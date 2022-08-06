ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bears injury, absence updates from Day 9 of training camp

By Alyssa Barbieri
 3 days ago
The Chicago Bears returned to the practice field on Saturday for their ninth training camp practice, and there were a number of notable absences.

Let’s start at wide receiver, where some of the team’s top wideouts are nursing injuries. Byron Pringle is dealing with a quad injury that’s considered more than day-to-day. Matt Eberflus said there’s no timetable for his return, but he doesn’t expect it to carry into the regular season.

Wide receiver N’Keal Harry left Saturday’s practice early with an apparent left leg injury. Harry was tackled by safety Eddie Jackson and linebacker Nicholas Morrow during the start of a team period. He had difficulty putting any weight on his leg and was helped to the locker room.

Now, on to the rookies. Cornerback Kyler Gordon, wide receiver Velus Jones Jr. and offensive tackle Braxton Jones are sidelined with undisclosed injuries that are considered day-to-day.

The Bears were already without cornerbacks Gordon, Kindle Vildor and Duke Shelley on Friday, and they remained sidelined on Saturday with undisclosed injuries. Also sidelined was defensive tackle Angelo Blackson, wide receiver Dante Pettis and tight end James O’Shaughnessy.

Offensive tackle Teven Jenkins did return to practice after missing seven straight practices with an undisclosed injury. He participated only in individual drills as he’ll look to ramp-up before getting back into the competition for a starting tackle job.

