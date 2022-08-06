ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sayre, PA

Guthrie hosts local vendor wellness market

By Brandon Kyc
 3 days ago

SAYRE, Pa. (WETM) — Howard Elmer Park was filled with different vendors and members of the community on Saturday as Guthrie hosted their sixth annual wellness market.

The market is designed to give people in the community the opportunity to enjoy locally grown and made products.

The market promotes wellness and a healthy lifestyle through different foods and products.

Nearly 30 vendors were at the park from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. selling everything from Natural soap, lotions, and body oils, to produce, local dairy products, and much more.

“We’re always a proponent of shopping local and supporting the local economy,” said Beth Ward, Owner of Maple Hollow Products, and one of the vendors at the event. Ward went on to say it’s important to support local makers and farmers in the area who make everything with intent and have care put into their products.

A good component of the market was the voucher system that was provided for free to anyone that showed up to the event. The vouchers were equal to one dollar and guests were given a pack of 10 to use on any of the vendors at the park.

The overall atmosphere of the event was warm and friendly with all the different vendors happy to talk about their products and the customers were more than happy to support local businesses.

