Mikkel Damsgaard: Brentford agree deal with Sampdoria for Denmark winger

The Premier League returns to action on Sunday. Last Season Records: Leicester City 14-14-10; Brentford 14-18-6 Leicester City won both of their matches against Brentford last season (2-1 and 2-1) and is aiming for the same result on Sunday. The 2022-2023 Premier League season is here, and Leicester and Brentford will play their first match 9 a.m. ET on Aug. 7 at King Power Stadium. The Foxes struggled last year, ending up 14-14-10. Likewise, last year was nothing to brag about for Brentford (14-18-6), either, so the team is looking forward to a new start.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 2 DAYS AGO