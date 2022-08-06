Colts already seeing impact of Bradley's defensive scheme

Read on www.sfgate.com
Related
'Right thing to do': Roger Goodell explains why NFL appealed Deshaun Watson's suspension
Why did the NFL appeal Deshaun Watson's six-game suspension? "Because we've seen the evidence," Roger Goodell said.
Rams HC Sean McVay confirms he signed an extension during offseason
In a piece published early Tuesday morning, ESPN's Seth Wickersham noted that Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay "received a raise" at some point this offseason after the club's Super Bowl LVI win over the Cincinnati Bengals in February. Neither the Rams nor McVay had previously announced that news...
NFL・
Josh Heupel recaps Tennessee's first scrimmage during fall camp
Tennessee scrimmaged for the first time during fall training camp Tuesday ahead of the 2022 season. Following the Vols’ scrimmage, second-year head coach Josh Heupel met with media. “Really good day out there, back and forth between both sides of the ball,” Heupel said. “We were able to get...
Comments / 0