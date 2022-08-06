Read on 13wham.com
Webster to hold Water Lantern Festival
The event begins at 5:30 p.m. and goes until 10 p.m. Attendees will be able to enjoy food trucks and music until the 9 p.m. launch.
Dozens protest “Reawaken America Tour” in Batavia
Some pastors in last week's protest in Batavia received death threats this week and showed up today with face coverings and tape over their license plates.
Happier at Home: Home modifications
Marie Rodriguez of Happier at Home joined Good Day Rochester to talk about home modifications that can help older adults in a comfortable environment. For more information visit happierathome.com.
Trolley rides through Genesee Valley Countryside to begin
RUSH, N.Y. (WHEC) — The New York Museum of Transportation in the town of Rush will once again operate its popular electric trolley rides through scenic Genesee Valley countryside. The 2-mile round trips depart the museum at 11:30 a.m., 12:30 p.m., 1:30 p.m., 2:30 p.m. and 3:30 p.m., and...
wdkx.com
Check Out The World’s Deadliest Garden
If you don’t know, I love science and I love to share information about things I think are pretty damn cool! With that said did you there is a “World’s Deadliest Garden”?. In Rochester we have a pretty dope garden at the Highland Park Conservancy. The...
wxxinews.org
New paper straw company in Rochester started by a mother-daughter team
There’s a new company in town whose owners say it is one of only a handful of paper straw manufacturers in the U.S. The mother-daughter team of Kathryn and Karrie Laughton have opened Roc Paper Straws, which makes a variety of what they call high quality, eco-friendly paper drinking straws.
Bright Spot: caring hearts
Rochester, N.Y. — Our bright spot shines on a gift from the heart. Residents at the Friendly Home have been making heart shaped pillows from cardiac patients at Rochester General Hospital for the last ten years. Each bears a tag that it was made with love. On Monday, they...
Young artists transform Cheshire fire hall wall into mural with 'serious wow factor'
CANANDAIGUA — At first, the Cheshire Volunteer Fire Department wall was white space, a blank canvas if you will. Then, when 9-year-old Hunter Owens and 90 members of the Canandaigua Mural Club got to work over the course of three weeks, it changed — in a big way.
Some businesses take part in Discover Park Ave as alternative to canceled Park Ave Festival
With the cancelation of this year’s Park Avenue Festival, some Rochester business owners like Debbie Smith from Deborah Jean and Co. have opted to participate in an alternative. The Park Avenue Merchants Association is calling it Discover Park Ave. “We wanted to make it big and exciting and lots...
Park Ave businesses front and center with Discover Park Ave
Rochester, N.Y. — From Jazz Fest to the Corn Hill Arts Festival, the theme of this summer has been events coming back. All except one. It's been three years since the last Park Ave. Fest, and now something new is filling the void. While the traditional Park Ave. isn't...
Brockport Arts Festival returns August 13 and 14
A new partnership is a bonus for the Brockport Arts Festival. Each year, when the Brockport Arts Festival concludes, the planning committee meets to discuss the festival events and activities. After the 2019 Brockport Arts Festival, event committee members planned some changes. The goal was to improve upon past event details and add more community partners. But then the pandemic hit, which resulted in the cancellation of the Brockport Arts Festival for two consecutive years.
RCSD deadline to register this coming Wednesday
Rochester, N.Y. — The Rochester City School District is reminding families that Wednesday is the deadline for new families to register for school in order to guarantee transportation. Any pick up or drop off changes must be noted by then as well.
“Lungs of the City:” Highland Park celebrates 200th birthday of park designer Frederick Law Olmsted
Frederick Law Olmsted, in addition to designing Highland Park, also designed Genesee Valley Park and Seneca Park.
World War II vets from Rochester to tour museum honoring their sacrifice
Rochester, N.Y. — They made countless sacrifices to help save the world. And Tuesday, they embarked on a special journey. World War II veterans Joseph Cardinale and Ray Parrotta received a Fairport Police and Patriot Guard escort to the Rochester airport. They're headed to the National World War II Museum in New Orleans, La.
Good Question: A special tax for dining in?
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — Here's a good question about paying for food. So many of us are always on the go and in a rush which means it's easier to just order something from a to-go menu or run into the grocery store to grab something to eat and head out real quick.
Popular Western New York Fall Festival Announces Opening Date
It's now the second week of August, so the summer heat is still bearing down on Western New York. The last few days have been very hot and humid, which doesn't make for great sleeping weather. Don't look now, but we're just six weeks away from the official start of...
Dave Allen Cruise Planned for 2023, AAA Western & Central NY is Booking Now
The Dave Allen Cruise is planned for January 2023 on Princess Cruise Line's Regal Princess for a 7-night Eastern Caribbean Cruise. Call: 1-800-937-1222 or your AAA Travel Advisor. Visit: AAA Western & Central NY Travel and Insurance Center – locations in Buffalo, Rochester, and Syracuse. LISTEN LIVE!
Amid 47 homicides, Rochester mayor says state of emergency will likely be extended
Rochester, N.Y. — Two homicides within 24 hours in the North Clinton Avenue area less than a month ago prompted Rochester Mayor Malik Evans to declare a state of emergency. Since that time, the city has shut down two businesses, restricted another, and increased police presence in problematic areas.
Heavy police presence on Pennsylvania Avenue in Rochester
The area has been blocked off to traffic by police tape as officers and vehicles surround the area.
RFD captain suspended with pay after complaint
Rochester, N.Y. (WROC) — A Rochester Fire Department captain has been suspended with pay after a fellow firefighter filed a complaint against him, according to multiple sources. Those sources tell News 8 that captain told 3 subordinates to attend a party with him during their shift and one of the firefighters found material at the […]
