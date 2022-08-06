Days of Our Lives Preview: Chad Confronts Leo About the Night of Abigail’s Murder — and Xander Gets Holy in Order to Nail Gwen

Read on soaps.sheknows.com
Bold & Beautiful Preview: Finn, Steffy and Their Loved Ones Receive Shocking News About Sheila
In the latest The Bold and the Beautiful preview for the week of August 8 – 12, Sheila is reportedly dead, but is she really? Read about it below and watch the preview. Finn was finally reunited with an overjoyed Steffy in Monte Carlo. Back in Los Angelos, Deacon was stunned when Sheila barged her way into his place and refused to go back to prison. He was further flabbergasted when she informed him of the story of Li rescuing Finn, and how they nursed him back to health. When Baker arrived, Deacon covered for Sheila and told him that he hadn’t seen her, but later told her he wanted her gone from his place and life. He walked out of his place, leaving Sheila behind to plot her next move.
General Hospital Toys With a Rematch That’d Be So Hot, Port Charles Would Be Reduced to Ashes
We hadn’t even considered the possibility that General Hospital might revisit Sonny and Ava’s love/hate relationship, not as anything more than co-parents and sparring partners. But then all the cards in the deck got reshuffled. Suddenly, Ava is through with Nikolas. And although Sonny is committed to Nina,...
Young & Restless Alum Announces Pregnancy With a Series of Too-Cute Photos
One stick, two stick, three stick, it’s official!. It seems as though the baby bug has swept across daytime as of late and the newest announcement comes from The Young and the Restless alum Jason Canela (ex-Arturo). The actor shared his wife Janaina’s post on Instagram that begin with, “It’s official.”
Days of Our Lives’ Inevitable Rematch Could Mean Curtains for [Spoiler]
You win some, you lose some. Stefan is back! OK, technically right now, it’s just his body that’s back on Days of Our Lives, but the man himself is soon to follow once he gets his transplant. And once that happens, you can bet “Stabi” is sure to follow — though the jury’s still out on whether Jake’s heart will yearn for Ava, while Stefan’s brain goes for Gabi.
Young & Restless’ Michelle Stafford Pays a Photographic Tribute to the ‘Terror’ That Changed Her Family’s Lives for the Cuter
The Young and the Restless‘ Michelle Stafford (Phyllis) may, at one point, have thought that her family was done growing after the birth of her daughter, Natalia, and son, Jameson. If she did, though, she thought wrong! There was, apparently, room for at least one more family member, because one year ago, she adopted a four-legged fur baby named Rufus!
Anne Heche's best friend and son visit her at hospital, provide insight into day of crash
Just after the news broke that actress Anne Heche has not "regained consciousness" and is in a coma following her car crash last week, Heche's 20-year-old son, Homer Laffoon, and best friend Heather Perry, were seen at the hospital where Anne is being treated. The two were spotted embracing and looking exhausted.
Olivia Newton-John wishes her fans all the best in final video before death aged 73
Dame Olivia Newton-John wished her fans happiness and health in a final video before her death from breast cancer aged 73.The actor said that she wanted to thank her fans “for all your support over the years... I wish you the best and send you love and light,” in the clip, posted in December 2021.Tributes have poured in to the Hollywood legend, who died of breast cancer on Monday, 8 August. “My dearest Olivia, you made all of our lives so much better,” the actress’ Grease co-star John Travolta said.Sign up to our newsletters. Read More Olivia Newton-John death: Watch that Grease iconic makeover momentOlivia Newton-John: Actor and singer’s biggest momentsOlivia Newton-John death: Watch that Grease iconic makeover moment
Who Really Killed Young & Restless’ Ashland? The Answer Isn’t the One That You’re Probably Thinking
This wasn’t manslaughter, murder or an accident. It was character assassination. From the beginning, viewers probably sensed that something wasn’t quite right about The Young and the Restless‘ Ashland Locke. They’d been told for months that he was a ferocious man who was notorious for destroying his rivals. Frankly, we got chills as we anticipated the way he — and original portrayer Richard Burgi — would shake up Genoa City.
The Huge Steffy/Finn Plot Point Bold & Beautiful Has All But Forgotten — and How This Week, It Could Be the Pair’s Undoing!
“Honestly, she was not thinking about Steffy at all.”. They say one shouldn’t look a gift horse in the mouth, but that’s exactly what The Bold and the Beautiful‘s Steffy is about to do. Sure, she’s thrilled to have husband Finn back in her loving arms, and up until now, that’s all she’s been able to think about. But as life returns to normal, that will allow the recently unwidowed wife to stop and think about everything that happened after Finn was shot… including the fact that his adoptive mom, Li, allowed everyone to believe he had died!
General Hospital’s Sofia Mattsson Shares How She Shocked Everyone On the Set: ‘They Forgot I Have Viking Ancestry in Me’
The “impossible” is more like “I’m possible” for the actress. After the explosive August 4 episode of General Hospital — in which Sasha struck back at Smoltz (or at least his car) — Sofia Mattsson took to Instagram to reflect on the wild experience.
News Roundup: A Villainous Plot, A Fateful Plunge and the Move That Sent Shockwaves Through Daytime
With so much going on in the world of daytime, it’s easy to miss a story or two — including some of the biggest ones unfolding on screen. Fortunately, we’ve got you covered with our guide to everything that went down last week on Days of Our Lives, General Hospital, The Bold and the Beautiful and The Young and the Restless. Plus, we’ve got previews of what to expect next and even coverage of primetime’s best sudsers!
After Stefan Receives Jake’s Heart, Kristen Demands Rolf Wake Him Up — and [Spoiler] Visits the Lab
Shawn finds Jada at the station and welcomes her to the department. She thought he was still on paternity leave, which prompts him to fill her in on the baby drama. He then asks about her first week. She tells him about killing Jake’s shooter, as Rafe shows up. Rafe calls her a hero for saving Ava’s life. He then floats the idea of Shawn and Jada being partners. They both agree.
Here's Why Khloe Kardashian is Reportedly Waiting to Name Her Newborn Baby
Click here to read the full article. Khloé Kardashian has officially welcomed a baby boy into the world via a surrogate! The little one, who Kardashian shares with ex Tristan Thompson, has yet to be named, according to a source who spoke to PEOPLE. “Khloé hasn’t shared a name yet,” the source said. “She is taking her time with the name. She wants it to be just right.” It’s a big decision and totally understandable that she needs a moment to figure out what feels best. What we do know is that Kardashian is reportedly “on cloud nine” right now. “Getting...
Cody Threatens to Reveal Spinelli’s Criminal Activities Behind Society Setups — and Kristina Surprises Sonny
At the Metro Court, Nina meets with Chef Jamika Pessoa (playing herself) and tries to woo her into becoming a celebrity resident chef at the hotel. Nina is looking to create a menu focused on fresh locally sourced foods, and she wants this restaurant to be the best on the East Coast. Jamika says she’ll consider her offer and get back to her.
Rolf Prepares For Fisticuffs Upon Hearing Li’s Demand, While Brady Agrees to Shared Custody Of Rachel — Under One Condition
In Li’s hotel room, Rafe encourages Gabi not to give up on love. She laments how unfair it is that she didn’t get more time with Stefan, but promises to be open to something new. However, she’s not sure how to read Li. Rafe in turn admits his jealousy over Nicole and Eric. Gabi feeds his insecurity by pointing out they were each other’s first love and have a bond that can’t be broken. However, she adds that they couldn’t make it work and Nicole is lucky to have Rafe.
Bold & Beautiful’s Sean Kanan Returning to His Former Role — What Does This Mean for Deacon?
Don’t worry, though. He hasn’t gotten the (karate) chop from his current role. It’s a good thing that Sean Kanan has kept up his martial-arts skills all these years: He’s reprising his role from The Karate Kid III in Season 5 of Netflix’s Cobra Kai. (See below.)
Chesapeake Shores Season 6 Premiere Preview: Connor’s Fate Is Revealed
The O’Briens come together in the aftermath of a major health crisis. It’s the moment Chessies have been waiting for, the Season 6 premiere of Hallmark’s Chesapeake Shores. Though this will be the last for the network’s summer series, it all begins this Sunday, August 14, at 8 pm.
Olivia Munn Showed the Hilarious Mom Challenges of Taking a Glam Selfie & We Feel Seen
Click here to read the full article. There’s an art to perfecting the perfect selfie and a kicking baby’s little legs is — unfortunately — not involved. Olivia Munn demonstrated just how difficult it is to get that glam shot when she shared a video of her son, 8-month-old Malcolm Hiệp Mulaney, taking center stage. The actress started to try to take a cute shot of herself when Malcolm began furiously kicking her in the face, over and over and over again. “Taking selfies when you’re a mom,” she quipped. View this post on Instagram A post shared by o l...
Young & Restless’ Joshua Morrow Shares the Real-Life Development That Inspired His Return to Social Media
The CBS soap vet’s son joins the fight to make the world a better place. It’s not often that The Young and the Restless vet Joshua Morrow (Nick) posts on social media but when he does it’s something to take notice of — and this time, it’s for a very good cause. Now, we have to admit… When we first saw the photo in the tweet we thought it was of a young Morrow — but that wasn’t the case at all. In fact, the tweet contained a picture of his look-a-like, his 17-year-old son Crew.
Chance Confronts Victor About Ashland’s Body — and Phyllis’ Plan to Sabotage Diane Starts to Come Together
Traci finds Jack rooting for Harrison as he’s playing soccer in the park. He mentions to his sister that he’s thinking of coaching. She comments that he seems to be spending more time with his grandson than behind his desk. Jack explains his staff can get a hold of him any time they want but his grandson is his priority. Traci remarks that Diane is doing a remarkable job with him. Jack concedes he’s happy that Diane has been making such an effort with her son and grandson. It’s unclear if she’s changed that much but she is being reasonable. Some people can change…some can’t.
