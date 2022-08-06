ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlottesville, VA

Virginia Basketball Makes Top Five for Guard Elijah Gertrude

By Matt Newton
Cavaliers Now
Cavaliers Now
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0H8i76_0h7W3FQH00

The New Jersey combo guard announced a top five of Seton Hall, St. John's, Kansas, Virginia, and Rutgers

UVA is a finalist for the commitment of 6'3" combo guard Elijah Gertrude (Jersey City, NJ)

ZagsBlog

Virginia is a finalist for yet another top target in the recruiting class of 2023. Elijah Gertrude, a 6'3" combo guard from Jersey City, New Jersey, announced a top five of Seton Hall, St. John's, Kansas, Virginia, and Rutgers on Saturday.

Gertrude is rated a three-star on both 247Sports and Rivals but is a four-star prospect according to On3. 247Sports ranks Gertrude as the No. 136 player in the country, the No. 21 combo guard in the class of 2023, and the No. 8 prospect in New Jersey. Gertrude is a consensus top 150 player in his recruiting class across the major recruiting services.

Gertrude's announcement of his top five comes just a week after he took an official visit to UVA.

“The Virginia visit was good, it was great actually,” Gertrude told Adam Zagoria of ZagsBlog . “Their message is Coach Bennett feels I’m a great defensive player and I can take take that defensive effort to another level... He feels I’m very skilled offensively and we can work on some things. Coach Bennett feels he can develop me offensively and defensively he can make me much better.”

St. John's has also hosted Gertrude on an official visit, while Seton Hall and Rutgers had him on campus for unofficial visits. The other finalist, Kansas, has yet to host Gertrude. According to On3's Joe Tipton , Gertrude intends to announce his college decision by the end of September. With UVA having just hosted Gertrude, the Cavaliers are certainly considered one of the favorites to land his commitment when he announces next month.

The Cavaliers are searching for their second commitment in the class of 2023 to accompany Blake Buchanan, Idaho's No. 1-ranked player, who announced his commitment to Virginia on July 3rd.

Stay updated on all the latest Virginia basketball recruiting news, including offers, visits, and commitments here: Latest Virginia Basketball Recruiting News and Updates

Follow CavaliersNow on Twitter
Follow CavaliersNow on Facebook

See more Virginia men's basketball news and content: Virginia Men's Basketball on Sports Illustrated

See more Virginia sports news and content: Virginia Cavaliers on Sports Illustrated

Latest Virginia Cavaliers news and storylines

This Week in Virginia Basketball News - August 5th

WATCH: Des Kitchings Talks UVA Football Running Backs, Offensive Line

Virginia Basketball Makes Top Three for Four-Star Jamie Kaiser

Virginia Basketball Offers 2024 Wing Caleb Williams

Two Virginia Basketball Recruiting Targets Schedule Visits to Grounds

WATCH: Tony Elliott and Players Recap First UVA Football Practice

Five Questions for Virginia Football Entering Fall Camp

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
Local
Virginia College Sports
Local
Virginia College Basketball
Charlottesville, VA
Basketball
City
Charlottesville, VA
Charlottesville, VA
College Basketball
State
Idaho State
Charlottesville, VA
Sports
Charlottesville, VA
College Sports
Local
Virginia Basketball
Local
Virginia Sports
wvsportsnow.com

WVU Baseball Lands Jackson Ingram

WVU baseball has landed 2024 shortstop Jackson Ingram (5-foot-10, 160-pounds) from Miller School of Albemarle in Staunton, Virginia. As is typical for baseball commitments, not much is available online for Ingram. He’s had a infielder’s velocity clocked at 83 mph, an exit velocity clocked at 90 mph, hand speed clocked at 22.9 mph and bat speed clocked at 69 mph.
MORGANTOWN, WV
pagevalleynews.com

Coach leaving for West Virginia

August 7, 1986 — Luray High School varsity football coach Doug Jennings has resigned to accept a head coaching position at a West Virginia high school. Jennings, who has piloted the Bulldogs since 1967, was hired July 30, by Keyser (W.Va.) High School, his alma mater, according to Patricia Hastings, a writer for the Mineral Daily News Tribune in Keyser.
LURAY, VA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Tipton
WSLS

Brotherly Love: The talented Jabari and Jahee Blake

LYNCHBURG, Va. – Jabari Blake was a forced to be reckoned with as quarterback at Heritage High School. His size was intimidating and his skill was even more impressive. He helped lead Heritage to a Class 3 State Championship his senior year before he went on to Delaware State University. Jabari appeared in a few games but after injuries and limited playing time Jabari recently made a change--transferring to Virginia State.
LYNCHBURG, VA
cbs19news

Sanker ready to add depth to defense

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 SPORTS) --Fall camp means seeing more unfamiliar faces, with kickoff just under a month away we check in on depth on the defense. The cavaliers have said goodbye to veterans like Joey Blount, Devante Cross, and Nick Grant, but despite this, the defensive backs room still has some experience, returning guys like Antonio Clary, Anthony Johnson, and Darrius Bratton. Not to be overlooked though, is sophomore Jonas Sanker.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
cbs19news

Rashad Pitt named new CHS principal

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- There is a new principal at Charlottesville High School. According to a release, Charlottesville City Schools has named Rashaad Pitt as the new principal, effective Aug. 15. Pitt has 17 years of experience, most recently serving as the assistant principal at George Wythe High School...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
timesvirginian.com

Firth wins gold, silver at Commonwealth Games

Appomattox resident Matthew Firth recently participated in the Virginia Commonwealth Games at Liberty University and went away decorated with three gold medals and one silver medal. There’s more to this in the current issue of the Times Virginian newspaper. Support local journalism by purchasing the issue at a local newsstand...
APPOMATTOX, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Virginia Cavaliers#Caleb Williams
Henrico Citizen

Glen Allen 11-year-old all-star baseball team finishes second at Cal Ripken League World Series

Though it fell just short of the ultimate goal, it was still quite a run for the Glen Allen Athletic Association’s 11-year-old Cal Ripken League all-star baseball team. The team lost to West Raleigh, North Carolina, 5-2, in the Cal Ripken League World Series championship game Aug. 6 in Jensen Beach, Florida, surrendering four runs in the final two innings. Glen Allen had defeated West Raleigh earlier in the tournament and also in the Southeast Regional tournament, but a third victory wasn’t to be. Glen Allen went 6-2 overall in the tournament.
GLEN ALLEN, VA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Cleveland Cavaliers
Sports
Seton Hall University
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
College Basketball
NewsBreak
Facebook
WSLS

Does August fog lead to winter snow? We’re busting the myth

Happy Monday and welcome to another edition of the Beyond The Forecast weather newsletter!. Meteorologists hear a wide variety of weather folklore from the viewers that they forecast for every day, like “red sky at morning, sailors take warning” or “clear moon, frost soon.”. One such saying...
ROANOKE, VA
Cavaliers Now

Cavaliers Now

Charlottesville, VA
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
181K+
Views
ABOUT

Cavaliers Now has the latest covering of UVA athletics

 https://www.si.com/college/virginia

Comments / 0

Community Policy