Razorbacks brave the heat for first practice of the season

Read on swark.today
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
There's an Entire Village Hidden Underwater at this Arkansas LakeTravel MavenRogers, AR
Popular restaurant chain breaks ground on another new location in ArkansasKristen WaltersSiloam Springs, AR
53-Year-Old Former College Grad Shocked After 25 Year Student Loan Repayment Plan Still Shows $47,000 BalanceSharee B.Fayetteville, AR
Take a Nostalgic Step Back in Time at This Downtown Bentonville Ice Cream Shop, Soda Fountain & MuseumChristina HowardBentonville, AR
Walmart Opens Second Health Store In ArkansasBryan DijkhuizenArkansas State
Related
College Football Analyst Names Season's Biggest Potential Upset
At least one member of the college football media has Nick Saban and the Crimson Tide on upset alert. On Tuesday, 247Sports' Brad Crawford listed his biggest potential upsets of the 2022 season based on roster, time of game and where it lands on the schedule. And while there are...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Former Georgia WR Matt Landers turning heads in Arkansas preseason camp
Matt Landers spent 4 seasons with the Georgia football program, redshirting in 2017 and seeing limited action in 2018 before playing in 19 games in 2019 and 2020 combined. In 2021, Landers transferred to Toledo, where he made 20 catches for 514 yards and 5 touchdowns as the Rockets went 7-6 (5-3 MAC) and recorded a Bahamas Bowl appearance. However, in the offseason, he opted to transfer once more, and is now back in the SEC with a resurgent Arkansas program.
swark.today
Hogs preseason No. 23 in USA Today Coaches top 25; will play four top 25 opponents
FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas is ranked No. 23 in the USA Today Coaches Preseason Top 25 and are one of six SEC teams. Alabama tops the poll at No. 1 with Georgia (3), Texas A&M (7), Kentucky (21) and Ole Miss (24). Arkansas’ opening opponent is Cincinnati on Saturday, Sept. 3, and the Bearcats are No. 22, one spot ahead of the Hogs.
hogville.net
Diamond Hogs picked for 2023 College Baseball Showdown
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Razorbacks baseball team is returning to the State Farm College Baseball Showdown in 2023. According to a press release, Arkansas, along with fellow SEC members Vanderbilt and Missouri and Big 12 foes Oklahoma State, Texas and TCU, will open next season at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas. The three-day tournament at the home of the Texas Rangers is set for February 17-19, 2023.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Arkansas Walk-on Nathan Bax Just Became Darling of Every Mom in Razorback Nation
Everyone gets credit for tight end's earned scholarship, will get credit for first catch as Hog
Peek Inside This 10 Million Dollar Barndominium In Arkansas
Can you believe that there is a 10 million dollar 'Barndominium' in Arkansas?. There is a monster house located in Decatur Arkansas, which is between Fayetteville and Bentonville Arkansas. This house or 'Barndominium' is massive. It is 23,450 square feet and boasts 7 bedrooms and 8 bathrooms. Oh and 50 garage spaces for whatever you drive.
KHBS
Arkansas schools adding armed presence
FORT SMITH, Ark. — Schools across Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley start the fall semester this month. 40/29 News has talked with several school district leaders about what they're doing new this year to keep kids safe. The Arkansas School Safety Commission has recommended an armed presence at...
Arkansas school district struggling to find teachers for upcoming school year
ARKANSAS, USA — The start of school is next week for several districts across our area However, some school districts are still in the need of teachers. “But we will have people in those classrooms even if we don't have a permanent fix,” said Siloam Springs School District Assistant Superintendent Shane Patrick.
RELATED PEOPLE
Two I-49 accidents cause traffic delays
An accident that occurred Tuesday afternoon Aug. 8 is causing traffic delays after taking up all lanes on Interstate 49 northbound.
onlyinark.com
Diamond Drive-In, A Clarksville Gem
Many dairy bars throughout The Natural State continue to stand the test of time, churning out simple eats to an audience primarily comprised of small-town loyalists. On a personal note, these places were a welcome sight during the height of the pandemic, a time when I was not exactly enthused about stepping inside a restaurant. The dairy bar made it easy. Pull up, park the car, and grab my food at the window. Pleasant weather meant I could hang out and gobble up my treats on a bench, all while soaking in the particular town’s vibe. Lonoke, England, and Sheridan all come to mind. There are others.
yieldpro.com
Cushman & Wakefield arranges $20.9 million sale of Arkansas 360 portfolio
Cushman & Wakefield announced that the commercial real estate services firm has arranged the sale of five Arkansas multifamily properties that comprise the Arkansas 360 Portfolio—Cottages of Hot Springs, Glen Oaks, Indiandale Manor, Village Meadows, and Woodland Terrace. Totaling 360 units, the properties were acquired by several buyers and the final portfolio sale price was $20,925,000.
familydestinationsguide.com
8 Best Family Resorts in Arkansas — That All Ages Love!
From rustic cabins to upscale coves, Arkansas is home to a diverse lineup of fantastic family resorts. And, since planning a family trip can be time-consuming, we’re going to make things easy by highlighting the best family resorts in Arkansas. Whether you’re an outdoor adventurer or a luxurious traveler,...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Decatur holds 68th annual Barbecue
Decatur wrapped up Summer vacation with the 68th Decatur Barbecue.
UPDATE: Missing Pea Ridge man located
The circumstances of the disappearance of Billy F. Camp, 52, are unknown. ASP believes he may be traveling in a red GMC Sierra.
fayettevilleflyer.com
Commission recommends renaming Archibald Yell Boulevard
The City Council will soon consider whether to rename a street in honor of an enslaved man who fled Fayetteville in 1841 in search of freedom. The city’s Black Heritage Preservation Commission last month voted to recommend the council change the name of Archibald Yell Boulevard to Nelson Hackett Boulevard.
Northwest Health terminates EMS contracts with western Benton County
Northwest Health announced on Thursday it is ending current contracts to provide emergency medical services to parts of western Benton County and certain cities including Cave Springs, Centerton, Decatur, Gentry, and Highfill.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KHBS
Tontitown, Arkansas hosts annual grape festival
The 2022 Tontitown Grape Festival is underway. People from Northwest Arkansas and across the area are attending. There are carnival rides, free music and grape stomping. The most famous part of the festival is the spaghetti dinner, which is served Thursday, Friday and Saturday night. People started making the spaghetti...
Two teens arrested in Fort Smith burglary case
Fort Smith Police announced the arrest of two teens in connection to commercial burglaries that occurred in Fort Smith from July 29-August 4.
Fort Smith Police respond to car crash at 54th and Kelley Highway
FORT SMITH, Ark. — Fort Smith Police are responding to a car crash involving injuries and causing delays. Fort Smith officers are at the scene of a two-car injury accident that occurred at 54th and Kelley Highway. Police say one individual is being transported to a local hospital for...
New Springdale Dollar General selling produce & donating books
SPRINGDALE, Ark. — Dollar General announced its new Springdale store is now open and offering up new ways to serve its surrounding community. The Dollar General, located at 1153 Wagon Wheel Road, is open with hours of operation being found on the Dollar General app. The new Springdale Dollar...
Comments / 0