ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Longview, WA

Fire destroys home in Longview, Washington; cat dies in the fire

By KATU Staff
KATU.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on katu.com

Comments / 0

Related
987thebull.com

Historic NE Portland Theater All But Destroyed In Fire

PORTLAND, Ore. — Fire nearly destroyed the historic Roseway Theater early Saturday morning. Crews were called to the building at Northeast 72nd and Sandy Blvd. around 5:45am. The floor began to collapse and fire began burning through the roof, forcing crews to evacuate and fight the flames from outside.
PORTLAND, OR
Chronicle

DNR Assists Thurston County Firefighters at Wildfire Near Bucoda Monday

At 12:35 p.m. on Monday, a 911 caller reported there was smoke coming from a forest near the intersection of state Route 507 and Troy Street Southeast between Bucoda and Centralia. The South Thurston Fire Department responded along with the West Thurston Fire Authority, which were on the scene assisting...
BUCODA, WA
thereflector.com

Charges to be filed in Woodland shooting that injured one person

Officers from the Woodland Police Department were called to the Horseshoe Lake Mobile Home Park in Woodland on July 27 in response to a reported shooting. Upon their arrival, officers found a man on the ground who had fallen out of a motorized wheelchair and there was blood in the street, stated a news release.
WOODLAND, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Washington Accidents
Local
Washington Crime & Safety
Longview, WA
Crime & Safety
Longview, WA
Accidents
City
Curtis, WA
State
Washington State
City
Longview, WA
City
Home, WA
City
Kalama, WA
KXL

Pedestrian Dies In I-84 Crash

PORTLAND, Ore. — A person was hit by a car on Interstate 84 east of 82nd Avenue early Sunday morning and died at the scene. The crash happened in the eastbound lanes just after 1:00am. The person has not yet been identified. They’re the 17th pedestrian to lose their...
PORTLAND, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Accident#Cowlitz
kptv.com

1 injured in Vancouver shooting

VANCOUVER, Wash. (KPTV) - A man was injured in a shooting in Vancouver, Sunday night, according to the Vancouver Police Department. Just after 9 p.m., Officers responded to a report of a shooting on Northeast 62nd Avenue and Northeast Fourth Plain Boulevard. When they arrived, they found a 34-year-old man on the ground with multiple gunshot wounds.
VANCOUVER, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Cats
KATU.com

Heat suspected in Multnomah County death during 100-degree Sunday

PORTLAND, Ore. — Multnomah County on Monday identified a suspected heat death from over the weekend. It says the person died Sunday. Temperatures on that day reached 100 degrees. Further tests will be done to determine the official cause of death. Multnomah County reported seven suspected heat deaths in...
PORTLAND, OR
kptv.com

Good Samaritans save father and daughter from Vancouver house fire

VANCOUVER, Wash. (KPTV) - A man and his daughter are alive thanks to two strangers after their home was engulfed by flames in Vancouver. It was about 7:15 on a Thursday morning when construction workers Timothy Ward and his colleague were driving to work when they saw smoke in the air. They followed the smoke to NE Gaitland Road.
VANCOUVER, WA
oregontoday.net

Sunken Ferry Removed in Astoria, Aug. 9

USCG release – ASTORIA, Ore. – The Coast Guard concluded operations to remove pollution threats from the ferry vessel Tourist No. 2 in Astoria Friday. Global Diving and Salvage recovered approximately 525 gallons of diesel from the vessel with sorbents and active pumping. Five cubic yards of hazardous material were recovered. “Despite extensive damage to the starboard side of the vessel, Global Diving and Salvage was able to successfully mitigate a significant threat to the environment and Columbia River as a whole,” said Lt. Cmdr. Jarrod Pomajzl, the Incident Management Division Chief at Coast Guard Sector Columbia River. “I commend all parties involved for their diligent and adaptable response to this challenging incident.” The final disposition of the vessel will be coordinated through the Oregon Department of State lands, in conjunction with the City of Astoria and the owner. The cause of the incident is under investigation.
ASTORIA, OR
kptv.com

Motorcyclist seriously injured in 2-vehicle crash in Vancouver

VANCOUVER, Wash. (KPTV) - A motorcyclist was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries in a crash on Saturday night in Vancouver, police said. The Vancouver Police Department said at about 9 p.m. Saturday, officers responded to a two-vehicle crash in the 3200 block of Northwest Lower River Road. When they arrived, they found a 22-year-old Vancouver motorcyclist who had life-threatening injuries and was taken to a hospital.
VANCOUVER, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy