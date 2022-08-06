SeaWorld San Diego's 20-year-old killer whale Nakai dies after infection

Read on www.fox29.com
Complex
Drone Footage Shows Killer Whales Devouring Great White Shark
Shark Week fans are in for a treat, after drone footage recorded a pod of orca whales killing a great white shark in South Africa’s Mossel Bay. The footage, courtesy of the Daily Beast, will air on Thursday night during Disovery’s Shark Week, promising viewers as thrilling conflict between killer whale and a great white. The video supports a theory among scientists that great white sharks have been in the process of fleeing their usual habitats because they’re being hunted by orcas.
Horrified guests watch on as killer whales attack each other at SeaWorld and 'blood soaks water'
Shocking footage has been shared showing the moment killer whales appear to attack each other at SeaWorld. Watch below:. A visitor captured the terrifying video during a visit to the park in San Diego. In the clip, which has been shared on social media by the animal rights group PETA,...
Killer whales hunt great white sharks all the time for their livers. 2 specific whales are famous for organizing kills.
A video showed two killer whales targeting shark liver and shocking many. But the practice is a longstanding example of orcas' killer instincts.
Couple Catches Some Kind Of Weird Donkey-Toothed Fish On Vacation In Mexico
It’s no secret that there are some weird lookin’, and even terrifying creatures that live at the depths of the ocean. Seriously, when you’re fishing out there, you never know what in the world might be on the end of that line. Just like this ugly thing,...
Extremely rare white humpback whale washes up dead on Australian beach
A dead white humpback whale was recently found on a remote beach in Australia. However, experts say the animal is not an albino.
First Ever Confirmed Sighting Of Living Sato's Beaked Whale Made Near Japan
Whispers of a rare and elusive whale were met, at last, by confirmation of a new species in 2019 when the Sato’s beaked whale (Berardius minimus) came onto the scene. However, the discovery was made based on carcasses as nobody had ever actually made a positive ID from a living Sato's beaked whale before. That was, until now.
Video of kayakers being capsized by a whale has resurfaced on social media, bringing debate with it
Debate over video footage of two women being knocked out of their kayak by a humpback whale from nearly two years ago is making the rounds again this week. Were they swallowed? Despite that dramatic video you saw on Facebook, the answer is no. Julie McSorely and Liz Cottriel were...
WATCH: Shark Week Special Shows Sharks Walking on Land, Filmed for the First Time
Sharks are evolving to walk on land, and Shark Week is bringing the proof as it’s filmed for the first time in history. “Scientists determined that walking sharks only evolved around 9 million years ago, making them the ‘youngest’ sharks on our planet,” offers conservationist and biologist Forrest Galante ahead of Shark Week. “They’ve evolved to withstand hypoxic environments with low oxygen levels like the tide pools they often find themselves trapped in by increasing blood supply to their brain and shutting down non-essential brain functions.”
43 tons of ‘ghost nets’ removed from single Hawaiian coral reef
Nearly 50 tons of debris has been removed from marine ecosystems in Hawai’i including 43 tons of “ghost nets” from a single coral reef.The reef is known as KamokuokamohoaliÊ»i (which translates to “island of the shark god”) or Maro Reef. It’s part of the PapahÄnaumokuÄkea Marine National Monument, a string of remote and uninhabited islands and one of the largest marine conservation areas on the planet. The coral reef is located in a shallow lagoon, less than 10 feet below the surface, in the open ocean more than 800 miles from Honolulu. The reefs support a number of species including...
WATCH: Brown Bear Filmed Swimming in the Open Ocean Between Islands in the Pacific
While passing between the Shumagin Islands of Alaska, a boat crew caught sight of a brown bear making its way through the chilly North Pacific waters. Typically, we see brown bears swim in rivers or fish-filled ponds – waters that the massive animals can paddle across in just a few strokes. But rarely do we see them making treks across much larger bodies of water.
Five Rescued As Orca Attack Sunk Their Sailboat Off Portugal Coast
A sailboat carrying five crew members was sunk by an orca attack several miles off the Portuguese coast. According to a Portuguese Navy statement, the sailboat was around six miles off the shore of Sines when the mammals attacked. The crew of five was saved by a nearby fishing boat...
The Great Pacific Garbage Patch is collecting ocean mysteries
A lot of the rubbish the world throws out doesn’t just disappear into the ether — or even into landfills. A lot if it ends up in the ocean, whirling around for eternity as sea currents gather the garbage in a giant eddy of litter. The most famous...
Orca Swims Under Boat Belly Up in Incredible Close Encounter in Puget Sound
In the video, an orca can be seen swimming straight toward the boat with its belly completely exposed.
Tiny turtle in Australia pooped plastic for 6 days after zoo rescue
"No feces came out, just pure plastic," said a veterinary nurse at Taronga Zoo, Sydney. The WWF says that half of all marine turtles have eaten plastic.
Scientist explains viral video where orcas hunt and kill a great white shark, but only eat its liver
Orcas target the liver because it is the best way to get the most nutrients for the least effort, said the scientist.
This shark burst into a diver's cage in search of food (VIDEO)
In 2016, a video showed how a cage diving session unintentionally took a frightening turn. The footage shows a great white shark accidentally entering a tourist's protective cage off the coast of Mexico, in the waters of Guadalupe Island. A region where sharks roam. The incident occurred in the waters...
Florida researcher finds Arctic shark swimming in Caribbean waters
A half-blind shark previously only seen in frigid Arctic waters was seen in a coral reef off Belize by a researcher studying the animals. Devanshi Kasana, a Ph.D. candidate at Florida International University’s Predator Ecology and Conservation lab, was working with fishermen in Belize to tag tiger sharks when they spotted a Greenland shark, the university said in a news release. This is the first time a Greenland shark has been seen in warm water.
Whale Sharks Designated as the World's Largest Omnivore After Scientists Found They Also Eat Plants
Whale sharks, as massive sea creatures, are known for opening their wide mouth open to eat fish and other marine animals as a form of filter feeding while navigating the depths of the sea. However, a new study conducted in Australia revealed for the first time that whale sharks also...
Colorful Sea Slug Found in British Water for the First Time
A rare colored sea slug was discovered for the first time in British waters. Off the Isles of Scilly, the Babakina anadoni, about half the size of a little finger, was seen. A very unusual multicolored sea slug has been found on British seas for the first time. The Cornwall...
Swimmer attacked by endangered Hawaiian monk seal mother protecting her pup, video shows
Officials have warned beachgoers about a Hawaiian monk seal that recently gave birth, saying mothers "can be dangerous."
