Fire destroys home in Longview, Washington; cat dies in the fire

Historic NE Portland Theater All But Destroyed In Fire
PORTLAND, Ore. — Fire nearly destroyed the historic Roseway Theater early Saturday morning. Crews were called to the building at Northeast 72nd and Sandy Blvd. around 5:45am. The floor began to collapse and fire began burning through the roof, forcing crews to evacuate and fight the flames from outside.
DNR Assists Thurston County Firefighters at Wildfire Near Bucoda Monday
At 12:35 p.m. on Monday, a 911 caller reported there was smoke coming from a forest near the intersection of state Route 507 and Troy Street Southeast between Bucoda and Centralia. The South Thurston Fire Department responded along with the West Thurston Fire Authority, which were on the scene assisting...
Three-alarm fire destroys Longview home
A three-alarm fire destroyed a residence Saturday morning, according to the Longview Fire Department.
Charges to be filed in Woodland shooting that injured one person
Officers from the Woodland Police Department were called to the Horseshoe Lake Mobile Home Park in Woodland on July 27 in response to a reported shooting. Upon their arrival, officers found a man on the ground who had fallen out of a motorized wheelchair and there was blood in the street, stated a news release.
Car crashes into SE Portland FedEx store
A car came crashing into a FedEx store Monday afternoon, putting multiple customers in danger.
2 injured after multiple shots fired in NE Portland
Two men were injured after a "large number" of gunshots were heard in Northeast Portland on Sunday night, according to officials.
Pedestrian Dies In I-84 Crash
PORTLAND, Ore. — A person was hit by a car on Interstate 84 east of 82nd Avenue early Sunday morning and died at the scene. The crash happened in the eastbound lanes just after 1:00am. The person has not yet been identified. They’re the 17th pedestrian to lose their...
One person shot Monday night in Gresham, reports say
Reports say someone was shot in Gresham Monday night.
100+ shots fired in Gresham, leaves 1 injured
Police recovered more than 100 shell casings in Gresham after a drive-by shooting sent one person to the hospital, according to officials.
Intruder caught on camera walking around inside Portland woman’s home while she’s asleep
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - A northeast Portland woman is shaken up after discovering an intruder was walking around inside her home as she slept. Misha Pierce says she would have never known about the incident, had her son not noticed some of his belongings were missing. This happened about 2:30...
Gresham endures ‘dangerous’ weekend after 5 shootings in 3 days
The Gresham Chief of Police is speaking up after a weekend of extreme violence where five shootings took place in less than 72 hours.
1 injured in Vancouver shooting
VANCOUVER, Wash. (KPTV) - A man was injured in a shooting in Vancouver, Sunday night, according to the Vancouver Police Department. Just after 9 p.m., Officers responded to a report of a shooting on Northeast 62nd Avenue and Northeast Fourth Plain Boulevard. When they arrived, they found a 34-year-old man on the ground with multiple gunshot wounds.
Heat suspected in Multnomah County death during 100-degree Sunday
PORTLAND, Ore. — Multnomah County on Monday identified a suspected heat death from over the weekend. It says the person died Sunday. Temperatures on that day reached 100 degrees. Further tests will be done to determine the official cause of death. Multnomah County reported seven suspected heat deaths in...
Collision Involving Semi-Truck Closes Right Lane of I-5 Near Centralia Monday Morning
The right lane of northbound I-5 was closed about 11:40 a.m. Monday just north of Centralia after a collision between a car and a semi-truck. The collision happened at milepost 86 near 216th Avenue SW, south of Great Wolf Lodge. Washington State Patrol trooper Robert Reyer said police are unsure...
Good Samaritans save father and daughter from Vancouver house fire
VANCOUVER, Wash. (KPTV) - A man and his daughter are alive thanks to two strangers after their home was engulfed by flames in Vancouver. It was about 7:15 on a Thursday morning when construction workers Timothy Ward and his colleague were driving to work when they saw smoke in the air. They followed the smoke to NE Gaitland Road.
Search crews see several heat-related rescue calls on Oregon trails
The summer hiking season is a busy time for search & rescue teams, and they warn of possible safety issues – especially with the recent hot weather. Last week, emergency crews responded to three rescues in a day, and saw many more throughout the week. On Saturday, Corbett Fire...
Subaru slams into Aloha fence; Man faces 15 charges
A man now faces 15 new charges on top of a parole warrant after crashing a stolen car and trying to run away from police in an incident completely captured on home surveillance in Aloha.
Cyclist, 24, dies when hit by Lincoln in Clark Co
A 24-year-old bicyclist died when a driver ran a red light and hit him on SR-503 in Clark County, the Washington State Patrol said Saturday night.
Sunken Ferry Removed in Astoria, Aug. 9
USCG release – ASTORIA, Ore. – The Coast Guard concluded operations to remove pollution threats from the ferry vessel Tourist No. 2 in Astoria Friday. Global Diving and Salvage recovered approximately 525 gallons of diesel from the vessel with sorbents and active pumping. Five cubic yards of hazardous material were recovered. “Despite extensive damage to the starboard side of the vessel, Global Diving and Salvage was able to successfully mitigate a significant threat to the environment and Columbia River as a whole,” said Lt. Cmdr. Jarrod Pomajzl, the Incident Management Division Chief at Coast Guard Sector Columbia River. “I commend all parties involved for their diligent and adaptable response to this challenging incident.” The final disposition of the vessel will be coordinated through the Oregon Department of State lands, in conjunction with the City of Astoria and the owner. The cause of the incident is under investigation.
Motorcyclist seriously injured in 2-vehicle crash in Vancouver
VANCOUVER, Wash. (KPTV) - A motorcyclist was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries in a crash on Saturday night in Vancouver, police said. The Vancouver Police Department said at about 9 p.m. Saturday, officers responded to a two-vehicle crash in the 3200 block of Northwest Lower River Road. When they arrived, they found a 22-year-old Vancouver motorcyclist who had life-threatening injuries and was taken to a hospital.
