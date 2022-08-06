ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Report: Bears to sign veteran LB Javin White

By Brendan Sugrue
 3 days ago
The Chicago Bears have been busy bolstering their defense over the last couple of days and that trend appears to be continuing on Saturday. According to Pro Football Network’s Aaron Wilson, the team is signing veteran linebacker Javin White to a contract.

White began his career with the Las Vegas Raiders in 2020, signing as an undrafted free agent out of UNLV. He appeared in four games his rookie season, notching four total tackles, including one for a loss. White was injured for much of the 2021 season, spending the year with the Raiders and the New York Jets. He played in one game for each team, primarily contributing on special teams. He was released by the Jets in late July.

Prior to joining the Bears, White had plenty of interest from other NFL teams, including the Arizona Cardinals and Seattle Seahawks, according to Wilson. The 25-year old wasn’t able to fully show what he could do last season as he dealt with injuries, but perhaps could take advantage of an opportunity with the Bears. With star linebacker Roquan Smith still on the physically unable to perform list, they are counting on players like veteran Matthew Adams, undrafted free agent Jack Sanborn, and USFL standout DeMarquis Gartes to help fill the void at the position opposite Nicholas Morrow, who now reunites with his former teammate.

Chicago, IL
Football
City
Chicago, IL
State
New York State
Local
Illinois Sports
Local
Illinois Football
Chicago, IL
Sports
16 players on roster bubble to watch during Packers' preseason opener

The Green Bay Packers open the preseason schedule on Friday night in San Francisco against the 49ers. Quarterback Aaron Rodgers won’t play, leaving Jordan Love to start, but Rodgers won’t be the only starter not playing. Expect Matt LaFleur to lean heavily on the backups. He needs players at certain positions to start separating from the pack and winning roster spots. There’s no better time to make an impression than when the lights come on in a game environment.
GREEN BAY, WI
