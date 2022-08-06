Young & Restless Preview: Jack Offers Adam Surprising Career Advice — and Nikki Makes a Request of Abby

Read on soaps.sheknows.com
The Young and the Restless’ Diane Has Someone New Lookin’ to Bring Her Down!
Given how much trouble The Young and the Restless’ Diane Jenkins stirred up during her time in Genoa City, you just know there are secrets waiting to be dug up from her time in Los Angeles. Who knows what Jack’s ex and Kyle’s mom was up to before she used Keemo’s death as a means of inserting herself back into their lives?
Bold & Beautiful Preview: Finn, Steffy and Their Loved Ones Receive Shocking News About Sheila
In the latest The Bold and the Beautiful preview for the week of August 8 – 12, Sheila is reportedly dead, but is she really? Read about it below and watch the preview. Finn was finally reunited with an overjoyed Steffy in Monte Carlo. Back in Los Angelos, Deacon was stunned when Sheila barged her way into his place and refused to go back to prison. He was further flabbergasted when she informed him of the story of Li rescuing Finn, and how they nursed him back to health. When Baker arrived, Deacon covered for Sheila and told him that he hadn’t seen her, but later told her he wanted her gone from his place and life. He walked out of his place, leaving Sheila behind to plot her next move.
‘The Young and the Restless’ Speculation: Is Victoria Newman Leaving?
'The Young and the Restless' fans worry about Victoria Newman's fate because of her current storyline with ex-husband Ashland Locke.
Young & Restless’ Adam Just Did the Unthinkable — and Opened Up a Whole New World of Possibilities for a Toxic Relationship
Well, that was unexpected. On today’s The Young and the Restless, Adam just put aside his own vendetta and thirst for Newman power and warned Victoria about Ashland! The man’s out for blood, and not of the corporate kind. Adam may be many things, but he doesn’t want to see anyone get hurt. This time. Forget about that little bomb incident a few years back…
Nearly Six Years After Leaving Young & Restless, Justin Hartley Returns to CBS
From daytime to primetime, this award-winning actor does it all. This is definitely going to be a weekend to celebrate for The Young and the Restless alum Justin Hartley (ex-Adam) — CBS has ordered a pilot for his new drama The Never Game! Our sister site Deadline reported the exclusive that Hartley would not only executively produce the project, based on Jeffery Deaver’s 2019 novel of the same name, but he will also star as Colter Shaw.
‘The Young and the Restless’: Who Is Allie Nguyen?
'The Young and the Restless' character Allie Nguyen is quickly making herself at home in Genoa City as the newest Abbott family member.
Beloved TV Actor Pat John Dead at 69
Pat John, who starred in The Beachcombers, has died. He was 69. John, a member of the shíshálh First Nation, starred as Jesse Jim in the series for almost its entire run. The Beachcombers is one of the longest-running drama series ever produced in Canada with 19 seasons.
Young & Restless Alum Announces Pregnancy With a Series of Too-Cute Photos
One stick, two stick, three stick, it’s official!. It seems as though the baby bug has swept across daytime as of late and the newest announcement comes from The Young and the Restless alum Jason Canela (ex-Arturo). The actor shared his wife Janaina’s post on Instagram that begin with, “It’s official.”
What Really Happened to Brooke’s Leg on THE BOLD & THE BEAUTIFUL
Fans wondering what happened to Brooke’s leg on THE BOLD & THE BEAUTIFUL should know that the injury is quite real! Katherine Kelly Lang broke her ankle in real life, so the soap had no choice but to write it into Brooke’s storyline because the actress can’t walk on it!
Who Really Killed Young & Restless’ Ashland? The Answer Isn’t the One That You’re Probably Thinking
This wasn’t manslaughter, murder or an accident. It was character assassination. From the beginning, viewers probably sensed that something wasn’t quite right about The Young and the Restless‘ Ashland Locke. They’d been told for months that he was a ferocious man who was notorious for destroying his rivals. Frankly, we got chills as we anticipated the way he — and original portrayer Richard Burgi — would shake up Genoa City.
General Hospital Toys With a Rematch That’d Be So Hot, Port Charles Would Be Reduced to Ashes
We hadn’t even considered the possibility that General Hospital might revisit Sonny and Ava’s love/hate relationship, not as anything more than co-parents and sparring partners. But then all the cards in the deck got reshuffled. Suddenly, Ava is through with Nikolas. And although Sonny is committed to Nina,...
General Hospital’s Laura Wright and Wes Ramsey ‘Still Feeling Bad’ as They Recover From COVID: Will Carly Have to Be Recast?
Thankfully, there’s a silver lining to the very dark cloud. Leave it to Laura Wright and Wes Ramsey to make the best of a bad situation. Late last week, she shared via an Instagram story that they had tested positive for COVID. “Amazing vacation” in Colorado, she said. “Not so amazing ending.”
General Hospital’s Backstage ‘Feud’ Intensifies: ‘Good Luck Trying to Find Somebody Else’
Maurice Benard and Marcus Coloma have dropped a new chapter of their real-life dramedy. If you haven’t already heard, you may want to read our original article on the highly entertaining “feud” that’s going on behind the scenes at General Hospital. As it got underway, Maurice Benard (Sonny) was giving Marcus Coloma (Nikolas) such a cold shoulder that he could’ve gotten frostbite.
Young & Restless Murder Investigation Is an Open Invitation to Bring Back a Classic Character — But There’s a ‘But’
Chance could use a little help in Genoa City’s latest investigation. We don’t need an excuse to want to see Doug Davidson back on The Young and the Restless but when storylines call for the Chief of Police’s involvement, fans remember that Paul Williams is absent from the canvas. Currently, the Genoa City PD is investigating Ashland’s “accident” and with Rey gone, Chance is heading up the case.
Soap Opera Actor and Girlfriend Break up, Delete All Photos of Each Other
Bobby Brazier and Liberty Love have called it quits. Just two months after they went public with their relationship, the 19-year-old model and actor, who recently landed a role on the popular British soap opera EastEnders, and his model girlfriend have broken up. The Sun was the first to report the news, citing insiders who confirmed their relationship was "over."
Popular Host and Comedian Reveals Cancer Diagnosis
Comedian Rhod Gilbert has been diagnosed with cancer. The 53-year-old Welsh television and radio presenter revealed his diagnosis in a Facebook post on Tuesday, revealing that he is getting treatment at Velindre Cancer Centre, a cancer center located in Wales. Gilbert did not disclose what type of cancer he has been diagnosed with.
As He Returns to General Hospital, Chad Duell Tries Out a New Role — See the Photos
Sometimes it pays to look through new eyes at the place you call home. As the last of Robert Adamson’s General Hospital episodes was airing, Michael’s regular portrayer, Chad Duell, tried out a new role on July 13: Via a photo-filled Instagram post, he shared that he “was a tourist today.”
Heading for Her Wedding, Young & Restless’ Camryn Grimes Hopes Fans Will Say ‘I Do… Have Ideas!’
Camryn Grimes is getting married! This, of course, isn’t news for fans of The Young and the Restless and Mariah. Then-boyfriend Brock Powell popped the question back in January of this year and Grimes, as we all know had a very enthusiastic “Yes!”. What is news, though, is...
Days of Our Lives Troublemaker Rises From the Dead
It’s official. There are now more zombies wandering around Salem than there are on The Walking Dead. Now, it looks like yet another person will show up and declare that the rumors of their passing were definitely premature as Soap Opera Digest reports that Heather Lindell is set to return as Jan Spears.
Does Rachel Recchia Leave 'The Bachelorette' as an Engaged Woman?
Spoiler Alert: This article contains spoilers for Season 19 of The Bachelorette. After their connections with former Bachelor Clayton Echard didn't work out, Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia are both in the drivers' seats for Season 19 of The Bachelorette. Since the season premiered on July 11, the two best friends have been narrowing down their group of guys for the chance to find lasting love.
