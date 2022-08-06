Borussia Dortmund 1-0 Bayer Leverkusen: Marco Reus scores winner

The 2022-23 Premier League is now underway and the first full round of matches is in the books, but the transfer window remains open for another three weeks. Chelsea are certainly among the teams expected to keep on making changes to the squad still, but others are likely to do so as well, including West Ham, who did not put up much resistance in a 2-0 home defeat to the defending champions earlier today.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 2 DAYS AGO