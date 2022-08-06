ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Queens, NY

Homemade bomb explodes in Queens, arson squad searches for culprit

By Curtis Brodner
1010WINS
1010WINS
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3QtMuq_0h7W6GPd00

NEW YORK (1010 WINS) — A homemade bomb exploded in a residential neighborhood in Queens Friday night, according to the NYPD.

Woodhaven residents reported hearing a loud bang around 9 p.m.

When police arrived, they found a charred box with wires attached on 60th Street near 50th Avenue.

Officials are not certain whether the device was intended to go off, or if it exploded by accident.

No one was injured in the explosion, though there was some minor property damage, authorities said.

The NYPD’s Arson & Explosion Squad is investigating the incident, and police have not yet made any arrests.

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Woodhaven, NY
City
New York City, NY
City
Queens, NY
County
Queens, NY
State
New York State
Queens, NY
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nypd#Police#Violent Crime#Arson Explosion Squad
PIX11

Queens train assault: Anti-Hasidic remarks, unprovoked punch

LONG ISLAND CITY, Queens (PIX11) — The NYPD is asking for the public’s help finding the man who punched a Queens straphanger without provocation while making anti-Hasidic remarks. The victim was aboard a southbound E train at the Queens Plaza station in Long Island City around 7:30 p.m. July 26 when the assailant slugged him […]
QUEENS, NY
PIX11

Teen dead, man wounded in Queens double shooting: NYPD

SPRINGFIELD GARDENS, Queens (PIX11) — A teen was killed by a gunshot to the chest and a man was wounded in a double shooting in Queens on Sunday evening, police said. Tysheem McDonald, 18, was found injured on 148th Avenue around 6:15 p.m., officials said. He was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced […]
QUEENS, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
longisland.com

Suffolk Police Report Arrests of Carjacking Duo in Lake Grove

Suffolk County Police arrested two men after they robbed a man of his vehicle in Lake Grove. A man was charging his Chevrolet Bolt in the parking lot of the Smith Haven Mall when he fell asleep and was awoken to someone searching his pockets at 2 p.m. Two men demanded money, then sprayed the victim in the face with an irritant and forced him out of the vehicle. The men fled in the victim's vehicle.
LAKE GROVE, NY
PIX11

Man disappears while swimming in Far Rockaway waters: source

FAR ROCKAWAY, Queens (PIX11) — Authorities are searching for a man who vanished in the waters off Far Rockaway Monday morning, according to officials and a law enforcement source. The man was with a group of friends when he swam out and disappeared, the source said. Police said they got a report of a possible […]
QUEENS, NY
1010WINS

1010WINS

New York City, NY
38K+
Followers
12K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest local breaking news stories from NYC.

 https://www.audacy.com/1010wins

Comments / 0

Community Policy