Quentin Tarantino all in on ‘Top Gun: Maverick’: ‘A true cinematic spectacle’

By Luke Mc Cormick
 3 days ago

‘Top Gun: Maverick’ really took Quentin Tarantino for a ride.

The “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” director popped by the ReelBlend movie podcast this week and could not give enough praise to the 2022 Tom Cruise-starring sequel.

“I f****** love ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ . I thought it was fantastic,” Tarantino declared. “I saw it in theaters and [Steven] Spielberg’s ‘ West Side Story’ both provided a true cinematic spectacle, the kind that I’d almost thought that I wasn’t going to see anymore. It was fantastic.”

The “Pulp Fiction” director also raved about the late director Tony Scott, who helmed the original “Top Gun” film. “There was just this lovely, lovely aspect because I love both Tony Scott’s cinema so much, and I love Tony so much, and I love Tony so much that that’s as close as we’re ever going to get to seeing one more Tony Scott movie,” he said. “The respect and the love of Tony was in every frame. It was almost in ever decision. It was consciously right there, but in this really cool way that was really respectful. And I think it was in every decision Tom [Cruise] made on the film.”

However, Tarantino did have one small beef with ‘Maverick’ and the reunion of the Val Kilmer and Tom Cruise characters in the sequel calling it “cheap” but went on, “it absolutely works. It’s a bit like Charlie Chaplin dying on stage for the last scene of ‘Limelight’… but it f****** works. You’re waiting for it and the f****** scene delivers.”

Millions and millions are on the same wavelength as QT with “Top Gun: Maverick” grosses sitting at $1,327,080,244 worldwide, according to Box Office Mojo .

Quentin Tarantino’s last film was 2019’s “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”.

