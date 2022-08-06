Pryce Sandfort breaks down his commitment to Iowa

JP Estrella, a 4-star high school basketball player from Maine, will announce his college commitment on Sept. 2, per On3. The Iowa Hawkeyes have targeted Estrella as a recruit in the Class of 2023. Iowa is among the 26 teams that are remaining in Estrella’s recruiting process. While there are 26 schools on Estrella’s list, Iowa is believed to be a serious contender to land the 4-star recruit from Maine since he went on an official visit to the school. Estrella visited Iowa on July 28.

