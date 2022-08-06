ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lala Anthony Celebrates Beyoncé's 'Renaissance' Album In A Sexy Body Suit

By Sharde Gillam
 3 days ago

Source: Jemal Countess/Getty Images Entertainment / Getty

Lala Anthony is still feeling the new Beyoncé album Rennaissance and celebrated with a Rennaissance themed party last night looking as gorgeous as ever!

The beauty was spotted on Instagram showing off her look from last night’s festivities and wore a silver, bedazzled one piece body suit to perfection. The body suit featured a low back and high cut and hugged her curves perfectly as she paired the look with shiny tights and bedazzled boots. As for her hair, she wore her locs in a long, slicked back pony tail and served face and body as she modeled the look for her millions of Instagram followers in a sensual IG Reel.

“It’s a RENAISSANCE…celebrating
@beyonce tonight…I love a themed party!! THAT THIQUE ” she captioned the short video. Check it out below.
Whew, she looks amazing! What do you think about Lala’s sexy look?

