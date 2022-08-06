Homemade bomb explodes in Queens, arson squad searches for culprit

NEW YORK (1010 WINS) — A homemade bomb exploded in a residential neighborhood in Queens Friday night, according to the NYPD.

Woodhaven residents reported hearing a loud bang around 9 p.m.

When police arrived, they found a charred box with wires attached on 60th Street near 50th Avenue.

Officials are not certain whether the device was intended to go off, or if it exploded by accident.

No one was injured in the explosion, though there was some minor property damage, authorities said.

The NYPD’s Arson & Explosion Squad is investigating the incident, and police have not yet made any arrests.