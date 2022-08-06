ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochester, NY

Comments / 1

Related
WUHF

Happier at Home: Home modifications

Marie Rodriguez of Happier at Home joined Good Day Rochester to talk about home modifications that can help older adults in a comfortable environment. For more information visit happierathome.com.
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

Trolley rides through Genesee Valley Countryside to begin

RUSH, N.Y. (WHEC) — The New York Museum of Transportation in the town of Rush will once again operate its popular electric trolley rides through scenic Genesee Valley countryside. The 2-mile round trips depart the museum at 11:30 a.m., 12:30 p.m., 1:30 p.m., 2:30 p.m. and 3:30 p.m., and...
RUSH, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Rochester, NY
Society
Rochester, NY
Government
Rochester, NY
Entertainment
City
Rochester, NY
wdkx.com

Check Out The World’s Deadliest Garden

If you don’t know, I love science and I love to share information about things I think are pretty damn cool! With that said did you there is a “World’s Deadliest Garden”?. In Rochester we have a pretty dope garden at the Highland Park Conservancy. The...
ROCHESTER, NY
wxxinews.org

New paper straw company in Rochester started by a mother-daughter team

There’s a new company in town whose owners say it is one of only a handful of paper straw manufacturers in the U.S. The mother-daughter team of Kathryn and Karrie Laughton have opened Roc Paper Straws, which makes a variety of what they call high quality, eco-friendly paper drinking straws.
ROCHESTER, NY
13 WHAM

Bright Spot: caring hearts

Rochester, N.Y. — Our bright spot shines on a gift from the heart. Residents at the Friendly Home have been making heart shaped pillows from cardiac patients at Rochester General Hospital for the last ten years. Each bears a tag that it was made with love. On Monday, they...
ROCHESTER, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Balloon Art#The Grease Paint Alley#Grease Paint Alley Clowns
13 WHAM

Park Ave businesses front and center with Discover Park Ave

Rochester, N.Y. — From Jazz Fest to the Corn Hill Arts Festival, the theme of this summer has been events coming back. All except one. It's been three years since the last Park Ave. Fest, and now something new is filling the void. While the traditional Park Ave. isn't...
ROCHESTER, NY
westsidenewsny.com

Brockport Arts Festival returns August 13 and 14

A new partnership is a bonus for the Brockport Arts Festival. Each year, when the Brockport Arts Festival concludes, the planning committee meets to discuss the festival events and activities. After the 2019 Brockport Arts Festival, event committee members planned some changes. The goal was to improve upon past event details and add more community partners. But then the pandemic hit, which resulted in the cancellation of the Brockport Arts Festival for two consecutive years.
BROCKPORT, NY
13 WHAM

RCSD deadline to register this coming Wednesday

Rochester, N.Y. — The Rochester City School District is reminding families that Wednesday is the deadline for new families to register for school in order to guarantee transportation. Any pick up or drop off changes must be noted by then as well.
ROCHESTER, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Paintings
13 WHAM

World War II vets from Rochester to tour museum honoring their sacrifice

Rochester, N.Y. — They made countless sacrifices to help save the world. And Tuesday, they embarked on a special journey. World War II veterans Joseph Cardinale and Ray Parrotta received a Fairport Police and Patriot Guard escort to the Rochester airport. They're headed to the National World War II Museum in New Orleans, La.
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

Good Question: A special tax for dining in?

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — Here's a good question about paying for food. So many of us are always on the go and in a rush which means it's easier to just order something from a to-go menu or run into the grocery store to grab something to eat and head out real quick.
ROCHESTER, NY
News 8 WROC

RFD captain suspended with pay after complaint

Rochester, N.Y. (WROC) — A Rochester Fire Department captain has been suspended with pay after a fellow firefighter filed a complaint against him, according to multiple sources. Those sources tell News 8 that captain told 3 subordinates to attend a party with him during their shift and one of the firefighters found material at the […]
ROCHESTER, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy