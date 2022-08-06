Campbell County recent applications for marriage through July 30

Read on county17.com
Obituaries: Gearhart; Tyrrell; Holbrook
Steve Wayne Gearhart: March 4, 1959 – August 1, 2022. Memorial service for Steve Gearhart will be held at 2:00 p.m., Thursday, August 11, 2022 at Gillette Memorial Chapel. Steve Wayne Gearhart, age 63 was called home August 1, 2022 to spend eternity with Jesus. Steve was the first-born...
Arrests, Arraignments for Monday, Aug. 8
Arrests are as provided by the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office. Some names have been withheld at the request of law enforcement. All persons cited or arrested are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law. Charges are subject to change following official filing by the Campbell County Attorney’s Office.
Ninth Street in Gillette to undergo street repairs Aug. 10 to 19
GILLETTE, Wyo. — Ninth Street, from South Douglas Highway through Green Avenue, will be closed tomorrow through Aug. 19 to westbound traffic due to street repairs and asphalt patching, according to a City of Gillette street closure form County 17 received today. Westbound traffic will be directed to go...
Campbell County health and food inspections (8/1/22 – 8/4/22)
Gillette, Wyo. — The Consumer Health Services Division of the Wyoming Department of Agriculture (WDA) conducts inspections of retail food establishments throughout Wyoming (where there is not a local health department who does inspections) to help ensure safety of Wyoming residents. Campbell County establishments are inspected at least once...
C17 Crime Clips for Tuesday, Aug. 9
GILLETTE, Wyo.- Here is a brief summary of all things crime that happened in and around Gillette yesterday, obtained through law enforcement reports from the Gillette Police Department (GPD) and the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO). Intoxication, Aug. 8, Green Avenue, GPD. Officers arrested a 52-year-old man for intoxication...
Arrests, Arraignments for Tuesday, Aug. 9
Arrests are as provided by the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office. Some names have been withheld at the request of law enforcement. All persons cited or arrested are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law. Charges are subject to change following official filing by the Campbell County Attorney’s Office.
C17 Crime Clips for Monday, Aug. 8
GILLETTE, Wyo.- Here is a brief summary of all things crime that happened in and around Gillette yesterday, obtained through law enforcement reports from the Gillette Police Department (GPD) and the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO). Family fight, Aug. 6, Prairieview Drive, Wright, CCSO. Deputies responded to a report...
6,793-acre Fish Fire expected to be fully contained in Wyoming by Saturday
CASPER, Wyo. — The Fish Fire south of Sundance has burned an estimated 6,793 acres, and containment of the fire has increased to 96%, according to a Monday morning update from Fish Fire Information. 251 personnel remain assigned to the fire. “Two Divisions remain on the line, mopping up...
Campbell County Fire Dept. Report (8/8/2022)
GILLETTE, Wyo. — The Campbell County Fire Department responded to the following incidents Monday, Aug. 8:. At 7:09 a.m. to the 900 block of North Gurley Avenue for the report of an automatic fire alarm activation. Fire department resources were cancelled prior to arriving on scene. At 10:31 a.m....
National average gas price falls for 8th week; Campbell County average falls to $3.65
GILLETTE, Wyo. — Consumers continue to see falling gas prices at the pump as the U.S. average has fallen for the eighth consecutive week. The national average on Monday is down 16 cents from a week ago to $4.01 per gallon, according to GasBuddy data compiled from more than 11 million individual price reports from across the U.S. The national average is down 68.7 cents from a month ago but remains 83.6 cents higher than a year ago.
2022 Youth Livestock Sale Today!
It’s here! The 2022 Youth Livestock Sale is today, Sunday, Aug. 7. Registration for the sale begins at 11:30 a.m. with the sale to follow at 1 p.m. As in past years, the sale is offering a free buyers appreciation dinner from 11:30 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. Our county...
Wright Town Hall to host candidate forum tonight
GILLETTE, Wyo. — Wright Town Hall, at 395 Lariat Way in Wright, will host an event tonight for locals to meet election candidates. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. The forum begins at 6 p.m. An announcement flier indicates candidates for Wright Town Mayor, Wright Town Council, House District 3,...
Wyoming shootouts leave man dead
A pair of shootouts on Wyoming highways over the weekend left one man dead near Sundance. On Friday, around 10:00 pm, a trooper with the Wyoming Highway Patrol stopped a man who was walking along Interstate 90 around milepost in Crook County. After determining that the man had an outstanding...
Arson under investigation in Echeta Road house fire
GILLETTE, Wyo. — Arson is being investigated as a potential cause of a Tuesday morning house fire on Echeta Road, Gillette police say. Emergency personnel responded to the 1600 block of Echeta Road on Aug. 2 at 9:52 a.m. after a 54-year-old man called 9-1-1 to report seeing smoke coming from a residence and couldn’t get anyone to answer the door, according to Gillette Deputy Police Chief Brent Wasson.
Wildfire in Black Hills national forest
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -Federal, state, and local firefighters are responding to a wildfire on the Bearlodge Ranger District, Black Hills National Forest. The fire was estimated to be at 500 acres when reported on Sunday. It is burning in steep, rugged terrain on Iron Mountain, approximately 7 miles south...
