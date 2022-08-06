PlayROCs Your Neighborhood returns after two-year pandemic break

Read on 13wham.com
Bright Spot: caring hearts
Rochester, N.Y. — Our bright spot shines on a gift from the heart. Residents at the Friendly Home have been making heart shaped pillows from cardiac patients at Rochester General Hospital for the last ten years. Each bears a tag that it was made with love. On Monday, they...
RCSD holding recruitment events and hiring on the spot to fill vacancies
Rochester, N.Y. — Like many districts, the Rochester City School District is hiring for the upcoming school year. The district held a hiring event Monday. It needs to fill hundreds of positions, including in the classroom. "I think the city school district will help me grow as a teacher...
Regional traffic operation center renamed
Rochester, N.Y. — The Regional Traffic Operations center on Scottsville Road has a new name. The building has been renamed in honor of the late Monroe County Director of Transportation James Pond. Pond served the department for nearly 28 years and was named Director back in January 2021. County...
First safe disposal site for vape pens, e-cigarettes in NYS
Rochester, N.Y. — Monroe County will be the first in New York State to accept vape pens, e-cigarettes and the liquids used in them for safe disposal. Experts say these items should never be thrown into the regular trash as the lithium inside these devices can pose serious health and environmental risks.
Monroe County celebrates Buffalo Bills' return to St. John Fisher University
Rochester, N.Y. — Monroe County Executive Adam Bello joined by Buffalo Bills Executive Vice President Ron Raccuia and St. John Fisher University President Gerald Rooney to present a proclamation commemorating the Bills’ return to Monroe County. “It’s an honor to have them here- it really it- to give...
Home evacuated in Genesee County
Genesee County — Crumbling ground has forced a family to evacuate their home in Genesee County. Firefighters say the home on Scribner Road in Pembroke is starting to fall and could be gone by morning. 13 WHAM was told the homeowner started hearing popping noises and first responders quickly...
Tensions continue to rise as Whole Foods Plaza gets closer to opening
As the Brighton Whole Foods Plaza continues to get built, tensions surrounding the expansion continue. During the project's six years, it's seen its fair share of lawsuits brought on by local organizations. The site of the old Mario’s Restaurant in Brighton is where the city's first-ever Whole Foods will be....
World War II vets from Rochester to tour museum honoring their sacrifice
Rochester, N.Y. — They made countless sacrifices to help save the world. And Tuesday, they embarked on a special journey. World War II veterans Joseph Cardinale and Ray Parrotta received a Fairport Police and Patriot Guard escort to the Rochester airport. They're headed to the National World War II Museum in New Orleans, La.
East High student, 16, shot and killed on Pennsylvania Avenue
Rochester, N.Y. — When police show up to a homicide scene, Wanda Ridgeway is typically there, too. The executive director of Rise Up Rochester goes to try to comfort relatives. She's been in their shoes. Her nephew, Herschel Scriven, was shot to death in 2006. On Monday, she lost...
Search cancelled for missing 13-year-old girl in Rochester
Rochester, N.Y. — Update: The alert searching for missing 13-year-old Neveah Hawkins was cancelled early Monday morning. Original Story: Authorities are searching for a missing 13-year-old girl in the Rochester area. Neveah Hawkins was last seen on Joseph Avenue around 10:30 p.m. Saturday night. She is about 5-foot-2 inches...
Shots fired overnight on North Clinton and Kappel Place in Rochester
Rochester, N.Y. — While hundreds of individuals gathered in the area of North Clinton Ave and Kappel Place, the sound of gunfire erupted, causing hundred of people to start running in every direction, around 2:15 a.m. Due to the size and aggressive nature of the people running, officers were...
Shelter murder suspect snuck in machete, according to court paperwork
Rochester, N.Y. — A woman who works at the House of Mercy says understaffing could have played a role in how a machete was able to be brought into the shelter Sunday. Nathaniel Jeanpierre III, 40, is accused of attacking Michael Nairy, 68, and a second man, who is in his 20s, with the weapon as they slept, according to court paperwork.
Man shot on Lime Street in Rochester Saturday
Rochester, N.Y. — Officers were dispatched to the area of Lime Street and Saxton Street for the report of a person shot just after 10:30 p.m. Saturday. When they arrived, they found a 34-year-old man suffering from at least one gunshot wound to the upper body. He was transported...
House of Mercy remains closed after man, 68, stabbed to death; Suspect arrested
Rochester, N.Y. — UPDATE: A temporary shelter has been set up for House of Mercy residents at an indoor facility at MLK park. House of Mercy is closed while authorities investigate. About ten residents had also taken up shelter at Open Door Mission, according to a representative. Open Door...
'Miraculous': Truck barrels through house in Scottsville, no one injured
Scottsville, N.Y — No one was hurt when an alleged drunk driver drove into a Scottsville home - and through the living room - before coming out the other side. Just before 1:30 a.m. Monday, the Monroe County Sheriff's Office says Randy Bratcher Jr., 34, struck the north side of a Rochester Street home.
Body of man who disappeared while swimming pulled from Canandaigua Lake
Ontario County, N.Y. — The body of a man who disappeared while swimming Friday in Canandaigua Lake has been found. Kirk Hobbs, 61, of Laurelton, N.Y. was visiting family in the area and boating with a relative Friday when he entered the lake from the boat and went under water without resurfacing, according to the Ontario County Sheriff's Office.
Rochester Police investigate two separate late night shootings
Rochester, N.Y. — Rochester Police are looking into two separate shooting incidents in the late night hours Sunday. The first incident happened around 11:35 p.m. when police were notified about a walk-in gunshot victim at Rochester General Hospital. When police arrived to the hospital, they confirmed a 16-year-old male...
17-year-old recovering after being shot in Rochester Saturday
Rochester, N.Y. — Officers responded to the area of First Street and Central Park for the report of gunshots heard just before 11:30 p.m. on Saturday. When they arrived, officers say they found evidence of shots being fired, but no one injured. Moments later, officers were advised that a...
Remembrance walk held 27 years after woman's disappearance
Webster, N.Y. — Twenty-seven years ago, the disappearance and death of a Webster teen is still a mystery that remains today. Kelley Gaffield,16, was last seen in the area of Phillips Road in the Village of Webster. Her body was found two months later in a wooded area. Her...
Second arrest made in fatal mass shooting on North Clinton Avenue
Rochester, N.Y. — Rochester Police have made a second arrest in connection to the mass shooting that killed one person and injured three others on North Clinton Avenue in early July. Police say Joshua Williams, 28, was identified as a suspect and was arrested on August 4 in North...
