Mikkel Damsgaard: Brentford agree deal with Sampdoria for Denmark winger

Report: RB Leipzig Sign Liverpool And Manchester United Target Benjamin Sesko
Liverpool and Manchester United have missed out on target Benjamin Sesko from Salzburg as he joins Red Bull partner-club Leipzig.
Report: Manchester United Begin Contacts With Real Betis Over Possibility Of Signing Guido Rodriguez
Manchester United are starting to dominate headlines with the number of transfer rumours arising amid links with a number of players on Monday as the club look to add to their squad following opening day defeat to Brighton.
Liverpool: Thiago Alcantara faces several weeks out with hamstring injury
Liverpool midfielder Thiago Alcantara is expected to be out for several weeks with a hamstring injury suffered in Saturday's Premier League opener. The Spain international, 31, was replaced after 51 minutes of the 2-2 draw with Fulham at Craven Cottage. He will have a second scan later this week, although...
Football tweets of the weekend: A dry sense of humour & Haaland in good company
The Premier League is back - and the Twitter admins are back on form. We're only a few days into the new season but already Fulham have aimed a not-so-subtle dig at Jurgen Klopp, Erik ten Hag has not had a very nice welcome to the Premier League, and the Erling Haaland hype train is in full motion.
Report: Pep Guardiola Wanted Isco At Manchester City Three-Years Ago
Pep Guardiola wanted Isco at Manchester City three years ago, but the player was seen as untouchable by Real Madrid at the time. Isco was one of the most highly rated talents in world football at one stage of his career, but isn't rated on the same scale anymore.
Transfer rumours: Hudson-Odoi, Werner, Arnautovic, Lo Celso, Sane, Sesko, Brozovic
Leicester and Southampton are on alert after England winger Callum Hudson-Odoi, 21, asked to leave Chelsea on loan before the transfer window shuts. (Guardian) Borussia Dortmund are also interested in a move for Hudson-Odoi. (Mail) Chelsea and Germany forward Timo Werner, 26, is close to a permanent return to RB...
Bologna Manager Has His Say On Marko Arnautovic Manchester United Links
Bologna manager Sinisa Mihajlović has had his say on the current rumours surrounding a possible move that would bring Marko Arnautovic to Manchester United as reported by Fabrizio Romano.
‘It Adds Pressure’ - Pundit on Ben Chilwell’s Future at Chelsea After Marc Cucurella Signing
Former Leeds United player Noel Whelan doesn't think that Ben Chilwell will be frozen out of Chelsea due to the signing of Marc Cucurella.
Senegal coach Aliou Cisse challenges Napoli over Nations Cup threat
Senegal coach Aliou Cisse says international football - and the Africa Cup of Nations in particular - should never play second fiddle to club commitments and has 'challenged' Napoli not to buy African players. The 46-year-old's comments come after Napoli owner and president Aurelio de Laurentiis said the Italian club...
Tuchel still searching for ‘new generation’ in Chelsea defensive rebuild
Chelsea came into the summer with the stated intent to rebuild the defense following the departures of Antonio Rüdiger and Andreas Christensen, and to complete the job that we started two years ago already — or, to be more clear, we put on hold two years ago by signing Thiago Silva as a stopgap.
Watch Leicester City vs. Brentford: TV channel, live stream info, start time
The Premier League returns to action on Sunday. Last Season Records: Leicester City 14-14-10; Brentford 14-18-6 Leicester City won both of their matches against Brentford last season (2-1 and 2-1) and is aiming for the same result on Sunday. The 2022-2023 Premier League season is here, and Leicester and Brentford will play their first match 9 a.m. ET on Aug. 7 at King Power Stadium. The Foxes struggled last year, ending up 14-14-10. Likewise, last year was nothing to brag about for Brentford (14-18-6), either, so the team is looking forward to a new start.
Commonwealth Games: England denied dramatic relay gold by disqualification
Coverage: Watch live on BBC TV with extra streams on BBC iPlayer, Red Button, BBC Sport website and BBC Sport mobile app; Listen on BBC Radio 5 Live and Sports Extra; live text and clips online. England were denied a dramatic 4x400m Commonwealth relay gold after officials ruled they committed...
