Syracuse Lake Association Members Hear About The Lake And School Corporation
SYRACUSE — Overviews of the Wawasee Community School Corporation and Lilly Lakes & Streams were the programs for the annual Syracuse Lake Association Breakfast Meeting Saturday morning, Aug. 6. Dr. Steve Troyer, superintendent of Wawasee Community Schools, and Dr. Nate Bosch, director of Lilly Center for Lakes & Streams,...
Warsaw Chapter Attends National Delta Theta Tau Convention
WARSAW — The 114th National Convention for Delta Theta Tau, a National Philanthropic Sorority, was held in July at the Hilton Chicago/Oak Brook Hills Resort, Oak Brook, Ill. Delegates from 58 chapters were represented. Attending from Beta Zeta Chapter, Warsaw, were Brenda Arnold, President Jean Whitenack and Marcia Randolph.
Timeline From The Past: History of Syracuse, Leesburg
From the Files of the Kosciusko County Historical Society. Editor’s note: This is a retrospective article that runs a few times a month on InkFreeNews. Aug. 9, 1971 — The last of the old lake hotels on Lake Wawasee, depicting an era rich in local color, will soon be replaced by a third condominium to complete the Bay Point complex.
Milford Annexation Meeting Monday
MILFORD — Milford Town Council moved forward with the proposed annexation of North Park subdivision and additional acreage to the east of town during a regular public meeting held Monday, Aug. 8. Town Attorney Jay Rigdon informed the council an additional public meeting is needed to allow landowners to...
Upcoming Events At North Webster Library
NORTH WEBSTER — The following activities are set to take place at North Webster Community Public Library. Teen Café meets from 3:30-5:30 p.m. Mondays. Teens can drop in during those hours to play video games, eat snacks and enjoy social time. A new Teen Anime Club begins at...
Warsaw Plan Commission Approves PUD Update
WARSAW – Three months after approving the final plat for Harvest Ridge planned unit development (PUD) being developed by Menards, the Warsaw Plan Commission on Monday, Aug. 8, approved an update to the final plat. Menards Inc. originally petitioned for the final plat approval to subdivide 30.5 acres into...
Tippecanoe Chapman Sewer Bids $9.5 Million Over Estimate
NORTH WEBSTER — Bids for the Tippecanoe and Chapman sewer project came in over the preliminary engineering report estimate costs and above the funding allocated by the State Revolving Fund and USDA Rural Development. The low bids on all three contracts totaled $41,527,581.27, well above the estimated cost of...
Railroad closures at College Avenue and County Road 31 crossing in Goshen
GOSHEN, Ind. -- The railroad crossings at College Avenue and County Road 31 will be closed starting Monday. The closure will allow Norfolk Southern to work on the tracks. Expect the closure to last approximately one to three days.
Brian Dunlap
Brian Samuel Dunlap, 61, Mentone, died at 10:20 a.m. Friday, Aug. 5, 2022, at his residence in Mentone. He was born Sep. 19, 1960, in Needham Heights, Mass. to Phyllis Metta (Christensen) Dunlap and Russel H. Dunlap. His parents shared 46 years of marriage together. Brian graduated from Brethren Christian...
Yard Trees Are Nearly Impossible To Sell For Timber
GOSHEN — I spoke to a person at the fair who had a walnut tree in his backyard. He had heard that walnut trees are valuable as timber and he was hoping to sell it, but had been turned down by several companies already. Trees that grow in urban...
County BZA Approves All Cases Presented
WARSAW — The Kosciusko County Board of Zoning Appeals heard seven cases — five new cases and two continuances— during its Tuesday morning, Aug. 9, meeting. The board approved a petition for variance from Richard Owen of North Webster. Attorney, Steve Snyder, representing Owen, explained to the board Owen wanted to put a wraparound-style deck around his home. Owen’s neighbors to the east, the only ones who would be affected by the change, wrote a letter of support for the project.
James Myers — UPDATED
James E. Myers, 79, Leesburg, died Thursday, Aug. 4, 2022, in his residence in Leesburg. James was born July 23, 1943, in Cecil, Ohio, to Rola and Bernice (Copsey) Myers. He was united in marriage to Linda Scherer on June 21, 1980, in Fort Wayne. He was a graduate of...
Janet Kay Shull
Janet Kay Shull of Warsaw, passed away at 4:57 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 5, 2022, at Lutheran Hospital of Fort Wayne at the age of 81. She was born on May 31, 1941, in Paulding, Ohio to Dorothy M. (Sweitzer-Sinn) Glass and Harold James Glass. On Dec. 26, 1964, she married her best friend and lifelong love, Robert Galen Shull. They were blessed to share 57 years of marriage together before she passed away. They spent their life together raising their three children, experiencing the joy of becoming grandparents and celebrating every birthday, graduation, holiday and everything in between.
Beef from Elkhart County 4-H Fair auction now available at Martin's
ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. - Beef from the 2022 Elkhart County 4-H Fair beef auction is now available at a number of Martin's Super Markets across the county. The beef cuts are available starting Friday and will be available while supplies last. The packaged meat features a 4-H four-leaf clover sticker.
Mark Bormann
Mark A. Bormann, 70, Warsaw, died Friday, Aug. 5, 2022, at Miler’s Merry Manor, Warsaw. He was born June 10, 1952. He is survived by his mother, Bernice (Lukewich) Bormann. Titus Funeral Home and Cremation Services is in charge of arrangements.
James Manuwal — UPDATED
James R. Manuwal, 78, Argos, died Thursday, Aug. 4, 2022, at his home in Argos. He was born Nov. 23, 1943. He married Sandra Phelps on May 1, 1966; she survives. He is also survived by his four children, Sarah (Kip) Emmonds, Tippecanoe, Abigail (Mark) McIntire, Argos, Adam Manuwal, Culver and Seth Manuwal, Tippecanoe; eight granchildren; five great-grandchildren; brother, Robert (Becky) Manuwal, Plymouth; sister, Kathy Herschberger, Westfield; brother-in-law, Richard Larson; and sisters and brothers-in-law, Jackie (David) Wright and Susie (Terry) Bellmer.
Resolution Seeks To Rename Mishawaka VA Clinic In Honor Of Walorski
WASHINGTON — The Indiana state delegation introduced a bipartisan resolution to name the Department of Veterans Affairs Clinic in Mishawaka, the Jackie Walorski VA Clinic. Rep. Jackie Walorski served on the Committee on Veterans’ Affairs for two terms, a role in which she championed important reforms to improve the quality and accessibility of services for our nation’s military veterans and the lives of veteran constituents at home. Along with the entire Indiana delegation, Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy, Republican Whip Steve Scalise, House GOP Conference Chair Elise Stefanik, Ranking Member Michael McCaul and Rep. Ann Wagner joined this legislation as original cosponsors.
Last day for the 60th annual Amish Acres Arts & Crafts Festival
Today is the last day for the 60th annual Amish Acres Arts & Crafts Market. It's happening from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at The Barns at Nappanee, 1600 West Market St. Nappanee, IN. There are over 100 artisans to buy homemade home goods, jewelry and more. Food trucks will...
Jerry Helvey
Jerry L. Helvey, 75, Wakarusa, died Monday, Aug. 8, 2022, at Miller’s Merry Manor, Wakarusa. He was born Nov. 23, 1946, in Wabash County to Robert J. and Joline D. (Cullers) Helvey. Surviving are his siblings, Rebecca (Steve) Waymire, Warsaw and Doug (Debbie) Helvey, Wabash; and nieces and nephews,...
JoLynn Smith — UPDATED
JoLynn Smith, 67, Warsaw, died at 10:13 p.m. Friday, Aug. 5, 2022, at Kosciusko Community Hospital, Warsaw. JoLynn was born Aug. 30, 1954, in Warsaw, the daughter of the late Willard Gale and Betty Jane (Zimmerman) Smith. Her lifetime career was working as a bookkeeper and preparing taxes. She was...
