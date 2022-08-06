Anne Heche’s 'horrific' car crash: Eyewitness' shares terrifying details from fiery incident

Read on www.foxnews.com
Doorbell camera video captures Anne Heche's car speeding moments before crash
In newly obtained doorbell camera video, Anne Heche can be seen speeding down a residential road in Los Angeles, moments before crashing into a home that would go up in flames. Just before 11 a.m. PST, Heche is seen zooming by in a blue Mini Cooper, and only seconds later,...
California plane crash-lands and ignites on freeway near Los Angeles
A single-engine Pipe PA-32 made a crash-landing on a California freeway Tuesday afternoon, but the occupants escaped unharmed, officials said. The incident happened around 12:30 p.m. local time on the 91 Freeway between Lincoln and Main in Corona, which is about a 45-minute drive east of Downtown Los Angeles. The...
LAPD seeking help to identify elderly woman
The Los Angeles Police Department is asking for the public’s help to identify an elderly woman who was found Sunday walking alone near the Vermont Vista neighborhood of South L.A. Police say the woman is believed to be about 93 years old and was found in the area of 89th Street and Orchard Avenue. She’s […]
35-Year-Old Woman Died In A Fatal Crash In Carlsbad (Carlsbad, CA)
The Carlsbad Police Department reported a fatal crash near the intersection of Brasswood Avenue and Valley Street on Sunday. According to the officials, a traffic collision involving [..]
Off-duty police officer killed in L.A. County shooting
DOWNEY, Calif. (KTLA) – An off-duty police officer is dead following a shooting in Los Angeles County Monday afternoon. The shooting happened in the city of Downey at around 3:30 p.m. on the 12000 block of Lakewood Boulevard in the parking lot of an LA Fitness location. Downey police arrived on scene and found a […]
Off-duty California police officer shot and killed in gym parking lot
Police in southern California are on the hunt Tuesday for the person responsible for shooting and killing an off-duty police officer in a gym’s parking lot. The incident involving a member of the Monterey Park Police Department unfolded Monday afternoon outside an L.A. Fitness location in Downey, according to Fox11 LA.
Breaking News: Downey, CA: Off-duty officer with the Monterey Park Police Department was shot and killed in a parking lot.
Source: Monterey Park Police Department (Information) Pictures: KABC 7 (Courtesy) Downey, California: An off-duty officer with the Monterey Park Police Department was shot and killed in a parking lot on Monday, August 8th, 2022. The shooting happened around 3:25 p.m. P.T. in a parking lot in front of a gym...
California dermatologist arrested after husband shared 'compelling' video of her poisoning him, police say
A California dermatologist has been arrested after her husband shared "compelling" video evidence that she was poisoning him, police tell Fox News Digital. Yue Yu, 45, of Irvine, was taken into custody Thursday at the home she has shared with her spouse of 10 years, the Irvine Police Department said in a statement.
Body found in Pacific Beach creek
According to the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department, the body was found floating in Rose Creek near Hornblend Street in the evening Monday.
Death investigation underway in Costa Mesa after body found near 55 Freeway
Authorities were investigating a death in the Costa Mesa area Monday, after the body of a man was found behind a dog daycare business early Sunday morning. According to California Highway Patrol officers investigating the incident — since it occurred on state property at the transition road for the 55 and 37 Freeways — the body was found at around 5:30 a.m. Sunday morning by a transient who was searching for recyclables behind Bone Adventure, a dog daycare located on Bristol Street. The body was lying against a fence, and officials estimated that the person had been dead anywhere between nine and 12 days. Officers found no evidence of foul play, trauma or self-inflicted wounds as they investigated the incident. They suspect that the man was also a transient. As the investigation continued, they were working to identify the person and determine a cause of death.
Texas nurse facing murder charges in fiery 90 mph LA crash that killed 6
A 37-year-old nurse suspected of killing six people and injuring eight others when her speeding Mercedes-Benz plowed into several vehicles in a Los Angeles County intersection last week will be charged with six counts of murder and five counts of gross vehicular manslaughter, officials announced Monday.
California doctor says he caught wife dumping Drano in his lemonade after he rigged kitchen with cameras
A California radiologist says he has video evidence of his wife, a dermatologist, spiking his drinks with dangerous household chemicals on multiple occasions – after he developed internal injuries and hid cameras in their kitchen. Irvine police arrested 45-year-old dermatologist Dr. Yue Yu, who also goes by Emily, last...
