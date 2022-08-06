NY Yankee Legend’s Former House For Sale! What’s It Look Like Now?

Read on lite987.com
I moved to Brooklyn after living in Orlando for most of my life. Here are 5 things that surprised me since relocating.
Insider's reporter lived in Florida for over two decades, so she experienced a culture shock when she moved to Brooklyn, New York.
This Epic Flea Market in Upstate New York is a Must Visit
The Stormville Airport Antique Show and Flea Market is one of the largest open markets in the state of New York. Located in Dutchess County, Stormville is just a short drive away from NYC, Connecticut, Massachusetts, and New Jersey. The market draws thousands of visitors a year who come to discover everything from antiques and collectibles to new merchandise.
SheKnows
Richard Gere Quietly Snagged This Picturesque 32-Acre Connecticut Mansion for Less Than $11 Million — See the Photos!
Richard Gere truly has a knack for buying picturesque homes that look like they came straight out of a scenic fairytale. He always seems to snag homes at a great price, and his newest purchase is no different. Earlier this year, the Pretty Woman star quietly bought a sprawling New Canaan, Conn. home from musician Paul Simon.
New York State Has its Own Area 51 and it is Fascinating
New York state has its fair share of weird and unusual places. From abandoned ghost towns to haunted buildings. These places are usually shrouded in folklore and urban legends passed down through generations. Some places however boast their paranormal history with road markings and signs.
The New Luxury Senior Living Community in Manhattan Is Like Living in a 5-Star Hotel
Click here to read the full article. Senior living homes are known for being stale and uncomfortable, but several developers and designers are working together to elevate senior living communities for those accustomed to a certain lifestyle. The Apsley is the latest luxury senior living development in Manhattan that appeals to individuals who don’t want to compromise on a luxury lifestyle as they age. It also ensures family members that their loved ones are receiving the best-in-class care. Developed by Hines, Welltower and Sunrise Senior Living, The Apsley is the team’s second luxury senior community in Manhattan, following their first project...
Bobby Bonilla's infamous Mets contract sells at auction for $180,000
The infamous deferred compensation agreement in Bobby Bonilla's New York Mets contract sells at auction on collectibles marketplace Goldin.
How Adams' pals — and a favorite dining spot — link him to one of the state's top tax delinquents
A series of restaurants are owned by a tax-tardy Brooklyn attorney who has employed two of the mayor's close friends.
A $34 Million Connecticut Mega-Mansion With a 30-Car Garage Just Hit the Market
Click here to read the full article. Connecticut may be the Land of Steady Habits, but it’s also the country of luxury proclivities. Witness a newly listed Greenwich mega-mansion: Positioned on a lush 19-acre lot, the jaw-dropping abode spans 17,878 square feet and features 10 bedrooms and 14.5 baths. Even more impressively, it has a lower-level garage with the capacity to house up to a whopping 30 cars—a coveted feature for serious collectors, especially in a state that buys as many luxury cars as Connecticut. Tucked behind stately gates, the prominent dwelling was custom built in 2009 and has been listed by...
FOX Sports
Mets, not Yankees, are the New Kings of New York — Ben Verlander | Flippin' Bats
Ben Verlander explains why the New York Mets have surpassed the New York Yankees as the official team of NY. Verlander compares the offense, rotation, bullpen, manager and defense between the two New York teams and argues why the Mets have the edge.
