Deputies shoot armed man suspected of shooting 2 people at Orlando hotel: sheriff's office

1 dead, two hurt in shooting in Orange County, deputies say
Authorities said one person is dead, and two others were hurt following a shooting Tuesday afternoon in Mount Dora, which is northwest of Orlando. The Orange County Sheriff's Office said deputies responded to a home on Holly Creek Road and found a man, believed to be in his 20s, dead. A woman, also believed to be in her 20s, and a teen boy was also hurt and drove themselves to a nearby hospital, officials said. Both are expected to survive.
Man who fatally shot suspected diaper thief outside Walmart in Orange County to be sentenced
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – After pleading guilty to a manslaughter charge, a man who fatally shot a suspected diaper thief outside of a Walmart in February 2017 will be sentenced on Tuesday. Lonnie Leonard took a plea deal on Friday, according to court records. [TRENDING: Become a News 6...
1 dead, 2 injured in Orange County shooting
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — A man was killed and a woman and teenager were injured in a shooting in Orange County, according to the sheriff’s office. Deputies around 11 a.m. Tuesday responded to Holly Creek Road around in Zellwood for a shooting. A man in his 20s who...
Orange County deputies investigate deadly shooting in Pine Hills
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - The Orange County Sheriff's Office is investigating a deadly shooting in Pine Hills. Deputies arrived at a residence on Baywood Avenue just after 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday to find a man in his 20s had been shot. He was transported to the hospital, where he was pronounced deceased.
3 dead after shooting at Narcotics Anonymous meeting in Florida
Three people died in a shooting at a Narcotics Anonymous meeting in Florida, police said.
New video shows deadly shooting involving Orange County sheriff's deputy
ORLANDO, Fla. - A new video has been released showing the chaotic moments surrounding a shooting involving an Orange County sheriff's deputy. According to the Orange County Sheriff's Office, two brothers were in an altercation with another man outside the Heritage Hotel at 7900 South Orange Blossom Trail. One of the brothers, Dylan Jimenez, 21, and a third person shot each other during that incident, according to investigators.
Daytona Beach man arrested after stabbing another man to death, police say
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — Daytona Beach police are investigating a murder that happened early Tuesday morning. Officer said Durian Atwaters, 38, was taken into custody after a deadly stabbing. Police said they were called around 1:41 a.m. for a disturbance at South Ridgewood Avenue and Shady Place. >>> STREAM...
Deputies: 2 brothers killed in Orange County shooting identified
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — A shooting scene in Orlando resulted in the death of two brothers. One was shot and killed by an Orange County Sheriff's deputy at a hotel on Orange Blossom Trail, and much of it was captured on cellphone video. When it was over, three people...
Police: Gunman in Edgewater hostage situation went live on Facebook while it happened
EDGEWATER, Fla. — The shooter involved in Monday night’s hostage situation at Edgewater posted on social media while it happened, according to police. The two videos are a total of seven seconds and were taken after the first victim was shot. In the Facebook Live videos, Quinton Hunter...
Vehicle from armed carjacking located, Orange County deputies say
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — A vehicle connected to an armed carjacking has been located, according to the Orange County Sheriff's Office. On Aug. 5, deputies say two suspects who were armed carjacked a person at gunpoint around 6 p.m on Sherwood Terrace Drive, in the area of Apopka-Vineland Road and West Colonial Drive.
Man stabbed to death in Daytona Beach
SOUTH DAYTONA, Fla. — One man is dead and another in jail after a fight in Daytona Beach early Tuesday morning. Police said it happened at South Ridgewood Avenue and Shady Place. Thirty-eight-year-old Durian Atwaters is behind bars at the Volusia County Jail charged with second-degree murder for killing...
3 dead following hostage situation in Edgewater, police say
EDGEWATER, Fla. - The Edgewater Police Department (EPD) said three people died in a hostage situation at a Narcotics Anonymous meeting on Monday evening. Just after 7 p.m., police officers responded to 515 N. Ridgewood Ave. where witnesses said a man had entered the facility and shot one man before taking a woman hostage.
28-year department veteran Eric Smith takes over as Orlando police chief
ORLANDO, Fla. — The Orlando Police Department has a new chief in Eric Smith, who has taken over the position from former chief, Orlando Rolon. The Orlando Police Department has new chief: Eric Smith. The 28-year-veteran of the force has taken over for Orlando Rolon. Smith said he hopes...
Florida Narcotics Anonymous shooting: What we know about victims, suspected shooter
EDGEWATER, Fla. - Police in Florida released the names of the three people who were shot and killed during a Narcotics Anonymous meeting on Monday night, and said the case was being investigated as a double-murder suicide. The motive, while still under investigation, may have been jealousy, authorities said. According...
Deputies: Lake County man struck 4 children, tried to take infant from birthday party
LEESBURG, Fla. — A man was arrested over the weekend following an incident that took place at a Lake County birthday party in May. According to court documents, 30-year-old Joshua Atkins has been arrested for multiple counts of battery. Witnesses told deputies that Atkins was behaving "erratically" when he...
4 hospitalized after serious Orange County crash
ORLANDO, Fla. — Four people were seriously hurt Tuesday morning in an Orange County crash. It happened around 8 a.m. in the area of University Boulevard and State Road 417. Officials say two people were entrapped and extricated. According to Orange County fire officials, two patients were transported as...
Man surrenders after holding child hostage in Orange County, deputies say
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - A suspect is in custody and the child he reportedly held hostage is safe and unharmed following a domestic disturbance early Sunday, according to the Orange County Sheriff's Office. Deputies said they were called out to the Grand Beach By Diamond Resorts on Lake Bryan Beach...
Man accused of stealing woman’s car on first day of school arrested, Titusville police say
TITUSVILLE, Fla. – A Daytona Beach man was arrested after stealing a mother’s car as she was loading her children for the first day of school Monday morning, according to the Titusville Police Department. Police said the mother was getting ready to take her kids to school when...
Deputies to carry rifles at Brevard County schools: 'We mean business'
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. - In response to the recent school shootings around the country, the Brevard County Sheriff's Office announced that its school resource deputies will carry rifles on campus to help better protect children and staff. "Over the course of the past several months, parents, teachers, students and communities...
