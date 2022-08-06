ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Thousands of flights delayed and canceled this weekend

By Lauren Barry
KRLD News Radio
KRLD News Radio
 3 days ago

More than 2,000 Southwest Airlines flights were canceled Friday, according to data from FlightAware , contributing to a total of 8,863 delayed flights into, within or out of the U.S.

Close to 3,000 more delays were reported by FlightAware Saturday, including 581 from Dallas, Texas, based Southwest Airlines . As of Saturday afternoon, no delays were expected Sunday or Monday.

In addition to the nearly 9,000 delays Friday, there were more than 1,600 cancellations for flights into, within or out of the U.S. Another 575 were reported Saturday.

Overall, there were 2,084 delays for Southwest flights Friday, as well as 211 cancellations. On Saturday, there were 692 Southwest delays reported, as well as 18 cancellations.

Earlier in the week, storms in Phoenix, Ariz., “caused a computer system outage for Southwest Airlines at Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport, delaying and canceling flights,” according to The Arizona Republic .

According to CNN , “airlines have been struggling with flight cancellations and delays this summer as they face staffing shortages, severe weather and air traffic control delays.”

Although air travel was limited in the early stages of the COVID-19 pandemic, demand increased as restrictions to prevent the spread of disease have lifted in the wake of available vaccines and treatments. A data report from the Airlines for America trade association updated this week said that while “new ticket sales are rising,” demand for corporate and long haul international air travel is still behind pre-pandemic levels.

“Weather in the northeastern U.S. is resulting in multiple disruptions and Customer Service wait times may be longer than usual,” Southwest also reported Friday. “We apologize for the inconvenience. Check your flight status and explore self-service options.”

#Southwest Airlines
