PlayROCs Your Neighborhood returns after two-year pandemic break

Rochester, N.Y. — A woman who works at the House of Mercy says understaffing could have played a role in how a machete was able to be brought into the shelter Sunday. Nathaniel Jeanpierre III, 40, is accused of attacking Michael Nairy, 68, and a second man, who is in his 20s, with the weapon as they slept, according to court paperwork.

ROCHESTER, NY ・ 5 HOURS AGO