lost considerable support within his own base as he continues to plant the seeds for a potential 2024 run, with nearly half of Republican primary voters polled saying they want a new candidate in the next general election.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Fox News

Harvard Law instructor says Supreme Court justices who overturned Roe should 'never know peace again'

A Harvard Law School instructor tweeted that the Supreme Court Justices who overturned Roe v. Wade should "never know peace again." Harvard Law School Cyberlaw Clinical instructor Alejandra Caraballo made the comments in a tweet thread on June 25, stating that the Supreme Court justices who overturned Roe v. Wade in a decision that was announced on June 24 are "pariahs."
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mitch Mcconnell
Person
Eric Schmitt
Person
Ted Cruz
Person
Roy Blunt
Slate

By a 5–4 Vote, the Supreme Court Let a Lone Judge Block Biden’s Power Over Deportations

Texas Republicans currently insist that the United States is not allowed to exercise mercy toward undocumented immigrants, but must instead carry out the most draconian consequences possible. A series of conservative judges has agreed with them, stripping Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas of his authority to set immigration enforcement priorities that focus the agency’s limited resources away from otherwise law-abiding undocumented immigrants with strong ties to the community. And on Thursday, the Supreme Court issued a 5–4 order rewarding this intrusion on executive power by refusing to restore Mayorkas’ discretion over deportation. It appears that a majority of the justices may agree with Republicans that the president must inflict unceasing cruelty on a maximum number of immigrants.
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Independent

Voices: Kyrsten Sinema changed her mind — but now Bernie Sanders is an issue

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer announced on Thursday that the Senate would reconvene on Saturday for a vote on a motion to proceed with the Inflation Reduction Act of 2022.Many people expected the vote on the Democrats’ signature climate and health care legislation to happen over the weekend, so Schumer’s announcement was not that surprising. What was shocking – and perhaps a bit perplexing – is that Schumer was willing to do this despite the fact that the legislation still has no guarantee of passing. Specifically, Kyrsten Sinema — the conservative Arizona Democrat who has vexed colleagues in her party...
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Missouri Senate#Senate Leadership#Politics Federal#Politics Congress#Gop#Republican#Fox News Digital#House
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Senate
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
CBS Minnesota

Rep. Ilhan Omar, challenger Don Samuels prepare for final primary election push

MINNEAPOLIS -- Incumbent U.S. Rep. Ilhan Omar and her most prominent primary challenger Don Samuels both say they are feeling confident about their campaigns in the final days before Tuesday's election, where the two will square off to be the DFL candidate in a deep blue district."We're excited to be out there, to talk to voters, to get people out to vote and win this election," Omar said in an interview Friday. "I think the voters of the Fifth are smart enough to know we have worked on their behalf in Washington, fighting for the progressive values that have always driven...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Fox News

Fox News

776K+
Followers
173K+
Post
647M+
Views
ABOUT

Follow America's #1 cable news network, delivering you breaking news, insightful analysis, and must-see videos.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy