ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Anne Heche’s 'horrific' car crash: Eyewitness' shares terrifying details from fiery incident

By Janelle Ash
Fox News
Fox News
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on www.foxnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
WSB Radio

Nurse whom police said caused deadly LA crash charged

The woman whom police said ran a red light, causing a crash that killed several people, has been charged. The Los Angeles County District Attorney announced Monday that Nicole Lorraine Linton has been charged with six counts of murder and five counts of vehicular manslaughter with gross negligence, The Associated Press reported.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Accidents
Vista, CA
Crime & Safety
State
California State
Los Angeles, CA
Accidents
Los Angeles, CA
Crime & Safety
Vista, CA
Accidents
City
Los Angeles, CA
City
Vista, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
KTLA

LAPD seeking help to identify elderly woman

The Los Angeles Police Department is asking for the public’s help to identify an elderly woman who was found Sunday walking alone near the Vermont Vista neighborhood of South L.A. Police say the woman is believed to be about 93 years old and was found in the area of 89th Street and Orchard Avenue. She’s […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Off-duty police officer killed in L.A. County shooting

DOWNEY, Calif. (KTLA) – An off-duty police officer is dead following a shooting in Los Angeles County Monday afternoon. The shooting happened in the city of Downey at around 3:30 p.m. on the 12000 block of Lakewood Boulevard in the parking lot of an LA Fitness location. Downey police arrived on scene and found a […]
DOWNEY, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Anne Heche
Fox News

Anne Heche won't spend 'any significant time' in jail for fiery crash, expert says

Anne Heche likely won't spend "any significant time" in jail after she crashed her car into a home in Los Angeles on Friday. Heche, 53, will most likely be charged with hit-and-run along with reckless driving, a legal expert told Fox News Digital. Former U.S. Attorney Neama Rahmani explained the actress would only receive misdemeanor charges since she didn't cause any bodily injuries to anyone involved in the crashes.
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

Woman allegedly behind wheel of deadly Windsor Hills crash in custody

37-year-old Nicole Lorraine Linton, the driver allegedly behind the wheel of a Mercedes Benz that sped past a crowded intersection and crashed into several vehicles in Windsor Hills Thursday, was released from a hospital and is now in custody at the Century Regional Detention Center.Linton, who was arrested Friday on suspicion of vehicular manslaughter with gross negligence, allegedly crashed into other vehicles on the intersection of Slauson and La Brea Avenue on Thursday.The Houston native is a registered nurse and is likely to be charged on Monday by the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office. The fiery crash claimed the lives of six people, including a pregnant mother and her unborn child as well as the woman's infant son who was going to turn one years old this month. Linton is being held on $9 million bail after she was released from Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center on Sunday.
VIEW PARK-WINDSOR HILLS, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traffic Accident#Fox News Digital
CBS LA

Death investigation underway in Costa Mesa after body found near 55 Freeway

Authorities were investigating a death in the Costa Mesa area Monday, after the body of a man was found behind a dog daycare business early Sunday morning. According to California Highway Patrol officers investigating the incident — since it occurred on state property at the transition road for the 55 and 37 Freeways — the body was found at around 5:30 a.m. Sunday morning by a transient who was searching for recyclables behind Bone Adventure, a dog daycare located on Bristol Street. The body was lying against a fence, and officials estimated that the person had been dead anywhere between nine and 12 days. Officers found no evidence of foul play, trauma or self-inflicted wounds as they investigated the incident. They suspect that the man was also a transient. As the investigation continued, they were working to identify the person and determine a cause of death. 
COSTA MESA, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Accidents
Fox News

Fox News

776K+
Followers
173K+
Post
647M+
Views
ABOUT

Follow America's #1 cable news network, delivering you breaking news, insightful analysis, and must-see videos.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy