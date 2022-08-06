Borussia Dortmund 1-0 Bayer Leverkusen: Marco Reus scores winner

Read on www.bbc.com
Report: RB Leipzig Sign Liverpool And Manchester United Target Benjamin Sesko
Liverpool and Manchester United have missed out on target Benjamin Sesko from Salzburg as he joins Red Bull partner-club Leipzig.
BBC
Garth Crooks' Team of the Week: Sanchez, Dier, De Bruyne, Haaland
At the end of every Premier League weekend BBC football pundit Garth Crooks will be on hand to give you his Team of the Week. But who has he picked this time? Take a look and then pick your own team below. And, as ever, Garth will have his say on the game's big talking points in The Crooks of the Matter.
SB Nation
Chelsea reject West Ham loan offer for Conor Gallagher — report
The 2022-23 Premier League is now underway and the first full round of matches is in the books, but the transfer window remains open for another three weeks. Chelsea are certainly among the teams expected to keep on making changes to the squad still, but others are likely to do so as well, including West Ham, who did not put up much resistance in a 2-0 home defeat to the defending champions earlier today.
BBC
How Brighton beat Man Utd 2-1 for Old Trafford
Man Utd v Brighton highlights: How di Red Devils lose 2-1 to Seagulls for Old Trafford. Brighton beat Manchester United 2-1 for dia first match for di premier league dis season for Old Trafford. Di game na di first competitive fixture of Man Utd new coach Erik ten Hag tenure.
Report: Manchester United Begin Contacts With Real Betis Over Possibility Of Signing Guido Rodriguez
Manchester United are starting to dominate headlines with the number of transfer rumours arising amid links with a number of players on Monday as the club look to add to their squad following opening day defeat to Brighton.
BBC
Football tweets of the weekend: A dry sense of humour & Haaland in good company
The Premier League is back - and the Twitter admins are back on form. We're only a few days into the new season but already Fulham have aimed a not-so-subtle dig at Jurgen Klopp, Erik ten Hag has not had a very nice welcome to the Premier League, and the Erling Haaland hype train is in full motion.
Report: Manchester United Not Bidding For Real Betis Defensive Midfielder
Contrary to Italian reports, Manchester United are said to not be in the market for an Argentinian defensive midfielder based in La Liga.
BBC
Varane scores in Halifax friendly
Raphael Varane was among the goalscorers as Manchester United beat National League Halifax 5-1 in a friendly on Monday behind closed doors. Despite indications before the match that Cristiano Ronaldo would play some part in the game, set up by manager Erik ten Hag for the players who did not start Sunday’s 2-1 defeat by Brighton, the 37-year-old played no part.
Report: Pep Guardiola Wanted Isco At Manchester City Three-Years Ago
Pep Guardiola wanted Isco at Manchester City three years ago, but the player was seen as untouchable by Real Madrid at the time. Isco was one of the most highly rated talents in world football at one stage of his career, but isn't rated on the same scale anymore.
‘He Is Going To Be A Talent’ - Former Red On New Liverpool Summer Signing
Former Liverpool player Danny Murphy has been speaking in glowing terms about one of Jurgen Klopp’s summer signings in a recent interview.
SB Nation
CONFIRMED: Everton sign Conor Coady from Wolves
Everton have announced the signing of Merseyside-born central defender Conor Coady on loan from Wolves, with an option for a permanent transfer. Coady has 10 England caps, having scored once, and is looking for regular playing time in a bid to force himself into contention for the Three Lions squad to the World Cup this winter.
BBC
Rangers 3-0 Union Saint-Gilloise (agg 3-2): Scots stun Belgian visitors to make play-offs
Rangers roared into the Champions League play-offs after they overcame Union Saint-Gilloise and a two-goal first-leg defeat in a rousing showing. The hosts had it all to do after losing in Belgium, but goals from James Tavernier, Antonio Colak and Malik Tillman gave Giovanni van Bronckhorst's side a spirited victory at Ibrox.
SB Nation
Everton 0-1 Chelsea, Player Ratings: Thiago Silva picks up right where he left off
Starting the season in fine form, picking up right where he left off: our Player of the Year last season (based on these here WAGNH Community Ratings) with yet another impeccable performance, which also earned him the official Man of the Match award. Thomas Tuchel called him “ageless” afterwards, and...
BBC
Scottish Gossip: Celtic, Rangers, Hibernian, Hearts, Aberdeen, Colak, Jota, Jenz
Antonio Colak savoured his first Rangers goal against Kilmarnock on Saturday and insists he will relish the fight with fellow striker Alfredo Morelos at Ibrox this term. (Herald) Celtic boss Ange Postecoglou singles out Jota for praise as the winger had a hand in all three goals in the win...
